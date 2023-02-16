EQB reports Q4 and 2022 guidance achieved and a 6% dividend increase

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (EQB) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Results in both periods reflected strong organic lending growth and margins with low loan losses that enabled EQB to achieve its key 2022 performance guidance including adjusted ROE and earnings. The fourth quarter included two months of results from Concentra Bank, which was acquired on November 1, 2022. The acquisition immediately added portfolio and revenue growth, with broad earnings diversification and distribution benefits. In addition, and as expected, closing the acquisition resulted in significant one-time charges to reported results, including standard accounting-related impacts primarily due to integration charges and the acquisition-related accounting of expected future credit losses required under IFRS 9. Please see EQB's Q4 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for details.

Adjusted ROE 1 15.9% in Q4 and 15.7% in 2022 ahead of adjusted guidance of 15%+ (reported 7.7% in Q4 and 12.9% for 2022)

15.9% in Q4 and 15.7% in 2022 ahead of adjusted guidance of 15%+ (reported 7.7% in Q4 and 12.9% for 2022) Adjusted diluted EPS 1 $2.46 in Q4 (+7% y/y) and $9.17 in 2022 (+9%) achieving 2022 adjusted guidance of 8-10% (reported $1.19 diluted in Q4 and $7.55 for 2022), including the impact of higher weighted average common shares following the conversion of subscription receipts to common shares in Q4

in Q4 (+7% y/y) and in 2022 (+9%) achieving 2022 adjusted guidance of 8-10% (reported diluted in Q4 and for 2022), including the impact of higher weighted average common shares following the conversion of subscription receipts to common shares in Q4 Common share dividends declared $1.21 per share in 2022, +64% y/y

declared per share in 2022, +64% y/y Total capital 15.1% with CET1 of 13.7% vs. CET1 guidance of 13%+

15.1% with CET1 of 13.7% vs. CET1 guidance of 13%+ Conventional loans 2 $30.3 billion , +43% y/y, AUM 2 $61.6 billion (+47% y/y), AUA 2 $41.2 billion (nil in 2021)

, +43% y/y, (+47% y/y), (nil in 2021) EQ Bank customer growth +23% y/y to 308,286 with approximately $7.9 billion in deposits (+14% y/y)

customer growth +23% y/y to 308,286 with approximately in deposits (+14% y/y) Change in financial reporting year EQB will move to a fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 - details to be shared at the May 2023 Annual General Meeting

"2022 was a pivotal year as we became Canada's 7th largest independent bank with nearly $103 billion in combined assets under management and assets under administration following the closing of the Concentra Bank acquisition. But what made 2022 most memorable was the opportunity to deliver better banking experiences to many more people in Canada. Among the highlights was the launch of EQ Bank in Québec in December 2022, where we are rapidly gaining new customers. Momentum continued in January with the launch of the EQ Bank Card, with tens of thousands already ordered by customers. While expanding services and digital solutions, we once again delivered on our ROE North Star at 15.7% adjusted for 2022 and with it, extended our decades-long track record of consistent value creation. Our Challenger Bank workforce deserves full marks for achieving these results while completing a large acquisition and expertly addressing heightened economic risk. Our task now is clear, make 2023 our best year yet by continuing to drive change in Canadian banking and keeping customer service at the heart of our efforts," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Diversified revenue +22% y/y on conventional asset expansion, margin management

Adjusted Q4 revenue 1 +37% y/y to $235.1 million and for 2022 +22% to $785.4 million (Q4 reported $234.7 million , 2022 $782.2 million )

+37% y/y to and for 2022 +22% to (Q4 reported , 2022 ) Adjusted Net Interest Income (NII) 1 for Q4 +40% y/y to $218.8 million (Q4 reported NII $218.3 million ) driven by asset growth across Personal and Commercial conventional loans.Annual adjusted NII increased 26% y/y supported by portfolio growth and a 6 bps y/y increase in Net Interest Margin 1 to 1.87% as asset mix shifted towards higher-spread conventional loans and as asset yields increased faster than diversified cost of funds

for Q4 +40% y/y to (Q4 reported NII ) driven by asset growth across Personal and Commercial conventional loans.Annual adjusted NII increased 26% y/y supported by portfolio growth and a 6 bps y/y increase in Net Interest Margin to 1.87% as asset mix shifted towards higher-spread conventional loans and as asset yields increased faster than diversified cost of funds Non-interest revenue +3% y/y to $16.4 million for Q4 and +73% from Q3 2022, benefitting from the fee income from the new Concentra Trust business through Concentra Bank and multi-family insured

