Equium Group Awarded Prestigious AMO® Accreditation by IREM®

CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Equium Group o/a Equium Realty Inc., AMO® in Calgary, AB, earned the coveted AMO (Accredited Management Organization®) accreditation from IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management) on 03/04/2026. The company joins an exclusive group of over 450 real estate management firms worldwide that have met the requirements to earn this distinction.

AMOs demonstrate strong financial performance, outstanding leadership, and adhere to a Code of Professional Ethics strictly enforced by IREM to maintain integrity beyond reproach. This accreditation requires firms to meet and follow best practices in real estate management, demonstrating they meet the highest standards of operations and service. Property owners can be assured that an AMO firm puts their interests first.

"Earning the IREM AMO® accreditation is a significant milestone that reflects our team's dedication to professional standards and ethical management," says David Simpson, Executive CPM® at Equium Group. "This distinction gives our clients added confidence that their properties are being managed with a focus on long-term stability and high-quality service."

"By earning AMO accreditation, Equium Group has earned the respect of its peers, employees, future employees, and clients," says 2025 IREM President Dawn Carpenter, CPM®. "You've joined an elite group of companies operating at the top of their game. The AMO symbol differentiates your business by validating your commitment to maintaining financial and management stability, ethical practices, and excellence in customer service."

For more information about Equium Group, visit www.equium.ca.

About IREM

For more than 90 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM®, and AMO® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. irem.org

About Equium Group

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated, award-winning real estate organization specializing in condominium, residential and commercial real estate services. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 7 billion dollars across 25 million square feet. Equium Group was featured in numerous publications over the last seven consecutive years, including Canada's Fastest Growing Companies by Maclean's Magazine, Canadian Business Magazine, The Financial Times and The Globe & Mail's Report on Business Magazine.

SOURCE Equium Group

Contact Information: Email: [email protected], Name: David Simpson