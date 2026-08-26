EQB reports third quarter 2026 results including one month of results from PC Financial and announces dividend increase

News provided by

EQB Inc.

Aug 26, 2026, 17:05 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported earnings for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2026, including one month of results from the acquisition of President's Choice Bank ("PC Bank"), PC® Financial Insurance Agency Inc., PC® Financial Insurance Broker Inc. and certain affiliated entities of PC Bank (collectively, "PC Financial").

  • Adjusted diluted EPS1: $2.12, +4% q/q and +2% y/y (reported -$3.39)
  • Adjusted PPPT1: $196.2 million, +28% q/q and +36% y/y (reported $135.1 million)
  • Adjusted ROE1: 10.3%, +10 bps q/q and +20 bps y/y (reported -16.2%)
  • Adjusted ROTCE1: 11.1%, +40 bps q/q and +50 bps y/y (reported -17.1%)
  • Adjusted revenue1: $393.0 million, +30% q/q and +27% y/y (reported $391.3 million)
  • Book value per share: $86.86, +7% q/q and +5% y/y
  • Common share dividends declared: $0.63 per share, +3% q/q and +15% y/y
  • Capital: CET1 ratio of 13.4% and total capital ratio of 16.6%

"With the closing of PC Financial on Canada Day, EQB has structurally shifted in customer reach, products, revenue mix and growth potential. The integration is progressing to plan, and we now meet millions of Canadians where they already are, including at the grocery aisle, at the pump, and across everyday spending moments," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, EQB. "Underneath the transaction, earnings were impacted by elevated performing and impaired provisions that reflect the continued pressure many Canadians are facing. Despite a housing market that has yet to turn, our core businesses performed well, and we made great progress growing market share and loans under management. The earnings power of the combined business will become more visible in Q4, and we will set out the path to our 2027 and medium-term return objectives at our Investor Day in December."

Closed PC Financial, positioning EQB to realize the benefits of integration, scale and synergies

  • Transformational acquisition expands EQB's reach to more than 4 million directly served customers, establishes EQB as the exclusive financial services partner of the PC Optimum™ loyalty program and its more than 18 million active members, and elevates EQB's assets under management and administration1 to $151 billion
  • Credit card and recurring PC insurance fee income meaningfully adds to EQB's revenue and brings diversification, contributing to 30% q/q and 27% y/y revenue growth, while increasing non-interest revenue to 19% of total revenue despite Q3/26 including only one month of PC Financial results
  • Integration execution remains well underway with $15 million in annualized cost savings to date; on track toward a $30 million pre-tax annual run-rate synergy target

Significantly increased retail deposit customers with the completed acquisition of PC Financial

  • Direct retail deposits increased to $10.8 billion in Q3 (+8% q/q and +11% y/y) driven by the addition of PC Bank direct retail deposits, which further diversified EQB's funding base.  Direct retail deposits represented 29% of total deposit principal (up 155 bps q/q)
  • With a combined customer base of over 4 million, establishes a solid foundation to grow the deposit base

Delivered growth in loans under management1 against a difficult operating environment

  • Personal LUM1 increased 14% q/q and 11% y/y, reflecting the acquired credit card portfolio, momentum in the fast-growing decumulation segment and uninsured residential lending origination market share gains in Ontario, partially offset by a deliberate slowdown in lower risk-adjusted return segments including single-family insured mortgages
  • Personal LUM1, excluding insured single-family mortgages, increased 19% q/q and 23% y/y
  • Commercial LUM1 increased 2% q/q and 12% y/y, driven by strong growth in construction loans (predominantly insured) and continued strength in CMHC insured multi-unit residential mortgages

