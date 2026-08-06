Envision Commissions Galaxy Campus in Ulanqab, Establishing a New Model for Gigawatt-Scale AI Infrastructure

Featuring the world's largest single AI data center building, Galaxy Campus integrates renewable energy, intelligent power management and high-density computing at unprecedented scale.

ULANQAB, China, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Envision, a global leader in green technology, today announced the commissioning of the Envision Galaxy Campus in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, a next-generation AI infrastructure campus designed to accelerate the deployment of large-scale artificial intelligence. Powered directly by renewable energy and designed to scale to over 2GW of capacity, the campus in Ulanqab introduces a new approach to meeting the growing energy and infrastructure demands of AI.

Envision Galaxy Campus in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia

At the heart of the campus is a 120,000-square-meter AI supercomputing facility, equivalent to 20 standard football pitches. Once fully operational, it is designed to deliver industry-leading token-generation capacity within a single structure, supported by directly connected renewable electricity and Envision's proprietary AI Power System.

At full build-out, the facility is designed to deliver one million PFLOPS of AI computing and support up to one million AI accelerators, setting a new benchmark for compute density in AI infrastructure.

"Supporting a million accelerators requires a purpose-built AI Power System that integrates renewable generation, dedicated transmission infrastructure, and large-scale energy storage to deliver stable, low-cost green power," said Ricky Zheng, General Manager of Envision's AIDC (AI Data Center). "This enables the facility to deliver up to ten times more compute output per square meter than conventional data centers."

Beyond power, Envision Galaxy Campus addresses another critical requirement for large-scale, low-latency connectivity. Ulanqab's position as a major digital infrastructure hub provides the network performance required for AI clusters containing hundreds of thousands of accelerators.

The region's abundant wind and solar resources provide a complementary advantage. By combining dedicated renewable energy assets, transmission infrastructure and AI-optimized power management, Envision has created a new model for gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure powered directly by green electricity.

"The next frontier of AI is infrastructure," added Zheng. "As AI models become larger and more compute-intensive, the limiting factors are increasingly power availability, network performance and energy efficiency. Envision Galaxy Campus combines energy, networking and physical infrastructure at unprecedented scale, enabling hyperscalers, technology companies and AI innovators to deploy and scale the next generation of AI workloads."

The Galaxy Campus serves as the first flagship project under Envision's global Mission Gobi initiative, which was unveiled at VivaTech in Paris in June 2026. The initiative aims to build 5GW of green AI computing capacity in desert and arid regions worldwide by 2030.

SOURCE Envision Energy

Ashley Lu, [email protected], +86 18918782743