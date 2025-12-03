EQB reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results

News provided by

EQB Inc.

Dec 03, 2025, 17:10 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.

"Fiscal 2025 was a difficult year for EQB. We responded by announcing a one-time restructuring program in the fourth quarter which drove a charge of $92 million pre-tax. This significantly improves our cost structure and creates a foundation for better efficiency, operating leverage and ROE," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO. "Our new leadership team is focused on growing our core franchise, rapidly accelerating our Challenger Bank products and expanding our capabilities for the benefit of all Canadians. The transformative announcement of the acquisition of PC Financial and strategic partnership with Loblaw adds further strength to our outlook and complements the many great organic opportunities we have as a diversified Canadian lender and owner of EQ Bank, the top banking brand in Canada now nearing $10 billion in deposits. With our strong talent, capital and technology, combined with prudent and disciplined risk and cost management, our goal is to deliver lasting value for our stakeholders as a customer-first disruptor."    

  • Adjusted diluted EPS1: Q4 $1.53 (-39% y/y) and FY25 $8.90 (-19% y/y) (reported Q4 ($0.25) and FY25 $6.65)
  • Adjusted net income1: Q4 $63.5 million (-37% y/y) and FY25 $354.2 million (-19% y/y) (reported Q4 ($4.8 million) and FY25 $266.6 million)
  • Adjusted PPPT2: Q4 $143.1 million (-17% y/y) and FY25 $617.7 million (-11% y/y) (reported Q4 $55.6 million and FY25 $508.9 million)
  • Adjusted ROE1: Q4 7.5% and FY25 11.3% (reported Q4 (1.2%) and FY25 8.5%)
  • Adjusted revenue1: Q4 $308.1 million (-4% y/y) and FY25 $1.26 billion (-1% y/y) (reported Q4 $317.1 million and FY25 $1.26 billion)
  • Adjusted net interest margin (NIM)1,3: Q4 2.01% and FY25 2.07%, (-8 bps y/y) (reported Q4 2.17% and FY25 2.11%)
  • Book value per share: $81.31, +5% y/y
  • Total AUM + AUA3: $138 billion, +1% q/q +9% y/y
  • EQ Bank customers: 607,000, +4% q/q and +18% y/y
  • Common share dividends declared: $0.57 per share, +4% q/q and +16% y/y
  • Capital: CET1 ratio of 13.3% and total capital ratio of 15.8%

Strong lending growth with loans under management (LUM) up 10% y/y   

  • In Commercial Banking, total LUM grew +20% y/y, reflecting and highlighting strength in the insured multi-unit residential portfolio, resilience of the insured lending platform and market leading position. The strong risk profile of this portfolio was retained with more than 80% of total LUM being insured under CMHC programs
  • In Personal Banking, the single-family uninsured portfolio grew +4% y/y as healthy customer retention and renewal rates offset the impact of steady, but subdued, origination levels in a less active housing market. The decumulation lending portfolio (reverse mortgages and insurance lending) grew +36% y/y to $2.9 billion, with market share gains supported by demographic trends including the movement to age in place

EQ Bank: deposits increased to nearly $10 billion and welcomed 21,000 new retail and business customers in Q4, +18% y/y

  • EQ Bank deposits accelerated in FY25, closing the year at nearly $10 billion ($9.9 billion, +10% y/y) now with 607,000 total customers, +18% y/y. Deposit growth was generated by continued demand for EQ Bank's innovative products such as its Notice Savings Account, payroll deposit program and new Business Banking platform that fundamentally improves competitive choice in banking
  • Business Banking platform was launched in Q4 with a healthy product release pipeline. The platform was enthusiastically received by small business customers drawn to a differentiated, all-digital offering that provides greater value
  • EQ Bank named top banking brand in Canada and North American by Financial Times' leading magazine on international finance, The Banker, for its compelling brand story, momentum and likelihood of growing market share

Prudent provisioning accounts for current macroeconomic headwinds 

  • EQB's adjusted provision for credit losses (PCL) was $132 million in FY25 (reported $137 million) as higher impairments and performing allowances in the personal and commercial portfolios were driven by weaker housing market and uncertainty associated with GDP and unemployment versus a year ago. This was partly offset by lower equipment financing PCL
  • The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 41 bps, compared to 32 bps at Q4 2024. The increase was across all segments and driven by prudent provisioning against the performing loan book considering elevated macroeconomic uncertainty

Expense growth and operating leverage proactively addressed by decisive Q4 restructuring program