Expanding and diversifying revenue sources with PC Financial

  • Net interest income (NII) increased 22% q/q and y/y, reflecting an increase in net interest margin (NIM)1 of 33 bps to 2.41% and a modest 2% increase in average interest earning assets. NIM1 expanded due to the addition of the higher yielding credit cards associated with the acquisition of PC Financial and related fair value marks. NIM1 on the Personal and Commercial lending portfolios remained relatively stable
  • Adjusted non-interest revenue (NIR)1 increased 77% q/q and 55% y/y, reflecting a diversification of revenue, including credit card fee income (net of loyalty costs), insurance, and the accretion of fair value marks. These increases were partially offset by lower securitization gains
  • Reported total revenue increased 29% q/q and 28% y/y

Higher provisions reflect acquired credit cards and real estate market conditions

  • Reported provisions for credit losses (PCL) were up $258 million, primarily reflecting Day 1 PCL of $219 million on the acquired credit card portfolio
  • Adjusted PCL1 reflects provisions relating to credit card activity in the month of July and increases in residential and commercial lending portfolios driven by softer real estate market conditions and equipment lease defaults
  • Total gross impaired loans increased 4% q/q as new formations outpaced resolutions, primarily reflecting extended workout timelines. Total formations decreased $39 million or 16% q/q, with lower formations in Commercial partially offset by a modest increase in Personal residential lending portfolios
  • The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets1 of 95 bps, compared to 46 bps at Q2/26, primarily reflecting the addition of an unsecured lending portfolio  

Expense discipline remains strong

  • EQB's adjusted efficiency ratio1 increased 70 bps q/q to 50.1% (reported 65.5%) and remains on track against its low-50% efficiency ratio target for 2026
  • Adjusted expenses1 increased 32% q/q and 19% y/y reflecting the inclusion of one month of PC Financial and disciplined expense management
  • Reported expenses increased 40% q/q and 50% y/y, reflecting PC Financial, integration-related costs, acquisition-related intangible asset amortization, and impairment charges

Capital strength supported dividend increase and buyback activity

  • EQB declared a dividend of $0.63 per common share payable on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026, representing +3% and +15% increases from the dividends paid in June 2026 and September 2025, respectively
  • In connection with the acquisition of PC Financial, EQB issued 7.2 million common shares on July 1, 2026. In Q3/26, EQB purchased and cancelled 147,589 common shares through its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) (2,441,213 repurchased year-to-date), supporting attractive return of capital for shareholders

"In Q3, we continued to execute with discipline: maintaining a strong efficiency ratio, expanding net interest margins, and proactively provisioning for credit losses," said Anilisa Sainani, CFO. "The closing of PC Financial represents a meaningful evolution in our business model, adding new revenue streams, enhancing earnings diversification, and reducing our reliance on housing and spread related income. Together, these changes strengthen the resilience of our earnings profile and position EQB for continued growth."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET on August 27, 2026

EQB's Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, Anilisa Sainani, CFO, and Puneesh Arora, CRO, will host EQB's quarterly earnings call and webcast. The webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.

1 These are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures or ratios, see "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section for more details.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

($000s) As at

July 31, 2026

October 31, 2025

July 31, 2025

Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

802,497

717,253

485,757

Restricted cash

1,037,856

1,326,684

1,218,685

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

2,000,246

1,604,165

1,949,171

Investments

1,755,772

1,645,864

1,731,462

Loans:


Personal

34,984,026

31,027,017

31,534,296

Commercial

14,285,038

15,412,457

15,823,942

Allowance for credit losses

(485,387)

(206,801)

(170,399)

48,783,677

46,232,673

47,187,839

Securitization retained interests

1,111,015

1,028,623

999,729

Deferred tax assets

63,410

36,429

19,967

Other assets


Derivative financial instruments

162,657

242,799

246,162

Intangible assets

643,608

148,623

189,092

Goodwill

236,874

92,545

110,580

Investment in associate

52,720

49,884

49,877

Other

535,629

368,179

373,323

1,631,488

902,030

969,034

Total assets

57,185,961

53,493,721

54,561,644

Liabilities and Equity


Liabilities:


Deposits

37,405,378

36,616,511

36,360,714

Securitization liabilities

12,790,549

11,197,477

12,498,948

Obligations under repurchase agreements

-

104,568

148,623

Deferred tax liabilities

208,049

199,151

204,296

Funding facilities

1,705,918

1,454,087

1,385,306

Other liabilities


Derivative financial instruments

59,569

94,742

70,489

Other

966,668

615,386

581,710

1,026,237

710,128

652,199

Total liabilities

53,136,131

50,281,922

51,250,086

Equity:


Common shares

1,448,151

503,060

512,172

Other equity instruments

345,098

147,360

147,360

Contributed deficit

(18,610)

(15,014)

(15,034)

Retained earnings

2,264,240

2,566,475

2,656,635

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,439

1,684

2,035

Total shareholders' equity

4,042,318

3,203,565

3,303,168

Non-controlling interests

7,512

8,234

8,390

Total equity

4,049,830

3,211,799

3,311,558

Total liabilities and equity

57,185,961

53,493,721

54,561,644
Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

($000s, except per share amounts)

July 31, 2026

July 31, 2025

July 31, 2026

July 31, 2025

Interest income:



Loans:





Personal

476,990

441,296

1,295,394

1,338,864

Commercial

212,041

239,468

653,211

718,715

Investments

20,768

21,314

62,976

61,438

Other

29,449

24,727

79,583

70,009

739,248

726,805

2,091,164

2,189,026

Interest expense:



Deposits

296,657

334,109

899,928

999,309

Securitization liabilities

108,799

122,476

314,635

360,250

Funding facilities

11,074

11,703

22,918

22,015

Other

3,544

34

10,337

187

420,074

468,322

1,247,818

1,381,761

Net interest income

319,174

258,483

843,346

807,265

Non-interest revenue:



Fees and other income

61,585

24,747

114,231

70,380

Net gains on loans and investments

902

521

2,984

3,854

Gain on sale from securitization activities

9,044

18,027

39,334

48,652

Net gains on hedging and derivatives

628

4,351

596

14,563

72,159

47,646

157,145

137,449

Revenue

391,333

306,129

1,000,491

944,714

Provision for credit losses

302,984

33,968

387,463

82,880

Revenue after provision for credit losses

88,349

272,161

613,028

861,834

Non-interest expenses:



Compensation and benefits

83,440

79,791

227,887

230,005

Product costs

55,696

25,343

104,351

74,002

Technology and system costs

31,557

25,362

74,686

71,344

Marketing and corporate expenses

28,653

18,046

76,876

54,359

Regulatory and legal and professional fees

47,847

14,540

87,672

40,158

Premises

9,086

7,872

26,028

21,531

256,279

170,954

597,500

491,399

(Loss) income before income taxes

(167,930)

101,207

15,528

370,435

Income tax (recovery) expense

(40,671)

27,843

11,940

99,069

Net (loss) income

(127,259)

73,364

3,588

271,366

Distribution to limited recourse capital notes holders

-

-

4,410

4,410

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests

(127,259)

73,364

(822)

266,956

Net (loss) income attributable to:



Common shareholders

(127,580)

73,014

(1,793)

265,949

Non-controlling interests

321

350

971

1,007

(127,259)

73,364

(822)

266,956

(Loss) earnings per share:



Basic

(3.39)

1.91

(0.05)

6.93

Diluted

(3.39)

1.90

(0.05)

6.88
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

($000s)

July 31, 2026

July 31, 2025

July 31, 2026

July 31, 2025

Net (loss) income

(127,259)

73,364

3,588

271,366

Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:



Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income:



Net change in gains (losses) on fair value

697

(11,334)

(5,807)

4,693

Recovery of credit losses recognized to income

(49)

-

(242)

-

Reclassification of net losses to income

1,524

13,075

8,871

1,486

Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:



Equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:



Net change in gains on fair value

560

-

2,063

868

Reclassification of net gains to retained earnings

-

-

-

(868)

2,732

1,741

4,885

6,179

Income tax expense

(963)

(639)

(1,626)

(1,928)

