Montreal's Leading Private Homecare Provider Strengthens National Presence in Ottawa with Choice Homecare

MONTREAL, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Equinoxe LifeCare, a leading provider of private homecare services in Quebec since 1998, is pleased to announce it has acquired a majority stake in Choice Homecare, a premier homecare operator based in Ottawa. This strategic alliance reinforces Equinoxe's footprint in Canada as the company pursues its national growth plan.

The expansion comes at a critical time for Canadian homecare. According to the findings of the National Institute on Ageing's January 2026 "Looming Crisis" report1, Canada has officially entered a "super-aged" era, with seniors now outnumbering children under 15. Projections indicate that by 2030, one in four Canadians will be a senior, a shift that is outstripping the infrastructure for independent living. This strain has resulted in a widening care gap, where 48% of older adults requiring home-based support are currently unable to access it. With the population of those aged 85 and older expected to triple by 2050, the reliance on unpaid family support is becoming unsustainable. Equinoxe's strategic expansion directly addresses the preference of the 90% of seniors who wish to age in place while alleviating the mounting pressure on the public healthcare resources.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our quality of care, and expanding our operations nationally is a vital path to achieving this", said Jeremy Altman, Chief Executive Officer of Equinoxe. "I have immense respect for what Choice Homecare built over the years, their longstanding reputation in Ottawa is second to none. Together, we will continue to champion the needs of families, ensuring that every senior has access to a compassionate and premier homecare experience that combines the best in-person care with the latest safety technologies."

"Meeting the requirements of an aging Canada is a paramount concern for stakeholders across the entire care continuum", adds Eddie Chu, Founder of Choice Homecare. "We align on the same core values with Equinoxe LifeCare, particularly in our shared belief that families deserve a safe environment where expert care restores their peace of mind and joy of life. Collaborating as partners, we bring new energy to simplify the lives of our clients through competent, nurse-supported care. This partnership allows us to stay true to our compassionate, client-centered roots while accelerating our growth to make a measurable difference in the wellbeing of those we serve."

Through this strategic alliance, Equinoxe LifeCare and Choice Homecare are mobilizing to build a more resilient homecare ecosystem. The synergy between their proven expertise, clinical excellence, and shared social enterprise vision enhances the capacity of both organizations to provide attentive, high-quality care, thereby fostering the wellbeing of Canadian families.

About Equinoxe LifeCare

Equinoxe LifeCare, a premier provider of personalized home healthcare services based in Montreal, offers nearly 30 years of trusted expertise. The company specializes in senior care, chronic disease management, post-operative care and comfort care, delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique medical, physical, and emotional needs of its clients. The LifeCare Plus care & safety program enhances safety through continuous and non‑intrusive monitoring. Certified under ISO 9001:2015, Equinoxe LifeCare is committed to providing compassionate and professional care, ensuring the well-being and peace of mind of its clients and their families.

For more information: www.equinoxelifecare.com

About Choice Homecare

Founded in 2011 as Qualicare Ottawa and rebranded in 2021, Choice Homecare is a nurse-managed provider that has earned the trust of hundreds of families across the Ottawa region. Dedicated to helping seniors stay where they are happiest - at home - the company goes beyond basic care through its "4-C" approach: Client-centered, Competent, Creative, and Compassionate care. From companionship to specialized Alzheimer's and palliative support, their team provides 24/7 nursing oversight to ensure every client receives professional, personalized attention. Choice Homecare offers the peace of mind that comes from knowing a family is in expert hands.

For more information: www.choicehomecare.ca