  • Executed strategic restructuring and streamlining program to enhance flexibility, improve efficiency and align costs to high-impact initiatives where EQB can generate strong ROE and growth
  • Final restructuring, severance and impairment charges totalled $92 million pre-tax, composed of $22.7 million in severance costs and $69.3 million in non-operating asset impairment charges
  • EQB's adjusted efficiency ratio for 2025 was 50.9%, +5.7% y/y (reported 59.7%, +12.4% y/y)

Dividend increase, share buybacks reflect disciplined approach to returning capital to shareholders

  • EQB declared a dividend of $0.57 per common share payable on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025, representing a 16% increase from the dividend paid in December 2024 and a 4% increase from the dividend paid in September 2025
  • EQB purchased and cancelled 1,023,748 common shares through its active Normal Course Issue Bid (NCIB) and intends to renew its NCIB in FY26 to support attractive return of capital for shareholders4

"EQB has three financial priorities for fiscal 2026: drive growth, thoughtfully manage expenses and maintain strong risk management practices," said Anilisa Sainani, CFO. "Recent targeted actions to manage expense growth along with prudent credit provisioning create the foundation to deliver on these priorities. Core business growth will come from disciplined organic initiatives to expand our lending market share positions and serve our EQB customers, both retail and business, with differentiated digital products. We expect to significantly bolster these organic growth opportunities with the announcement to acquire PC Financial and strategic partnership with Loblaw. In all our actions, we are committed to creating shareholder value."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET on December 4, 2025

EQB's Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, Anilisa Sainani, CFO, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO, will host EQB's annual earnings call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of one-time acquisition and integration related costs, and certain items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

2 PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.

3 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

4 Subject to regulatory approvals.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets

($000s) As at

October 31, 2025 

October 31, 2024 

Assets:

    Cash and cash equivalents

717,253

591,641

    Restricted cash

1,326,684

971,987

    Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements  

1,604,165

1,260,118

    Investments

1,645,864

1,627,314

    Loans

     Loans – Personal

31,857,508

32,325,379

     Loans – Commercial

14,581,966

14,872,960

     Allowance for credit losses

(206,801)

(164,421)

46,232,673

47,033,918

    Securitization retained interests

1,028,623

813,719

    Deferred tax assets

36,429

36,104

    Other assets

      Derivative financial instruments

242,799

260,678

      Intangible assets

148,623

198,640

      Goodwill

92,545

110,580

      Investment in associate

49,884

50,046

      Other

368,179

279,176

902,030

899,120

Total assets

53,493,721

53,233,921

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities:

    Deposits

36,616,511

33,739,612

    Securitization liabilities

11,197,477

14,594,304

    Obligations under repurchase agreements

104,568

-

    Deferred tax liabilities

199,151

177,933

    Funding facilities

1,454,087

946,956

    Other liabilities

     Derivative financial instruments

94,742

121,727

     Other

615,386

515,204

710,128

636,931

Total liabilities

50,281,922

50,095,736

Equity:

    Common shares

503,060

505,876

    Other equity instruments

147,360

147,440

    Contributed deficit

(15,014)

(17,374)

    Retained earnings

2,566,475

2,483,309

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,684

8,555

Total shareholders' equity

3,203,565

3,127,806

Non-controlling interests

8,234

10,379

Total equity

3,211,799

3,138,185

Total liabilities and equity

53,493,721

53,233,921

Consolidated statements of income

($000s, except per share amounts) Year ended

2025

2024

Interest income:

    Loans – Personal

1,858,271

1,945,011

    Loans – Commercial

881,675

1,019,682

    Investments(1)

85,550

89,834

    Other

98,804

108,082

2,924,300

3,162,609

Interest expense:

    Deposits

1,320,094

1,490,075

    Securitization liabilities(1)

476,955

523,069

    Funding facilities

31,023

50,940

    Other

2,537

25,364

1,830,609

2,089,448

Net interest income(1)

1,093,691

1,073,161

Non-interest revenue:

    Fees and other income

79,241

81,087

    Net gains on loans and investments

14,616

20,279

    Gain on sale from securitization activities(1)

62,161

66,348

    Net gains on hedging and derivatives

12,092

14,567

168,110

182,281

Revenue

1,261,801

1,255,442

Provision for credit losses

137,431

107,013

Revenue after provision for credit losses

1,124,370

1,148,429

Non-interest expenses:

    Compensation and benefits

326,776

272,346

    Product costs

146,506

89,046

    Technology and system costs

97,729

82,374

    Marketing and corporate expenses

90,895

77,849

    Regulatory, legal and professional fees

62,312

55,631

    Premises

28,653

16,853

752,871

594,099

Income before income taxes

371,499

554,330

Income taxes

104,891

152,658

Net income

266,608

401,672

Dividends on preferred shares

-

8,140

Distribution to LRCN holders

8,820

2,586

Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests  

257,788

390,946

Net income attributable to:

    Common shareholders

256,475

389,836

    Non-controlling interests

1,313

1,110

257,788

390,946

Earnings per share:

    Basic

6.70

10.19

    Diluted

6.56

10.11

(1)

Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned on securitized retained interests is reported in Interest income – Investments and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities is reported in Interest expense – Securitization liabilities. Previously, these amounts were included in Non-interest revenue. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation. 

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

($000s) Year ended

2025

2024

Net income

266,608

401,672

Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income

Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:

    Net change in gains on fair value

18,385

68,127

    Provision for credit losses recognized to income

400

-

    Reclassification of net gains to income

(10,532)

(54,147)

Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:  

Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:

    Net change in gains on fair value

868

1,176

    Reclassification of net (gains) losses to retained earnings

(868)

248

8,253

15,404

Income tax expense

(2,197)

(4,063)

6,056

11,341

Cash flow hedges:

    Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value

5,546

(22,798)

    Reclassification of net gains to income

(31,952)

(7,377)

(26,406)

(30,175)

Income tax recovery

6,486

8,174

(19,920)

(22,001)

Total other comprehensive loss

(13,864)

(10,660)

Total comprehensive income

252,744

391,012

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

    Common shareholders

242,611

379,176

    Other equity holders

8,820

10,726

    Non-controlling interests

1,313

1,110

252,744

391,012

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

2025

Common
Shares

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


 

Other
equity
instruments

Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of year

505,876

147,440

(17,374)

2,483,309

21,617

(13,062)

8,555

3,127,806

10,379

3,138,185

Net Income

-

-

-

265,295

-

-

-

265,295

1,313

266,608

Realized losses on sale of shares, net of tax

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

(6,377)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax  

-

-

-

-

-

6,859

6,859

6,859

-

6,859

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

134

134

134

-

134

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(19,920)

6,056

(13,864)

(13,864)

-

(13,864)

Exercise of stock options

8,419

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,419

-

8,419

Common shares repurchased and cancelled, net of tax

(13,204)

-

-

(84,121)

-

-

-

(97,325)

-

(97,325)

Issuance cost, net of tax

-

(80)

-

-

-

-

-

(80)

-

(80)

Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

(8,820)

-

-

-

(8,820)

-

(8,820)

Common share dividends

-

-

-

(79,728)

-

-

-

(79,728)

(2,299)

(82,027)

Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

(4,552)

-

-

-

-

(4,552)

-

(4,552)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

4,242

(3,083)

-

-

-

1,159

(1,159)

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

4,639

-

-

-

-

4,639

-

4,639

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

1,969

-

(1,969)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of year

503,060

147,360

(15,014)

2,566,475

1,697

(13)

1,684

3,203,565

8,234

3,211,799

 

($000s)

2024

Preferred
Shares

Common
Shares

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)


 

Other equity
instruments

Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of year

181,411

471,014

-

12,795

2,185,480

43,618

(48,775)

(5,157)

2,845,543

-

2,845,543

Non-controlling interest on acquisition

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,770

10,770

Net Income

-

-

-

-

400,562

-

-

-

400,562

1,110

401,672

Realized losses on sale of shares, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(23,056)

-

-

-

(23,056)

-

(23,056)

Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax  

-

-

-

-

-

-

22,875

22,875

22,875

-

22,875

Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,497

1,497

1,497

-

1,497

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(22,001)

11,341

(10,660)

(10,660)

-

(10,660)

Common shares issued

-

11,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,000

-

11,000

Exercise of stock options

-

20,290

-

-

-

-

-

-

20,290

-

20,290

Redemption of preferred shares

(181,411)

-

-

-

(2,371)

-

-

-

(183,782)

-

(183,782)

Limited recourse capital notes issued

-

-

150,000

-

-

-

-

-

150,000

-

150,000

Issuance cost, net of tax

-

-

(2,560)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,560)

-

(2,560)

Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(2,586)

-

-

-

(2,586)

-

(2,586)

Dividends:










    Preferred shares

-

-

-

-

(8,140)

-

-

-

(8,140)

-

(8,140)

    Common shares

-

-

-

-

(66,580)