1,769

1,102

3,259

4,251

Cash flow hedges



  Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value

23,681

5,501

25,698

(7,688)

  Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income

(21,589)

(6,954)

(27,729)

(16,315)

2,092

(1,453)

(2,031)

(24,003)

Income tax (expense) recovery

(556)

3

554

6,083

1,536

(1,450)

(1,477)

(17,920)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

3,305

(348)

1,782

(13,669)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

(123,954)

73,016

5,370

257,697

Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:



   Common shareholders

(124,275)

72,666

(11)

252,280

   Other equity

-

-

4,410

4,410

   Non-controlling interests

321

350

971

1,007

(123,954)

73,016

5,370

257,697
Consolidated statements of changes in equity (unaudited)                                         

($000s) Three-month period ended

July 31, 2026

Common
shares

Contributed
deficit

Retained
earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



Other equity
instruments

Cash
flow
hedges

Financial
instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

483,598

345,105

(17,341)

2,420,049

(1,316)

1,432

116

3,231,527

7,653

3,239,180

Net (loss) Income

-

-

-

(127,580)

-

-

-

(127,580)

321

(127,259)

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

18

18

18

-

18

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

1,536

1,769

3,305

3,305

-

3,305

Common shares issued on acquisition

962,601

-

-

-

-

-

-

962,601

-

962,601

Common share issuance costs, net of tax

(208)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(208)

(208)

Exercise of stock options

2,601

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,601

-

2,601

Common shares repurchased and cancelled

(1,936)

-

-

(10,734)

-

-

-

(12,670)

-

(12,670)

Automatic Share purchase obligation

-

-

-

4,034

-

-

-

4,034

-

4,034

Limited resource capital notes issuance costs, net of tax

-

(7)

-

-

-

-

-

(7)

-

(7)

Common share dividends

-

-

-

(21,529)

-

-

-

(21,529)

(462)

(21,991)

Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

(908)

-

-

-

-

(908)

-

(908)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,134

-

-

-

-

1,134

-

1,134

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

1,495

-

(1,495)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

1,448,151

345,098

(18,610)

2,264,240

220

3,219

3,439

4,042,318

7,512

4,049,830













($000s) Three-month period ended

July 31, 2025

Common
shares

Contributed
deficit

Retained
earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



Other equity
instruments

Cash
flow
hedges

Financial
instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

510,973

147,360

(19,177)

2,607,001

5,147

(2,803)

2,344

3,248,501

9,661

3,258,162

Net Income

-

-

-

73,014

-

-

-

73,014

350

73,364

Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

39

39

39

-

39

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(1,450)

1,102

(348)

(348)

-

(348)

Exercise of stock options

952

-

-

-

-

-

-

952

-

952

Common share dividends

-

-

-

(20,297)

-

-

-

(20,297)

(462)

(20,759)

Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

(1,442)

-

-

-

-

(1,442)

-

(1,442)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

4,242

(3,083)

-

-

-

1,159

(1,159)

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,590

-

-

-

-

1,590

-

1,590

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

247

-

(247)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

512,172

147,360

(15,034)

2,656,635

3,697

(1,662)

2,035

3,303,168

8,390

3,311,558













($000s) Nine-month period ended

July 31, 2026

Common shares

Contributed deficit

Retained earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)



Other equity instruments

Cash
flow hedges

Financial
instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

503,060

147,360

(15,014)

2,566,475

1,697

(13)

1,684

3,203,565

8,234

3,211,799

Net Income

-

-

-

2,617

-

-

2,617

971

3,588

Transfer of AOCI gains to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(27)

(27)

(27)

-

(27)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(1,477)

3,259

1,782

1,782

-

1,782

Common shares issued on acquisition

962,601

-

-

-

-

-

-

962,601

-

962,601

Common shares issuance costs, net of tax

(208)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(208)

-

(208)

Exercise of stock options

10,982

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,982

-

10,982

Common shares repurchased and cancelled

(31,786)

-

-

(236,688)