Personal Banking conventional loans2 +43% y/y to $21.1 billion

Single-family alternative portfolio +34% y/y to $19.2 billion and 17% q/q following EQB's consistent and prudent approach to credit risk management. Organic 2022 growth y/y was +15% relative to annual guidance +12-15%

and 17% q/q following EQB's consistent and prudent approach to credit risk management. Organic 2022 growth y/y was +15% relative to annual guidance +12-15% Reverse mortgage assets +249% y/y to $860 million and +68% q/q. Growth reflected expanded distribution, increasing brand awareness of Equitable Bank's solution among Canadians nearing or in retirement, and growing share of an expanding market

and +68% q/q. Growth reflected expanded distribution, increasing brand awareness of Equitable Bank's solution among Canadians nearing or in retirement, and growing share of an expanding market Insurance lending assets +80% y/y to $88 million (2022 annual guidance +100%) and +11% q/q. New loan originations exceeded growth targets, but the portfolio was impacted by repayment activity given the substantial increases in the prime interest rate

Commercial Banking conventional loans2 +44% y/y to $9.2 billion

Commercial Finance Group loan portfolio +43% y/y to $5.6 billion and +13% q/q. Organic growth y/y was 26.5% relative to 2022 annual guidance of +10-15%; Business Enterprise Solutions +22% y/y to $1.3 billion and +1% q/q. Organic growth y/y was 22% relative to 2022 annual guidance of +10-15%; Specialized Finance business +52% y/y to $1 billion and +31% q/q relative to 2022 annual guidance of +20-30%)

and +13% q/q. Organic growth y/y was 26.5% relative to 2022 annual guidance of +10-15%; Business Enterprise Solutions +22% y/y to and +1% q/q. Organic growth y/y was 22% relative to 2022 annual guidance of +10-15%; Specialized Finance business +52% y/y to and +31% q/q relative to 2022 annual guidance of +20-30%) Equipment financing assets +72% y/y to $1.3 billion and +31% q/q. Excluding Concentra, growth y/y was 34% relative to 2022 annual guidance of +10-15%. This growth includes the addition of $280 million in Concentra Bank prime equipment financing assets in Q4

and +31% q/q. Excluding Concentra, growth y/y was 34% relative to 2022 annual guidance of +10-15%. This growth includes the addition of in Concentra Bank prime equipment financing assets in Q4 Insured multi-unit residential loans under management +30% y/y to $5.3 billion and +20% q/q. Gains on securitization in this portfolio contributed $8 million to non-interest revenue in Q4

Credit quality indicators reflect prudence in a higher interest rate environment

Adjusted provision for credit losses (PCL) 1 $7.8 million in Q4 to account for continued organic portfolio growth, changing macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling. This includes the acquired Concentra Bank portfolio (reported Q4 PCL was $26.8 million , including a provision related to the required accounting treatment of acquired loans—please see the Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section herein)

in Q4 to account for continued organic portfolio growth, changing macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling. This includes the acquired Concentra Bank portfolio (reported Q4 PCL was , including a provision related to the required accounting treatment of acquired loans—please see the Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section herein) Net impaired loans 0.28% of total assets at December 31, 2022 , +1 bps from prior year and +5 bps sequentially. Compared to Q3, the net impaired loan increase was primarily attributable to one significant loan where EQB does not expect any loss. Annualized realized loss rate for Q4 were 3 bps of total loan assets ( $3.2 million ), compared to 2 bps y/y ( $1.8 million )

, +1 bps from prior year and +5 bps sequentially. Compared to Q3, the net impaired loan increase was primarily attributable to one significant loan where EQB does not expect any loss. Annualized realized loss rate for Q4 were 3 bps of total loan assets ( ), compared to 2 bps y/y ( ) EQB remains well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 18 bps at December 31, 2022 , elevated above prior quarters in part due to addition of Concentra Bank portfolios including the new consumer lending portfolio. Provisions for credit losses in 2023 is expected to be driven primarily due to portfolio growth, providing that market conditions unfold as anticipated in current economic forecasts

EQ Bank customers +23% y/y, deposits +14%

EQ Bank customer base reached more than 308,000 in 2022 with strong momentum early in 2023

EQ Bank customer everyday engagement reached an all-time high of 48% in Q4 (frequency of digital transactions +43% y/y and accounts held per customer +28% y/y)