-

-

-

(66,580)

(1,501)

(68,081)

Put option – non-controlling interests

-

-

-

(30,613)

-

-

-

-

(30,613)

-

(30,613)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

4,016

-

-

-

-

4,016

-

4,016

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options

-

3,572

-

(3,572)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of year

-

505,876

147,440

(17,374)

2,483,309

21,617

(13,062)

8,555

3,127,806

10,379

3,138,185

Consolidated statements of cash flows

($000s) Year ended

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

266,608

401,672

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:

    Financial instruments at fair value through income

(62,388)

13,152

    Amortization of premiums/discount 

(9,055)

(14,908)

    Amortization of capital and intangible assets

67,948

60,036

    Provision for credit losses

137,431

107,013

    Impairment on intangible assets and goodwill

56,544

-

    Securitization gains

(62,161)

(66,348)

    Stock-based compensation

4,639

4,016

    Income taxes

104,891

152,658

    Securitization retained interests

174,863

129,719

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

    Restricted cash

(354,696)

(204,792)

    Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

(344,046)

(351,285)

    Loans receivable, net of securitizations

435,065

(58,571)

    Other assets

(13,106)

(53,917)

    Deposits

2,822,487

1,597,115

    Securitization liabilities

(3,438,557)

25,422

    Obligations under repurchase agreements

104,568

(1,128,238)

    Funding facilities

507,132

(784,631)

    Other liabilities

81,907

(8,314)

Income taxes paid

(108,134)

(98,042)

Cash flows from (used in) from operating activities

371,940

(278,243)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

    Proceeds from issuance of common shares

8,419

31,290

    Common shares repurchased

(97,325)

-

    Redemption of preferred shares

-

(183,782)

    Net proceeds from issuance of limited recourse notes

-

147,440

    Distributions to other equity holders

(8,820)

(2,586)

    Dividends paid on preferred shares

-

(8,140)

    Dividends paid on common shares

(82,027)

(66,580)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(179,753)

(82,358)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

    Purchase of investments

(405,136)

(351,650)

    Proceeds from sale or redemption of investments

374,662

871,021

    Acquisition of subsidiary

(4,242)

(75,483)

    Investment in associate

-

(50,000)

    Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts  

53,032

76,243

    Purchase of capital assets and system development costs

(84,891)

(67,363)

Cash flows (used in) from investing activities

(66,575)

402,768

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

125,612

42,167

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

591,641

549,474

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

717,253

591,641

Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosures

Cash flows from operating activities include:

Interest received

2,803,950

2,922,693

Interest paid

(1,740,308)

(1,747,235)

Dividends received

350

1,944

About EQB Inc.  

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $138 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at October 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to nearly 780,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021. 

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor contact: 
Lemar Persaud
VP and Head of IR
[email protected] 

Media contact: 
Maggie Hall 
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectation, statements with respect to EQB's intention to renew and/or make share repurchases under its NCIB, and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "intends", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected impact of the Acquisition (as defined herein), the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the expected impact on EQB's size, operations, capabilities, growth drivers and opportunities, activities, attributes, profile, business services portfolio and loans, revenue and assets mix, market position, profitability, performance, and strategy; the expected impact of the Acquisition on EQB's financial performance; expectations regarding EQB's business model, plans and strategy, the maintenance of CET1 ratio and changes in adjusted EPS; retention of PC Financial management and employees and the strategic fit and complementarity of PC Financial and Equitable Bank; anticipated synergies and estimated transaction and integration costs and the timing of incurrence thereof, as well as EQB's financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, the economic and market review and outlook, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the outlook and priorities for each of its business lines, the risk environment including liquidity and funding risk, and statements by EQB representatives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States/Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, the successful and timely approval of the Acquisition, the integration of PC Financial and the realization of the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated, including impact and accretion in various financial metrics; the ability to retain management and key employees of PC Financial; and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q4 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

To enable readers to better assess trends in underlying business performance and increase consistency with the reporting regimens used by other leading Canadian financial institutions, EQB provides adjusted results in parallel with reported measures. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that enable readers to assess underlying business results and trends. Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

2025

  • $17.7 million decrease in net interest income due to non-recurring fair value adjustments on covered bonds and interest on securitizations;
  • $92.0 million final restructuring, severance and impairment charges as outlined in the Key corporate events section of this report, of which $12.8 million reflects impairments on non-operating assets related to the Equipment financing business and $79.2 million of restructuring charges including goodwill and intangible asset impairments and severance provisions;
  • $8.7 million non-recurring transaction fees;
  • $7.9 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition related intangible asset amortization;
  • $7.0 million new office lease related costs prior to occupancy;
  • $6.5 million professional fees related to the Acquisition;
  • $2.6 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;
  • $1.8 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs; and
  • $5.0 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility.

