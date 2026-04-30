EPCOR Announces Quarterly Results and Release of 2025 Sustainability Performance Update

EDMONTON, AB, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) today filed its quarterly results for the period ended March 31, 2026.

View PDF EPCOR Utilities Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For three months ended March 31, 2026. (CNW Group/Epcor Utilities Inc.)

"First quarter financial and operational performance was in line with expectations, with utility operations across our footprint delivering strong reliability performance," said John Elford, EPCOR President and CEO. "EPCOR continues to be on a sustained growth trajectory, driven by ongoing investments to replace aging infrastructure, customer growth in our existing operating communities, and a pipeline of commercial development opportunities. In March 2026, we received regulatory approval for our City of Edmonton Transmission Reinforcement project – a key investment that will strengthen electricity system capacity and help meet growing electricity demand in Edmonton."

"Today marks the release of EPCOR's 2025 Sustainability Performance Update," added Mr. Elford. "In 2025 EPCOR delivered strong operational performance and advanced our sustainability priorities, including reaching our target of reducing net Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from our 2020 baseline. The EPCOR team delivered record safety performance and strengthened our Indigenous Relations commitments, exceeding our certification target with the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. We also continued to invest in the resilience of our infrastructure, so the essential services people rely on remain strong and dependable."

"This May we are celebrating thirty years since the City of Edmonton combined its power and water utilities, and certain other services, into a corporation with independent governance – EPCOR. Backed by a strong and enduring governance model, EPCOR has grown to become a trusted and valued provider of clean water and safe, reliable energy to customers across North America, and generated more than $4 billion in dividends for its Shareholder, the City of Edmonton. Driven by our purpose and guided by our values, the 3,700 members of Team EPCOR continue to build on these achievements every day."

Highlights of EPCOR's financial performance are as follows:

Net income was $108 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with net income of $103 million for the comparative period in 2025. The increase of $5 million was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA 1 and fair value adjustments related to financial electricity purchase contracts, partially offset by higher depreciation, lower transmission system access service charge net collections and higher finance expenses.



and fair value adjustments related to financial electricity purchase contracts, partially offset by higher depreciation, lower transmission system access service charge net collections and higher finance expenses. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $303 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $289 million for the comparative period in 2025. The increase of $14 million was primarily due to higher rates, consumption per customer, customer growth, finance lease income and lower staff costs, partially offset by lower Samsung construction activity and energy sales margins.

Investment in capital projects was $291 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $194 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in Appendix 1 to this media release.

Management's discussion and analysis and the audited consolidated financial statements are available on EPCOR's website (www.epcor.com) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About EPCOR

EPCOR builds, owns and operates water, electrical, natural gas transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems in North America. EPCOR also provides water, electricity and natural gas products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy.

Appendix 1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use earnings before other income and gain (loss) on disposals, finance expenses, income tax recovery (expense), depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments, transmission system access service charge net collections and other unusual items (collectively, Adjusted EBITDA) to discuss operating results for EPCOR's lines of business. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of the Company's ongoing ability to fund capital expenditures, to incur and service debt and to pay dividends to its shareholder and may be useful for external stakeholders in evaluating the operations and performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

The reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA to Net income as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards is shown below:

(Unaudited, $ millions)



Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment



Water Services segment $ 127 $ 119 Distribution and Transmission segment 75 71 Energy Services segment 31 29 North American Commercial Services segment 18 21 U.S. Regulated Water segment 45 41 Other 7 8 Adjusted EBITDA 303 289 Finance expenses (56) (53) Income tax expense (6) (6) Depreciation and amortization (122) (115) Change in fair value of financial electricity purchase contracts1 (16) (24) Transmission system access service charge net collections2 5 12 Net income $ 108 $ 103

1. The change in fair value of derivative financial instruments represents the change in fair value of financial electricity purchase contracts between the electricity market forward prices and the contracted prices at the end of the reporting period, for the contracted volumes of electricity. 2. Transmission system access service charge net collections is the difference between the transmission system access service charges paid to the provincial system operators and the transmission system access service charges collected from electricity retailers. Transmission system access service charge net collections are timing differences, which are collected from or returned to electricity retailers as the transmission system access service charges and customer billing determinants are finalized.

SOURCE Epcor Utilities Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Laura Ehrkamp, (780) 721-9001, [email protected]; Corporate Relations: Matt Lemay, (780) 412-3711 or toll free (877) 969-8280, [email protected]