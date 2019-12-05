Equisoft Partners with Refinitiv to Deliver a Powerful Solution for Wealth Managers

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Equisoft announced the launch of a web-based fund sales acceleration platform solution powered by Refinitiv. Equisoft/analyze for wholesalers is designed to help fund wholesalers enhance their value proposition to advisors by offering them insightful fund and portfolio analytic services.

With the disruption in the wealth management industry due to technology, fee transparency, increased competition and higher customer expectations, the complexity of the advisory business keeps growing and fund wholesalers are facing radical role redefinition. To stay relevant with the next-generation of advisors and strengthen their existing relationships, wholesalers need to adopt a service-based approach and be enabled with the technology and tools that will position them as indispensable resources.

Equisoft/analyze for wholesalers powered by Refinitiv Lipper data helps wholesalers evolve from just a source of product information to a genuine tech-enabled business consultant engaged in helping advisors grow. The solution features guided investment product positioning and comparisons powered by Refinitiv Lipper data for hypothetical analysis and fund "look through" analysis. The analytics and benefits are summarized in a comprehensive proposal that wholesalers can share with advisors.

A Winning Combination

"Refinitiv Lipper's data is trusted globally by asset management firms, so they are the ideal partner for our solution," says Equisoft's Shawn Gillespie. "Lipper's fact sheets, Leader Ratings and categories are powerful additions to our tool and will provide wholesalers with essential data to analyze current portfolios and make recommendations backed by robust analytics."

"Lipper data is already used by most asset managers, but we are always looking for ways to deliver more value," says Robert Jenkins, Global Head of Research at Refinitiv Lipper. "Equisoft's solution is purpose-built for wholesalers, so now asset management firms can arm their sales force with an easy-to-use and intuitive tool that leverages the power of Lipper data to illustrate the value of their investment products."

Launched in 2006, Equisoft/analyze for wholesalers is a fully configurable and customizable tool designed to help fund companies enhance advisor communications and increase sales performance. Currently used by some of the world's most reputable fund companies, it can integrate with a wholesaler's CRM to streamline workflows, increasing efficiency and productivity.

"The Equisoft/Refinitiv Lipper partnered solution will put wholesalers in the advisors' spotlight and deliver what they need most to add even greater value for their clients: advanced portfolio design and solution positioning backed by industry-leading data. It will become a key component of an exceptional next-gen wholesaler's value proposition," added Shawn Gillespie.

Refinitiv Lipper provides independent insight on over 330,000 collective investments globally, covering mutual funds, ETFs, domestic pension, and insurance products. Refinitiv Lipper's proprietary classification-based methodologies generate meaningful peer groups to select, compare, and benchmark investment funds while proprietary ratings & rankings provide the best insights into investment selection. For more information about Lipper, visit: refinitiv.com/en/products/lipper-fund-research

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community - driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information visit: www.refinitiv.com.



About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and a unique data migration expertise. The firm's industry-leading products include CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's main global partner for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and a growing team of over 400 specialized resources based in the USA, Canada, Latin America, South Africa and India, Equisoft helps financial institutions tackle any challenge in this new era of digital disruption. Website: equisoft.com

SOURCE Equisoft

For further information: Equisoft: Jean Sabbagh, Vice President, Marketing, +1 888 989-3141, ext. 122, jean.sabbagh@equisoft.com

Related Links

http://www.equisoft.com/