2024

  • $8.8 million covered bond fair value adjustments;
  • $9.3 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition related intangible asset amortization;
  • $2.2 million new office lease related costs prior to occupancy;
  • $11.2 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM; and
  • $16.1 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility; and
  • $1.7 million provision for credit losses due to a one-time change in ECL methodology from five to four economic scenarios and adjusting associated weights.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results

For the three months ended

For the year ended

($000, except share and per share amounts)

31-Oct-25

31-Jul-25

31-Oct-24

31-Oct-25

31-Oct-24

Reported results







Net interest income(1)

286,427

258,483

261,762

1,093,691

1,073,161

Non-interest revenue(1)

30,660

47,646

51,010

168,110

182,281

Revenue

317,087

306,129

312,772

1,261,801

1,255,442

Non-interest expense

261,472

170,954

153,625

752,871

594,099

Pre-provision pre-tax income(2)

55,615

135,175

159,147

508,930

661,343

Provision for credit loss

54,551

33,968

47,987

137,431

107,013

Income taxes

5,822

27,843

31,740

104,891

152,658

Net income

(4,758)

73,364

79,420

266,608

401,672

Net income available to common shareholders

(9,474)

73,014

75,382

256,475

389,836

Adjustments







Net interest income – interests and covered bond fair value adjustments

(21,784)

4,035

8,804

(17,749)

8,804

Non-interest revenue – non-operating asset impairments

(12,809)

-

-

(12,809)

-

Non-interest expenses – restructuring, severance, and impairments

(79,236)

-

-

(79,236)

-

Non-interest expenses – non-recurring transaction fees

(8,706)

-

-

(8,706)

-

Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization

(1,969)

(1,969)

(2,115)

(7,876)

(9,334)

Non-interest expenses – new office lease related costs

(15)

(857)

(2,208)

(7,024)

(2,208)

Non-interest expenses – related to professional fees described above

(6,505)

-

-

(6,505)

-

Non-interest expenses – accelerated incentive expense

-

(2,594)

-

(2,594)

-

Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition-related costs(3)  

-

-

(755)

(1,782)

(11,171)

Provision for credit loss – equipment financing

-

-

(16,085)

(5,018)

(16,085)

Provision for credit loss – ECL methodology change and weights

-

-

-

-

(1,698)

Pre-tax adjustments

87,456

9,455

29,967

113,801

49,300

Income taxes – tax impact on above adjustments(4)

19,215

2,561

7,988

26,229

12,997

Post-tax adjustments – net income

68,241

6,894

21,979

87,572

36,303

Adjustments attributed to minority interests

(228)

(230)

(288)

(978)

(912)

Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders

68,013

6,664

21,691

86,594

35,391

Adjusted results





Net interest income(1)

264,643

262,518

270,566

1,075,942

1,081,965

Non-interest revenue(1)

43,469

47,646

51,010

180,919

182,281

Revenue

308,112

310,164

321,576

1,256,861

1,264,246

Non-interest expense

165,041

165,534

148,547

639,148

571,386

Pre-provision pre-tax income(2)

143,071

144,630

173,029

617,713

692,860

Provision for credit loss

54,551

33,968

31,902

132,413

89,230

Income taxes

25,037

30,404

39,728

131,120

165,655

Net income

63,483

80,258

101,399

354,181

437,975

Net income available to common shareholders

58,539

79,678

97,073

343,069

425,227

Diluted earnings per share





Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

38,269,352

38,519,991

38,723,974

38,557,364

38,549,300

Diluted earnings per share – reported

(0.25)

1.90

1.95

6.65

10.11

Diluted earnings per share – adjusted

1.53

2.07

2.51

8.90

11.03

Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact

1.78

0.17

0.56

2.25

0.92

(1) Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned from retained interests and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities are reclassed from Non-interest revenue to Net interest income. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation. 

(2) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.

(3) Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM.

(4) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

  • Adjusted efficiency ratio: it is derived by dividing adjusted non-interest expenses by adjusted revenue. A lower adjusted efficiency ratio reflects a more efficient cost structure
  • Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
  • Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
  • Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
  • Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
  • Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
  • Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
  • Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet.

SOURCE EQB Inc.

Organization Profile

EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $138 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at October 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada’s seventh largest...