Regional Group Adds a Landmark Downtown Property to its Growing Office Portfolio with Acquisition of 150 Slater Street, Ottawa

Local real estate firm's purchase of the EDC global headquarters signals confidence in the resilience of Class A office

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Regional Group is kicking off 2026 with a landmark addition to its office portfolio, acquiring 150 Slater Street in downtown Ottawa, Canada. One of Ottawa's premier office addresses and the global headquarters of Export Development Canada (EDC), a federal Crown corporation, this milestone acquisition formalizes Regional Group's monumental "arrival downtown" within its growing commercial real estate portfolio. The acquisition is a strong vote of confidence in the long-term strength of Ottawa's office market.

150 Slater Street in Ottawa (CNW Group/Regional Group)

A defining presence at the corner of Slater and O'Connor, 150 Slater is the kind of asset that rarely comes to market. Built in 2010, the 19-storey Class A office tower spans approximately 500,000 sq. ft. and is anchored by a distinctive marbled podium and grand lobby familiar to anyone who has worked downtown. Constructed to a LEED GOLD standard, the building reflects a modern approach to workplace design, offering abundant natural light, amenities, and flexible office layouts that would attract high-quality tenants.

At closing, the property is 100% occupied with office and ground floor retail tenants and served by 215 underground parking spaces, a rooftop lounge, and a private gym. Direct access to the LRT and a prime location in the heart of Ottawa's central business district position 150 Slater as a premium office asset for years to come.

While some investors have been cautious about commercial office buildings in recent years, Regional Group is leaning into opportunity, identifying high-quality assets with long-term value.

"We believe the bottom of the office cycle has passed, and this property is a standout addition to our portfolio, taking advantage of the fact that typical investors have been sidelined," says Sachin Anand, VP of Acquisitions at Regional Group.

"We firmly believe in the resilience of the sector, and we are strategically investing in Class A office buildings with strong long-term potential," added Sender Gordon, President and CEO of Regional Group.

With more than 65 years of experience shaping Ottawa's real estate landscape, Regional Group has a long track record of disciplined growth and executing major transactions. The acquisition of 150 Slater marks the third major Class A office complex acquisition in the last four years, reflecting Regional's strength in a market where landmark acquisitions are typically led by large institutional owners and REITs.

"We've always approached our acquisitions with an eye to what makes sense today and for the long term," says Gordon. "This property offers excellent future potential with high-quality existing tenants, and we're thrilled to add it to our portfolio."

As a locally owned firm with deep roots in the capital, Regional Group is proud to expand its long-term ownership of premier office assets in Ottawa and to continue investing in a thriving urban core.

"This isn't just about a real estate transaction," adds Gordon. "It reflects our continued commitment to Ottawa's economic community, to shaping a vibrant city, and to Enriching Communities for years to come."

With an expanding portfolio of commercial properties and a strong pipeline of residential developments, Regional Group is looking ahead to continued growth in 2026.

Regional Group will officially take over management of the building in February 2026, with its dedicated team continuing to support tenants and maintain full-service operations.

SOURCE Regional Group

