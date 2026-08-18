EQB Inc. releases an abridged supplemental financial information package for third quarter 2026 results

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- EQB Inc. ("EQB") (TSX: EQB) has released an abridged Supplementary Financial Information Package.

Third quarter 2026 results, scheduled for release after market close on August 26, 2026, will be the first to reflect the acquisition of President's Choice Bank, PC® Financial Insurance Agency Inc., PC® Financial Insurance Broker Inc. and certain affiliated entities of President's Choice Bank (collectively, "PC Financial"), which closed on July 1, 2026.

EQB is providing this pre-release to illustrate classification and presentation changes resulting from the acquisition of PC Financial. Changes do not impact Consolidated results.

The abridged Supplemental Financial Information package is available at eqb.investorroom.com.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading Canadian financial services company with approximately $150 billion in combined assets under management and administration. It is the parent company of Equitable Bank, the country's seventh largest Schedule I bank by assets, which operates EQ Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™.

Our purpose is to remake banking so every Canadian gets ahead, every day. Since 1970, we have built thoughtful financial solutions that serve nearly 4 million customers, turning everyday moments into meaningful progress. As the exclusive financial partner of Loblaw Companies Limited's PC Optimum™ loyalty program – one of Canada's largest loyalty programs with more than 18 million members – EQ Bank's financial solutions are deeply embedded into the daily lives of Canadians.

We provide personal and commercial banking services to Canadian households and businesses through everyday banking, tailored lending and connected payments, while fueling competition and choice in Canadian banking. Through our subsidiaries, we also offer home and auto insurance, estate and trust services, credit union solutions and alternative asset management.

To learn more, visit eqb.investorroom.com and eqbank.ca or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Investor contact:

Lemar Persaud

SVP Investor Relations and Enterprise Performance Management

[email protected]

Media contact:

Danielle Mason

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE EQB Inc.