EQ Bank is positioned for continued growth following the launch of the EQ Bank Card in early January 2023 , giving customers more solutions to meet their everyday banking needs, including the advantages of fee-free cash withdrawals at any ATM nationally, no foreign exchange fees on international purchases and cashback

Concentra Bank contributed to results in Q4 and added $13 billion in AUM

Upon closing November 1, 2022 , Concentra Bank introduced complementary asset growth, diversification in funding and revenue sources and enhanced distribution capabilities for Equitable Bank

, Concentra Bank introduced complementary asset growth, diversification in funding and revenue sources and enhanced distribution capabilities for Equitable Bank The integration of Concentra Bank's conventional loan 2 portfolio added $4.9 billion or 23% to Q4 2022 conventional loan y/y growth of 43%, as well as a consumer lending portfolio related to fintech partnerships.

portfolio added or 23% to Q4 2022 conventional loan y/y growth of 43%, as well as a consumer lending portfolio related to fintech partnerships. Integration costs and synergy realization are tracking to plan with synergy realization adding to performance in 2023 and 2024

EQB announces +6% q/q increase in common share dividend for Q1 2023

EQB's Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.35 per common share or $1.40 annualized, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 . This represents a 6% increase from the dividend declared in November 2022 and a 25% increase from Q1 2022 and reflects EQB's philosophy of growing the dividend while maintaining a payout ratio that is much lower than other Canadian banks and using retained capital to fuel growth

per common share or annualized, payable on to shareholders of record as of . This represents a 6% increase from the dividend declared in and a 25% increase from Q1 2022 and reflects EQB's philosophy of growing the dividend while maintaining a payout ratio that is much lower than other Canadian banks and using retained capital to fuel growth EQB's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 15, 2023

EQB confirms guidance for 2023 including 15%+ ROE, adjusted diluted EPS 10%-15%

EQB's twelve-month 2023 guidance can be found in the Q4 2022 Management discussion and Analysis (MD&A). Guidance measures are based on adjusted results for ROE, pre-provision pre-tax earnings (PPPT), diluted EPS, dividend growth, book value per share growth and a CETI ratio of 13%+, as well as balance sheet growth ranges—all inclusive of Concentra Bank

Board of Directors moves EQB's financial reporting year to October 31st

In keeping with industry practice for Canadian Banks, and reflecting the scale and diversification of Equitable Bank, EQB will transition its financial reporting year to end on October 31, 2023 , with the first day of fiscal 2024 commencing November 1, 2023

, with the first day of fiscal 2024 commencing Current growth guidance for 2023 is based on 12 months and will be adjusted later in 2023 to reflect a 10-month fiscal year transition

More details will be shared at the EQB Annual General Meeting in May

"EQB has been proven to deliver industry-leading performance across economic cycles and we're expressing confidence in this trend by reaffirming 2023 guidance, most importantly 15%+ adjusted ROE. Guided by financial discipline, robust risk management and a differentiated customer service mission that is fundamentally changing Canadian banking, we intend to capitalize on the additional strength afforded by our new level of scale and diversification achieved in 2022. While we have taken heightened economic risks into account, our credit book is in great shape, our risk appetite is consistent and we continue to expect to operate with our track record of low credit losses. The bottom line is that Canada's Challenger Bank has never been stronger or more capable of fulfilling its purpose of driving change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives," said Chadwick Westlake, EQB's Chief Financial Officer.

Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. ET Eastern February 17, 2023

EQB will host its third quarter conference call and webcast on Friday, February 17, 2023. To access the call with operator assistance, dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time. Or to join without operator assistance, you may register your phone number up to 15 minutes in advance of start time to receive an automatic call-back connection to the conference at: click to register here.

Call archive

The webcast will be archived on EQB's Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be available until midnight March 3, 2023 at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 570770 followed by the number sign).

