Alberta Property Owners Shift to In-House Management for Cost Control

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Property owners across Alberta are facing increased pressure to manage rising operational costs, address service delays, and maintain compliance across increasingly complex building portfolios. As a result, many condominium boards and commercial landlords are rethinking traditional management models that rely heavily on third-party contractors and fragmented service delivery.

A growing number of property owners are turning to a consolidated, in-house approach, one that prioritizes cost-efficiency, consistency, and long-term asset performance.

"In today's market, property stakeholders can't afford the inefficiencies of disconnected vendors and slow response times," says David Simpson, Vice-President of Client Services at Equium Group. "The in-house model allows for centralized control, faster turnaround, and clearer accountability, all of which directly benefit owners and residents."

According to industry data, outsourcing property management can cost owners between 3% to 8% of monthly rental income in fees, which internal teams can avoid by managing operations directly.

In broader operational analyses, in‑house models are consistently noted for delivering faster communication and responsiveness because teams are embedded within the organization's workflow.

Equium Group , a Calgary-based property management company, is at the forefront of this transition. With over a decade of experience managing residential, commercial, and condominium properties, the company is recognized for its fully integrated service model. Unlike traditional providers, Equium Group provides the option to owners and condominium corporation the option of in-house building operations, technical services, janitorial, and project oversight using dedicated teams.

This results-driven approach enables Equium to reduce overhead costs, standardize service quality, and support asset longevity. Clients benefit from tailored management plans, proactive communication, and hands-on support for governance, budgeting, and facility operations.

From high-rise condominiums to mixed-use commercial sites, Equium Group provides property owners in Alberta with a reliable, responsive, and cost-effective solution designed to protect and enhance property value.

Board members, developers, and private investors seeking dependable property oversight are invited to learn more about Equium's in-house management model.