-

-

-

(268,474)

-

(268,474)

Limited recourse capital notes issued

-

200,000

-

-

-

-

-

200,000

-

200,000

Limited recourse capital notes issuance costs, net of tax

-

(2,262)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,262)

-

(2,262)

Limited recourse capital notes distributions

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

Common share dividends

-

-

-

(63,754)

-

-

-

(63,754)

(1,693)

(65,447)

Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

(2,818)

-

-

-

-

(2,818)

-

(2,818)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

2,724

-

-

-

-

2,724

-

2,724

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

3,502

-

(3,502)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

1,448,151

345,098

(18,610)

2,264,240

220

3,219

3,439

4,042,318

7,512

4,049,830













($000s) Nine-month period ended

July 31, 2025

Common shares

Contributed deficit

Retained earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)



Other equity instruments

Cash
flow
hedges

Financial
instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

505,876

147,440

(17,374)

2,483,309

21,617

(13,062)

8,555

3,127,806

10,379

3,138,185

Net Income

-

-

-

270,359

-

-

-

270,359

1,007

271,366

Realized loss on sale of shares, net of tax

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

(6,377)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

7,016

7,016

7,016

-

7,016

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

133

133

133

-

133

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(17,920)

4,251

(13,669)

(13,669)

-

(13,669)

Exercise of stock options

8,089

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,089

-

8,089

Common shares repurchased and cancelled

(3,740)

-

-

(24,432)

-

-

-

(28,172)

-

(28,172)

Issuance costs, net of tax

-

(80)

-

-

-

-

-

(80)

-

(80)

Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

  Common share dividends

-

-

-

(58,731)

-

-

-

(58,731)

(1,837)

(60,568)

Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

(3,776)

-

-

-

-

(3,776)

-

(3,776)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

4,242

(3,083)

-

-

-

1,159

(1,159)

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

3,821

-

-

-

-

3,821

-

3,821

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

1,947

-

(1,947)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

512,172

147,360

(15,034)

2,656,635

3,697

(1,662)

2,035

3,303,168

8,390

3,311,558













Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

($000s)

July 31, 2026

  July 31, 2025

July 31, 2026

July 31, 2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net (loss) income

(127,259)

73,364

3,588

271,366

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Financial instruments at fair value through income

30,135

110,533

(998)

(67,817)

Amortization of premiums/discounts on financial instruments

(8,681)

(692)

(13,238)

(6,275)

Depreciation of capital assets and amortization of intangible assets

27,315

16,844

57,776

49,238

Impairment of intangible assets

15,809

-

15,809

-

Provision for credit losses

302,984

33,968

387,463

82,880

Securitization gains

(9,044)

(18,027)

(39,334)

(48,653)

Stock-based compensation

1,134

1,590

2,724

3,821

Income taxes

(40,671)

27,843

11,940

99,069

Securitization retained interests

55,230

44,691

158,559

126,389

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Restricted cash

116,706

(222,094)

300,737

(246,698)

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

149,789

150,866

(396,081)

(689,053)

Loans receivable, net of securitizations

138,592

(176,355)

1,286,652

(442,501)

Other assets

42,383

(9,003)

7,368

(8,922)

Deposits

(1,542,405)

1,349,617

(1,469,280)

2,605,032

Securitization liabilities

162,176

(1,060,539)

(410,696)

(2,128,524)

Obligations under repurchase agreements

(50,493)

64,531

(104,568)

148,623

Funding facilities

767,142

(25,064)

(645)

438,350

Other liabilities

(82,759)

(27,275)

(15,215)

38,124

Income taxes paid

(3,322)

(20,287)

(61,936)

(88,046)

Cash flows (used in) from operating activities

(55,239)

314,511

(279,375)

136,403

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common shares

2,393

952

10,774

8,089

Net proceeds from issuance of limited recourse notes

(7)

-

197,738

(80)

Common share repurchased

(4,602)

-

(268,474)

(28,172)

Dividends paid on common shares

(21,991)