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2. These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet

($000s) As at December 31 2022 2021 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 495,106 773,251 Restricted cash 737,656 462,164 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 200,432 550,030 Investments 2,289,618 1,033,438 Loans – Personal 31,996,950 22,421,603 Loans – Commercial 14,513,265 10,479,159 Securitization retained interests 373,455 207,889 Other assets 538,475 231,536

51,144,957 36,159,070 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Liabilities:



Deposits 31,051,813 20,856,383 Securitization liabilities 15,023,627 11,375,020 Obligations under repurchase agreements 665,307 1,376,763 Deferred tax liabilities 72,675 63,141 Funding facilities 1,239,704 200,128 Other liabilities 556,876 335,001

48,610,002 34,206,436 Shareholders' equity:



Preferred shares 181,411 70,607 Common shares 462,561 230,160 Contributed surplus 11,445 8,693 Retained earnings 1,870,100 1,650,757 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,438 (7,583)

2,534,955 1,952,634

51,144,957 36,159,070



Consolidated statement of income

($000s, except per share amounts) Years ended December 31 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans – Personal Loans – Commercial Investments Other 917,708 640,293 21,337 36,893 660,945 422,392 14,437 9,546

1,616,231 1,107,320 Interest expense: Deposits Securitization liabilities Funding facilities Other 578,998 260,761 19,979 23,088 307,684 214,535 901 1,591

882,826 524,711 Net interest income: Fees and other income Net (loss) gain on loans and investments Gains on securitization activities and income from securitization retained interests 733,405 31,055 (25,689) 43,415 582,609 22,157 16,358 21,783

48,781 60,298 Revenue Provision for credit losses (recoveries) 782,186 37,258 642,907 (7,674) Revenue after provision for credit losses Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits Other 744,928 183,605 192,866 650,581 128,965 131,211

376,471 260,176 Income before income taxes Income taxes: Current Deferred 368,457 84,903 13,373 390,405 95,562 2,313

98,276 97,875 Net income 270,181 292,530 Dividends on preferred shares 5,566 4,413 Net income available to common shareholders 264,615 288,117 Earnings per share:



Basic 7.63 8.49 Diluted 7.55 8.36



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

($000s) Years ended December 31 2022 2021 Net income 270,181 292,530 Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income: Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investment Net unrealized losses from change in fair value Reclassification of net losses to income Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income: Reclassification of gains from AOCI on sale of investment Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value Reclassification of net losses (gains) to retained earnings (1,010) (33,678) 10,315 604 (13,156) 3,843 - (6,585) 929 - 20,244 (13) Income tax recovery (expense) (33,082) 9,033 14,575 (3,829)

(24,049) 10,746 Cash flow hedges: Net unrealized gains from change in fair value Reclassification of net losses to income 53,926 2,103 27,031 941 Income tax expense 56,029 (14,693) 27,972 (7,349)

41,336 20,623 Total other comprehensive income 17,287 31,369 Total comprehensive income 287,468 323,899



Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

($000s) 2022

Preferred shares Common

shares Contributed surplus Retained

earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss) Total Cash flow

hedges Financial

instruments at FVOCI Total Balance, beginning of year Net income Realized losses on sale of shares Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings Investment elimination on acquisition Other comprehensive income, net of tax Common shares issued Exercise of stock options Purchase of treasury preferred shares Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares Dividend payout from principal Dividends: Preferred shares Common shares Stock-based compensation Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options Shares on acquisition 70,607 - - - - - - - (183) - - - - - - 110,987 230,160 - - - - - 223,112 9,274 - - (655) - - - 670 - 8,693 - - - - - - - - - - - - 3,422 (670) - 1,650,757 270,181 (2,839) - - - - - - (6) - (5,566) (42,427) - - - 680 - - - - 41,336 - - - - - - - - - - (8,263) - - (299) 33 (24,049) - - - - - - - - - - (7,583) - - (299) 33 17,287 - - - - - - - - - - 1,952,634 270,181 (2,839) (299) 33 17,287 223,112 9,274 (183) (6) (655) (5,566) (42,427) 3,422 - 110,987 Balance, end of year 181,411 462,561 11,445 1,870,100 42,016 (32,578) 9,438 2,534,955

($000s) 2021

Preferred shares Common

shares Contributed surplus Retained

earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss) Total Cash flow

hedges Financial

instruments at FVOCI Total Balance, beginning of year Net income Transfer of gains from sale of equity instruments Other comprehensive income, net of tax Exercise of stock options Purchase of treasury preferred shares Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares Dividends: Preferred shares Common shares Stock-based compensation Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options 72,477 - - - - (1,870) - - - - - 218,166 - - - 10,056 - - - - - 1,938 8,092 - - - - - - - - 2,539 (1,938) 1,387,919 292,530 13 - - - (145) (4,413) (25,147) - - (19,943) - - 20,623 - - - - - - - (19,009) - - 10,746 - - - - - - - (38,952) - - 31,369 - - - - - - - 1,647,702 292,530 13 31,369 10,056 (1,870) (145) (4,413) (25,147) 2,539 -

