EquiLend and Credit Benchmark Partner to Embed Consensus Credit Ratings in Onboard+

Integration delivers market-wide credit context directly within EquiLend's counterparty onboarding workflow

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- EquiLend, the global provider of trading, post-trade, data and insights, and digital solutions for the securities finance industry, and Credit Benchmark, the leading source of consensus credit risk data, today announced a partnership to integrate Credit Benchmark's consensus credit ratings into EquiLend's Onboard+ platform.

The integration surfaces Credit Benchmark's consensus rating for each fund, including the number of institutions contributing to that rating, alongside existing onboarding data fields. The added context gives operations, credit and front-office users a clearer view of how the broader market rates a given fund - particularly for funds where official agency ratings are not available - and a reference point against which to evaluate internal ratings.

Credit Benchmark's consensus ratings are derived from internal credit risk views contributed by leading global financial institutions, providing a market-wide perspective that is already used by many of the largest banks and asset managers. By embedding that data into Onboard+, EquiLend clients can prioritize counterparty and fund onboarding decisions more efficiently and assess where their firm's view sits relative to peers, all without leaving the platform.

"Onboard+ is becoming a standard reference point for counterparty workflow in the securities finance market, and bringing Credit Benchmark's consensus data into that workflow puts an institutional credit lens directly where decisions are being made," said Mark Faulkner, Co-Founder, Credit Benchmark. "Our data is already used by many of the largest banks and asset managers and making it natively available inside Onboard+ accelerates adoption and makes day-to-day onboarding decisions more informed."

"Onboard+ is designed to make counterparty onboarding faster and more transparent for the securities finance industry and embedding Credit Benchmark's consensus data is a natural extension of the platform," said Simon Waddington, Head of Post-Trade & Regulatory Solutions, EquiLend. "Our clients have asked for richer credit context within the platform, and this integration delivers it without adding workflow steps, helping to enhance their RWA management and ability to prioritize specific funds."

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Automation, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com.

About Credit Benchmark

Founded in 2015, Credit Benchmark is a leading provider of credit risk data and analytics. The company aggregates and anonymizes contributed risk views from 40+ global financial institutions, producing unique obligor-level Credit Consensus Ratings and related credit metrics. Covering 120,000+ legal entities - most not publicly rated - Credit Benchmark's insights help financial institutions enhance internal credit assessment and gain accurate, comparable risk perspectives. Credit Benchmark is headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore.

For more information, please visit www.creditbenchmark.com.

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Credit Benchmark Media Contact:

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SOURCE EquiLend