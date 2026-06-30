Digital Prime Technologies Expands Tokenet to BitGo Bank & Trust, Broadening Multi-Custodian Reach

Tokenet now supports bilateral digital asset lending with BitGo Bank & Trust providing qualified custody and settlement infrastructure, extending the platform's institutional reach across preferred client infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Digital Prime Technologies, a provider of digital asset technology solutions and developer of Tokenet, today announced the completion of Tokenet's integration with BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association ("BitGo Bank & Trust"), an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank and subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) ("BitGo"), the digital asset infrastructure company. The integration enables clients to execute institutional-grade bilateral digital asset lending workflows while BitGo Bank & Trust provides regulated custody and off-chain, real-time settlement through its Go Network offering. This builds on Tokenet's existing support for various custody solutions.

Tokenet's integration with BitGo reflects the preferences of Tokenet's launch clients, who rely on BitGo's infrastructure for its broad support of the Canton Network. BitGo Bank & Trust has established itself as a key institutional gateway to the ecosystem through its support for Canton Coin, Canton-native assets, and other services. This includes EquiLend choosing BitGo Bank & Trust as their digital asset partner for qualified custody and trading capabilities. With the addition of BitGo Bank & Trust, Tokenet's multi-custodian model now allows firms to manage collateral, execute loans, and access full lifecycle management - including recalls, returns, rerates, and mark-to-market - through their preferred custody provider.

Client assets held in qualified custody with BitGo Bank & Trust benefit from offline cold storage, insured up to $250M, in addition to the company's advanced security controls and layered operational safeguards. BitGo Bank & Trust's Go Network settlement infrastructure also enables assets to be moved efficiently within a secure, regulated framework. Together, these capabilities help firms manage digital assets with the security and compliance controls expected in traditional financial markets worldwide.

Digital Prime Technologies is also in the advanced stages of integrating with BitGo Bank & Trust's tri-party solution, which will extend the platform's collateral management capabilities further and address requirements from clients seeking additional flexibility in their lending arrangements.

EquiLend, whose partnership with Digital Prime Technologies provides the distribution foundation for Tokenet to scale within the institutional lending community.

"We're excited to partner with Digital Prime Technologies and EquiLend to provide the custody and settlement foundation that enables institutions to access lending workflows. Continued institutional adoption depends on trusted infrastructure designed for security and scale while supporting the networks and assets, like Canton, that are increasingly important to institutional markets," said Adam Sporn, Head of Prime Brokerage and Institutional Sales, BitGo Bank & Trust.

"Custody is foundational to digital assets, and we are pleased to announce another significant milestone in expanding client choice with the completion of Tokenet's integration with BitGo. BitGo's reputation as a trusted custody provider makes this a meaningful addition to our growing custody ecosystem. We remain committed to offering clients flexibility in how they custody their digital assets and look forward to continued partnership with BitGo and future functional integration like tri-party," said James Runnels, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Prime Technologies.

"Building out a genuine multi-custodian model is central to what makes Tokenet a credible institutional solution. As EquiLend's partner in bringing this platform to the securities finance community, we're pleased to see Tokenet expanding to meet clients on their preferred infrastructure," said Nick Delikaris, Chief Product Officer, EquiLend.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Automation, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com.

About Digital Prime Technologies

Through a multi-faceted product suite, Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of digital asset solutions spanning execution, prime brokerage and lending. The digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies is built on TradFi principles and industry practices that are core to US regulated securities markets. Digital Prime Technologies' offering allows broker-dealers and capital markets firms to transact in the digital asset space with robust and fully customizable services suited to their business and compliance needs.

For more information, please visit https://digitalprimetechnologies.com/.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE EquiLend