Balance, end of year 70,607 230,160 8,693 1,650,757 680 (8,263) (7,583) 1,952,634



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

($000s) Years ended December 31 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income 270,181 292,530 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (10,816) (10,608) Amortization of premiums/discount on investments 1,215 190 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 46,870 32,672 Provision for credit losses 37,258 (7,674) Securitization gains (22,418) (18,192) Stock-based compensation 3,422 2,539 Income taxes 98,276 97,875 Securitization retained interests 53,834 45,257 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Restricted cash (193,620) 41,875 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 349,598 (99,827) Loans receivable, net of securitizations (5,061,011) (4,712,973) Other assets 168,660 4,957 Deposits 3,702,998 4,287,128 Securitization liabilities 925,452 (616,502) Obligations under repurchase agreements (711,456) 1,124,886 Funding facilities 685,469 200,128 Other liabilities (157,502) 82,498 Income taxes paid (156,525) (53,501) Cash flows from operating activities 29,885 693,258 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common shares 231,731 10,056 Term loan facility 275,000 - Dividends paid on preferred shares (5,566) (4,413) Dividends paid on common shares (42,427) (25,147) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities 458,738 (19,504) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of investments (585,721) (941,944) Investment in subsidiary (495,369) - Proceeds from sale or redemption of investments 559,680 562,039 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts (168,787) (39,767) Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (76,571) (38,574) Cash flows used in investing activities (766,768) (458,246) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (278,145) 215,508 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 773,251 557,743 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 495,106 773,251 Cash flows from operating activities include:



Interest received 1,437,499 1,026,279 Interest paid (560,656) (518,080) Dividends received 4,074 21,372



About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 488,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports credit unions across Canada that serve more than 5 million members. EQB has nearly $103 billion in combined assets under management and administration, with a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) and has been named the Top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in the MD&A and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted financial results

Concentra acquisition

On February 7, 2022, Equitable Bank announced a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Concentra Bank, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. On September 28, 2022, Equitable Bank received approval from the Ministry of Finance to acquire Concentra Bank and subsequently closed the transaction on November 1, 2022.

At the close of the transaction, EQB.R subscription receipts were converted to common shares and proceeds were used to fund the acquisition. To support the transaction and integration, Equitable Bank incurred certain acquisition costs since Q4 2021. In addition, the assets acquired from Concentra Bank and the liabilities retained were fair valued in accordance with the accounting standards. These acquisition-related fair value adjustments will be amortized over the term of these loans or liabilities, impacting reported net interest income, which began in Q4 2022. In addition, a Stage 1 provision was also set up for the performing loans acquired, which also was recorded through the income statement in the fourth quarter.

Income tax

The federal government has introduced an increase in the corporate tax rate of 1.5% for bank and life insurance groups for taxation years that end after April 7, 2022. It was levied on the portion of taxable income that exceeds 100 million. As a result, a one-time tax impact was recorded in the income statement related to deferred tax liabilities due to the change in tax rate.

Adjustments impacting current and prior periods:

To enhance comparability between reporting periods, increase consistency with other financial institutions, and provide the reader with a better understanding of EQB's performance, adjusted results were introduced starting in Q1 2022. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

2022

$2.2 million interest earned on the escrow account where the proceeds of the subscription receipts are held (1) ,

interest earned on the escrow account where the proceeds of the subscription receipts are held , $49.9 million acquisition and integration-related costs,

acquisition and integration-related costs, $19.0 million provision credit for credit losses recorded on purchased loan portfolios,

provision credit for credit losses recorded on purchased loan portfolios, $3.3 million net fair value related amortization recorded for November and December 2022 ,

net fair value related amortization recorded for November and , $2.2 million interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders (2) , and

interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders , and $3.8 million future tax expenses true-up due to increase in tax rate.

2021

$0.7 million of acquisition and integration-related costs.

(1) The net proceeds from the issuance of subscription receipts were held in an escrow account and the interest income earned was recognized upon closing of the Concentra acquisition. (2) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts were converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition.



The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results. For additional adjusted measures and information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section of this MD&A.