(20,759)

(65,447)

(60,568)

Distribution to other equity holders

-

-

(4,410)

(4,410)

Funding facilities used for the Acquisition 

252,475

-

252,475

-

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

228,268

(19,807)

122,656

(85,141)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of investments

(252,179)

(370,789)

(849,361)

(387,208)

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired

37,404

-

37,404

-

Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments

265,672

82,864

1,134,381

242,337

Investment in associate

-

-

(3,598)

-

Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts

-

-

-

53,032

Purchase of capital assets and system development costs

(24,662)

(21,769)

(76,863)

(65,307)

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

26,235

(309,694)

241,963

(157,146)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

199,264

(14,990)

85,244

(105,884)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

603,233

500,747

717,253

591,641

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

802,497

485,757

802,497

485,757

Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosure:



Cash flows from operating activities include:



Interest received

683,031

683,755

1,996,582

2,062,196

Interest paid

(501,223)

(498,078)

(1,198,541)

(1,325,193)

Dividends received

-

-

-

350

About EQB Inc.  

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading Canadian financial services company with approximately $151 billion in combined assets under management and administration. It is the parent company of Equitable Bank, the country's seventh largest Schedule I bank by assets, which operates EQ Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™.

Our purpose is to remake banking so every Canadian gets ahead, every day. Since 1970, we have built thoughtful financial solutions that serve more than 4 million customers, turning everyday moments into meaningful progress. As the exclusive financial partner of Loblaw Companies Limited's PC Optimum™ loyalty program – one of Canada's largest loyalty programs with more than 18 million members – EQ Bank's financial solutions are deeply embedded into the daily lives of Canadians.

We provide personal and commercial banking services to Canadian households and businesses through everyday banking, tailored lending and connected payments, while fueling competition and choice in Canadian banking. Through our subsidiaries, we also offer home and auto insurance, estate and trust services, credit union solutions and alternative asset management.

To learn more, visit eqb.investorroom.com and eqbank.ca, or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Investor contact: 
Lemar Persaud
SVP, IR and Enterprise Performance Management
[email protected] 

Media contact: 
Danielle Mason
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward- looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "guidance", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "outlook", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved", "will likely" or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to EQB's ability to successfully integrate an acquired business, including but not limited to EQB's announced acquisition of PC Financial1 from Loblaw Companies Limited (the Acquisition), entering into the related commercial arrangement and future communications and disclosures regarding the Acquisition, the timing and expected benefits of such transactions, statements relating to the expected impact of the Acquisition, the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the expected impact on EQB's size, operations, capabilities, growth drivers and opportunities, activities, attributes, profile, business services portfolio and loans, revenue and assets mix, market position, profitability, performance, and strategy; the expected impact of the Acquisition on EQB's financial performance; expectations regarding EQB's business model, plans and strategy, the maintenance of CET1 ratio and changes in adjusted EPS; strategic fit and complementarity of PC Financial and Equitable Bank; anticipated synergies and estimated transaction and integration costs and the timing of incurrence thereof, as well as EQB's financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, the economic and market review and outlook, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the outlook and priorities for each of its business lines, the expected impact on PC Financial customers and employees, the risk environment including liquidity and funding risk, and statements by EQB representatives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States/Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of EQB's customers and rates of default, the integration of PC Financial and the realization of the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated, including impact and accretion in various financial metrics; the ability to retain management and key employees of PC Financial;  and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q3 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate, and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its loan business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions including, without limitation, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 On July 1, 2026, EQB completed the previously announced acquisition of PC Financial which is comprised of President's Choice Bank (PC Bank), PC® Financial Insurance Agency Inc., PC® Financial Insurance Broker Inc., and certain other affiliated entities of PC® Bank. In connection with the closing of the acquisition, EQB entered into a long-term strategic relationship with Loblaw pursuant to a commercial agreement to become the exclusive financial partner of Loblaw and its PC Optimum™ loyalty program.


Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

To enable readers to better assess trends in underlying business performance and increase consistency with the reporting regimens used by other leading Canadian financial institutions, EQB provides adjusted results in parallel with reported measures. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that enable readers to assess underlying business results and trends. Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q3 2026

  • $37.42 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs;
  • $22.00 million intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions;
  • $1.71 million business exit costs(1); and
  • $219.06 million initial provisions for credit losses associated with acquired PC Financial credit cards.

Q2 2026

  • $17.75 million business exit costs(1);
  • $13.84 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs; and
  • $1.97 million acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.

Q3 2025

  • $4.04 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity;
  • $2.59 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;
  • $0.86 million new office lease related expenses; and
  • $1.97 million acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.

YTD 2026

  • $57.10 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs;
  • $25.93 million intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions;
  • $19.46 million business exit costs(1); and
  • $219.06 million initial provisions for credit losses associated with acquired PC Financial credit cards.

YTD 2025

  • $4.04 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity;
  • $5.91 million acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization;
  • $7.01 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy;
  • $2.59 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;
  • $1.78 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and ACM and Concentra Bank acquisition and integration-related costs; and
  • $5.02 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility.

(1) As part of its Challenger Bank strategy, EQB is actively optimizing its business mix, with a clear focus on disciplined capital allocation and prioritization of high-return growth opportunities. During Q3 2026, EQB exited a strategic investment that is no longer being pursued and during Q2 2026, EQB exited its Merchant Payments business. Both exits were not core to EQB's growth strategy and contributed minimally to earnings and return on equity.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results

 For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

($000s, except share and per share amounts)

31-Jul-26

30-Apr-26

31-Jul-25

31-Jul-26

31-Jul-25

Reported results





Net interest income (1)

319,174

260,732

258,483

843,346

807,265

Non-interest revenue (1)

72,159

41,632

47,646

157,145

137,449

Revenue

391,333

302,364

306,129

1,000,491

944,714

Non-interest expenses

256,279

182,858

170,954

597,500

491,399

Pre-provision pre-tax income (2)

135,054

119,506

135,175

402,991

453,315

Provision for credit loss

302,984

45,351

33,968

387,463

82,880

Income taxes

(40,671)

22,839

27,843

11,940

99,069

Net income

(127,259)

51,316

73,364

3,588

271,366

Net income attributable to common shareholders

(127,580)

46,571

73,014

(1,793)

265,949

Adjustments





Net interest income – covered bond fair value adjustment

-

-

4,035

-

4,035

Non-interest revenue – strategic investment exit

1,709

-

-

1,709

-

Non-interest expenses – PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs

(37,420)

(13,839)

-

(57,096)

-

Non-interest expenses – acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and impairments

(21,995)

(1,969)

(1,969)

(25,933)

(5,907)

Non-interest expenses – business exit costs  

-

(17,753)

-

(17,753)

-

Non-interest expenses – new office lease related costs

-

-

(857)

-

(7,009)

Non-interest expenses – accelerated incentive expense

-

-

(2,594)

-

(2,594)

Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

(1,782)

Provision for credit loss – acquired credit cards

(219,061)

-

-

(219,061)

-

Provision for credit loss – equipment financing purchase facility

-

-

-

-

(5,018)

Impact on net income before taxes from adjustments

280,185

33,561

9,455

321,552

26,345

Income taxes – tax impact on above adjustments (3)

71,639

6,568

2,561

80,310

7,014

Post-tax adjustments – net income

208,546

26,993

6,894

241,242

19,331

Adjustments attributed to minority interests

(230)

(228)

(230)

(687)

(750)

Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders

208,316

26,765

6,664

240,555

18,581

Adjusted results (2)





Net interest income (1)

319,174

260,732

262,518

843,346

811,300

Non-interest revenue (1)

