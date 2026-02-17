Equisoft's AI-native life insurance platform earns "Luminary" status and XCelent Awards across multiple regions

The Equisoft/manage Policy Administration System achieved Celent's highest "Luminary" recognition for excelling in both capabilities and market leadership, making it a strong choice for individual and group life insurance products.

PHILADELPHIA and MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial services industry, announced today that Equisoft/manage, an AI-native policy administration system, earned top tier "Luminary" status in Celent's North American and LATAM Policy Administration System reports. Recognized for its integration capabilities, agentic AI innovation, and comprehensive functionality spanning from illustrations through claims, Equisoft/manage also won XCelent Awards for Advanced Technology across North America and LATAM.

"This third-party recognition validates our commitment to delivering the most advanced policy administration technology for life insurance carriers globally," said Luis Romero, CEO of Equisoft. "Equisoft/manage combines our decades of life insurance expertise with next-generation AI capabilities that enable insurers to accelerate product innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver superior customer experiences. Being recognized across multiple regions and for both individual and group life confirms that our platform meets the diverse needs of insurers worldwide."

Equisoft's AI-powered capabilities include automated underwriting and claims support, intelligent document processing, real-time product changes without IT support and Agentic AI powered workflows that help insurers reduce operational costs while improving speed-to-market for new products. The solution supports the complete life insurance value chain, from illustration and application through policy servicing and claims administration.

"Equisoft is a strong contender in the policy administration space," said Tom Scales, Life Principal Analyst at Celent. "Their use of the latest AI technologies combined with the breadth of the underlying platform is a differentiator. Their ability to support global markets for both individual and group insurance makes their offerings worth considering in any evaluation."

Equisoft continues to invest in AI capabilities, data migration expertise, and cloud infrastructure to maintain its position at the forefront of insurance technology innovation.

To download the Celent's Policy Administration System North American Edition for Individual and Group Life, click here: https://hubs.ly/Q042Y77R0

To learn more about Equisoft/manage, click here: https://hubs.li/Q042YK1m0

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 325 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete AI-enabled ecosystem--from front-end applications to integrated back-office and pension systems--backed by proven data migration expertise. The firm's ecosystem serves insurers, distributors, banks, pensions, and asset managers. With a multicultural team of over 850 experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

About Celent

Celent is a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally.

The Celent Policy Administration System North American edition provides an overview of the policy administration systems available in North America for individual and group life insurers. The report profiles 21 policy administration systems and provides an overview of their functionality, customer bases, supported lines of business, technology, implementation, pricing, and support.

About the XCelent Awards

To help financial institutions better understand the vendor landscape and compare vendors, Celent developed its ABC methodology, which positions and awards vendors across three dimensions: Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support. Top performers in each ABC dimension receive a corresponding XCelent award.

SOURCE Equisoft Inc.

