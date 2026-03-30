eQ Homes launches The Villages, a fresh take on living outside the city

Ottawa homebuilder puts connection and wellbeing at the centre of new community design

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - eQ Homes is excited to announce The Villages at Clarence Crossing, a new community coming soon to Clarence-Rockland. Reflecting a fresh vision for life outside the city, the Villages is designed around connection, wellbeing and active living. At the heart of the community is the Village Lodge, a premium four-season social and wellness hub designed to bring residents together. Paired with the Village Green, it creates a natural gathering place for fitness, recreation and connection, from morning workouts to weekend events and everyday moments in between.

The Village Lodge (The Villages at Clarence Crossing) (CNW Group/Regional Group)

The launch comes as many Canadians are redefining what they value in a home, placing greater emphasis on connection and overall wellbeing. Today, buyers are looking for more than just a place to live--they're seeking a place to belong.

This shift is being felt across generations. Families at all stages are seeking vibrant, connected environments that support both everyday life and long-term wellbeing. The Villages reflects a new approach to suburban living, one that integrates shared spaces and amenities into the fabric of the community.

"At eQ Homes, we believe our environment shapes our routines, our social lives, and our emotional wellness," said Tobin Kardish, Vice President, Strategic Growth at eQ Homes. "The Villages reflects a more thoughtful approach to building communities--one that puts human connection right at the centre."

Located near Rockland on the Ottawa River, The Villages includes nine distinct villages and a mix of housing types, just moments from established local restaurants, retail, schools, services and recreation. The social heart of the community, The Village Lodge offers shared amenities including fitness rooms, pool, outdoor skating rink, event spaces, outdoor play areas and access to a network of trails and parks.

As eQ Homes' second community centred on shared amenities, The Villages reflects a belief that true quality goes beyond the homes themselves. It's about creating places that support connection, wellbeing and a meaningful way of life over the long term. Sales for the first village begin this Spring. Lodge construction will be underway in early 2027 and homes will start from the high $400,000s.

About eQ Homes

eQ Homes has built a reputation for creating homes and communities that reflect integrity, craftsmanship, innovation, and long-term thinking. Backed by the expertise of parent company Regional Group, with over six decades of experience, the company approaches homebuilding as a responsibility, recognizing that each home is where families invest their dreams, their lives, and their future. eQ Homes is committed to enriching lives by creating thoughtfully designed communities where people can live, work, and play.

SOURCE Regional Group

For media inquiries, please contact: Tobin Kardish at [email protected]