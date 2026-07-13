Équipement St-Germain, an investment of Champlain Financial Corporation, with the participation of Fondaction, acquires Location Alary and consolidates its position as the leader in heavy equipment rental in Canada

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Champlain Financial Corporation Inc. ("Champlain") is proud to announce that Jean-Claude Alary Inc. ("Location Alary"), a player established for more than 50 years in heavy equipment rental on Montreal's North Shore, is joining the Équipement St-Germain Inc. Group ("Équipement St-Germain").

Founded in 1971 and based in Terrebonne, Location Alary has built a solid reputation across the Greater Montreal, Laval and North Shore regions through a service offering centered on equipment rental with and without operators. Its fleet of more than 175 units complements Équipement St-Germain's equipment offering while providing access to operated rental services.

"This transaction is part of Champlain's strategy to build the largest independent heavy equipment rental platform in Eastern Canada. Given the scale of the platform, our clients will benefit from a broader range of equipment, an enhanced service offering and stronger expertise, in both Quebec and Ontario," said Terry Enepekides, Partner at Champlain and Chairman of the Board of Équipement St-Germain.

Steve Viau, General Manager of St-Germain, continues: "We are pleased to welcome all of Location Alary's employees into the Équipement St-Germain Group. We look forward to working together to keep growing the Group and better serve our clients."

With this acquisition, the Équipement St-Germain Group will now have a fleet of nearly 740 units of heavy equipment across three locations in Quebec (Ste-Julie, Terrebonne, Lévis) and one location in Brockville, Ontario (KD Construction).

"When we acquired Location Alary in 2020, we saw a solid company with exceptional potential. Six years later, with a fleet three times as large and a presence on all the major job sites in the Greater Montreal area, that vision has come to fruition beyond our expectations," said Vincent Boulay, President of Groupe JMV. "We owe this success first and foremost to Location Alary's employees, whose commitment and know-how have driven this growth day after day. We are confident that we have chosen the ideal buyer to propel the company into its next phase of development."

About the Équipement St-Germain Group

The Group is made up of Équipement St-Germain Inc. in Quebec and its sister company KD Construction Ltd. in Ontario. The Group is the largest independent heavy equipment rental company in Quebec and Eastern Ontario, with a presence in Ste-Julie, Terrebonne, Lévis and Brockville. It serves a diversified client base in construction, infrastructure, civil engineering, mining, energy and forestry. The Group is owned by a consortium of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation, with the participation of Fondaction.

About Location Alary

Founded in 1976, Location Alary is a Quebec company specializing in the rental of heavy machinery for the construction and infrastructure sectors. With a modern and diversified fleet, the company serves the largest job sites in metropolitan Montreal and has taken part in several major infrastructure projects. Acquired by Groupe JMV in March 2020, the company experienced strong growth before joining the Équipement St-Germain Group.

About Champlain Financial Corporation

Champlain Financial Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in supporting and growing small and medium-sized businesses in Canada. With an emphasis on a collaborative approach, Champlain strives to create lasting opportunities for its partner companies.

About Fondaction

A forerunner for more than 30 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Québec's economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Québec progress. It manages more than $4.5B in net assets, as of May 31, 2026, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return. Fondaction helps create and maintain quality jobs, reduce inequalities and fight climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or our LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Champlain Financial Corp.

Media relations: Steve Viau, Équipement St-Germain Group, [email protected]