73,868

41,632

47,646

158,854

137,449

Revenue

393,042

302,364

310,164

1,002,200

948,749

Non-interest expenses

196,864

149,297

165,534

496,718

474,107

Pre-provision pre-tax income

196,178

153,067

144,630

505,482

474,642

Provision for credit loss

83,923

45,351

33,968

168,402

77,862

Income taxes

30,968

29,407

30,404

92,250

106,083

Net income

81,287

78,309

80,258

244,830

290,697

Net income attributable to common shareholders

80,736

73,336

79,678

238,762

284,530

Diluted earnings per share





Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

37,996,057

36,055,643

38,519,991

37,184,721

38,654,423

Diluted (loss) earnings per share – reported

(3.39)

1.29

1.90

(0.05)

6.88

Diluted earnings per share – adjusted (2)

2.12

2.03

2.07

6.42

7.36

Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact

5.51

0.74

0.17

6.47

0.48










(1) Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned from retained interests and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities are reclassed from Non-interest revenue to Net interest income. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation. (2) These are non-GAAP measures or ratios, see "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.. (3) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)

Effective Q3 2026, EQB began reporting Return on Tangible common equity (ROTCE), a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects the return generated on tangible common equity. Management uses ROTCE, together with other financial measures, to assess how efficiently EQB generates earnings from the tangible capital available to support its business. Following the acquisition of PC Financial, which increased goodwill and intangible assets, ROTCE provides readers with a useful additional perspective on EQB's underlying profitability, capital efficiency and comparability.

The table below presents the computation of ROTCE and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 

For the three months ended

   For the nine months ended

($000s, except percentage)

31-Jul-26

30-Apr-26

31-Jul-25

31-Jul-26

31-Jul-25

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

(127,580)

46,571

73,014

(1,793)

265,949

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (Post-tax and non-controlling interests)

3,428

1,258

1,256

5,943

3,708

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders excluding the post-tax and non-controlling interests impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets [A]

(124,152)

47,829

74,270

4,150

269,657

After-tax impact of other adjusting items (Post non-controlling interests)

204,888

25,507

5,408

234,612

14,873

Adjusted net income attributable to common     shareholders [B]

80,736

73,336

79,678

238,762

284,530

Average common shareholders' equity

3,123,129

2,936,317

3,128,320

2,997,083

3,068,010

Average goodwill

(128,627)

(92,545)

(110,580)

(106,978)

(110,580)

Average acquisition-related intangible assets

(159,756)

(53,297)

(59,203)

(96,668)

(61,172)

Net of average related deferred tax liabilities

41,923

12,804

14,251

24,645

14,734

Average tangible common equity [C]

2,876,669

2,803,279

2,972,788

2,818,082

2,910,992






ROTCE – reported [A]/[C]

(17.1 %)

7.0 %

9.9 %

0.2 %

12.4 %

ROTCE – adjusted [B]/[C]

11.1 %

10.7 %

10.6 %

11.3 %

13.1 %







Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

  • Adjusted efficiency ratio: derived by dividing adjusted non-interest expenses by adjusted revenue. A lower adjusted efficiency ratio reflects a more efficient cost structure.
  • Adjusted return on equity (ROE): calculated on an annualized basis and defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity outstanding during the period.
  • Adjusted return on Tangible common equity (ROTCE): calculated on an annualized basis and defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average Tangible common equity outstanding during the period.
  • Assets under administration (AUA): is the sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
  • Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
  • Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
  • Net interest margin (NIM): is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
  • Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
  • Return on Tangible common equity (ROTCE): calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as net income available to common shareholders, excluding the amortization and write-down of acquisition-related intangible assets other than software, as a percentage of average Tangible common equity outstanding during the period.
  • Tangible common equity: calculated as common shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets other than software, net of deferred tax.
  • Total loan assets: calculated on a gross basis (prior to Allowance for Credit Losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet.

SOURCE EQB Inc.

Organization Profile

EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading Canadian financial services company with approximately $150 billion in combined assets under management and administration. It is the parent company of Equitable Bank, the country's seventh largest Schedule I bank by assets, which operates...