As at or for the three months ended For the year ended ($000, except share and per share amounts) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21

Reported results













Net interest income 218,325 186,251 155,952

733,405 582,609

Non-interest revenue 16,382 9,481 15,911

48,781 60,298

Revenue 234,707 195,732 171,863

782,186 642,907

Non-interest expense 139,180 84,082 70,427

376,471 260,176

Pre-provision pre-tax income(5) 95,527 111,650 101,436

405,715 382,731

Provision for credit loss (recoveries) 26,796 5,354 (1,420)

37,258 (7,674)

Income tax expense 22,912 28,717 22,794

98,276 97,875

Net income 45,819 77,579 80,062

270,181 292,530

Net income available to common shareholders 43,514 76,493 78,973

264,615 288,117

Adjustments













Net interest income – earned on the escrow account(1) (2,220) - -

(2,220) -

Net interest income – fair value amortization 3,324 - -

3,324 -

Net interest income – paid to subscription receipt holders(2) (654) 1,013 -

2,220 -

Non-interest revenue – fair value amortization (65) - -

(65) -

Non-interest expenses – acquisition-related costs (36,921) (5,179) (725)

(49,942) (725)

Provision for credit loss – purchased loans (19,020) - -

(19,020) -

Pre-tax adjustments 56,326 6,192 725

72,221 725

Income tax expense – tax impact on above adjustments(3) 15,271 1,622 190

19,435 190

Income tax expense – tax true-up (5,621) - -

(3,769) -

Post-tax adjustments 46,676 4,570 535

56,555 535

Adjusted results













Net interest income 218,775 187,264 155,952

736,729 582,609

Non-interest revenue 16,317 9,481 15,911

48,716 60,298

Revenue 235,092 196,745 171,863

785,445 642,907

Non-interest expense 102,259 78,903 69,702

326,529 259,451

Pre-provision pre-tax income(5) 132,833 117,842 102,161

458,916 383,456

Provision for credit loss (recoveries) 7,776 5,354 (1,420)

18,238 (7,674)

Income tax expense 32,562 30,339 22,984

113,942 98,065

Net income 92,495 82,149 80,597

326,736 293,065

Net income available to common shareholders 90,190 81,063 79,508

321,170 288,652

Diluted earnings per share













Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 36,632,711 34,450,617 34,538,314

35,031,166 34,445,443

Diluted earnings per share – reported 1.19 2.22 2.29

7.55 8.37

Diluted earnings per share – adjusted(4) 2.46 2.35 2.30

9.17 8.38

Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact 1.27 0.13 0.01

1.62 0.01























(1) The net proceeds from the issuance of subscription receipts were held in an escrow account and the interest income earned was recognized upon closing of the Concentra acquisition. (2) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts were converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition. (3) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period, taking into account the federal tax rate increase. (4) The sum of the adjusted four quarters does not equal the annual EPS due to share count changes and an income tax adjustment recorded in Q4. (5) This is a non-GAAP measures, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.



Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

Adjusted return on equity (ROE): it is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period

it is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which Concentra Bank has been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which Concentra Bank acts as servicer.

is sum of (1) assets over which Concentra Bank has been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which Concentra Bank acts as servicer. Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total assets reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

($000s) 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Change 31-Dec-20 Change Total assets on the consolidated balance sheet 51,144,957 36,159,070 41 % 30,746,318 66 % Loan principal derecognized 10,424,114 5,860,830 78 % 5,189,264 101 % Assets under management 61,569,071 42,019,900 47 % 35,935,582 71 %

Conventional loans: are the total on-balance sheet loan principal excluding prime single family and insured multi-unit residential mortgages.

($000s) 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Change 31-Dec-20 Change Alternative single-family mortgages 19,227,589 14,392,904 34 % 11,050,456 74 % Reverse mortgages 863,708 247,363 249 % 58,246 1,383 % Insurance lending 88,242 49,142 80 % 26,732 230 % Consumer lending 891,656 - N/A - N/A Total Conventional loans – Personal 21,071,195 14,689,409 43 % 11,135,434 89 %











Business Enterprise Solutions 1,327,917 1,086,826 22 % 936,363 42 % Commercial Finance Group 5,630,603 3,942,836 43 % 3,239,959 74 % Specialized finance 981,246 645,588 52 % 290,191 238 % Equipment financing 1,262,584 732,682 72 % 558,987 126 % Total Conventional loans – Commercial 9,202,350 6,407,932 44 % 5,025,500 83 % Total Conventional loans 30,273,545 21,097,341 43 % 16,160,934 87 %

Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB. Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.

this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period. Pre-provision pre-tax income: this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.

SOURCE EQB Inc.

For further information: Investor contact: Richard Gill, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media contact: Deborah Chatterton, Director, Communications, [email protected]