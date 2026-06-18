As AI Strains the Grid, Envision Launches Mission Gobi at VivaTech 2026

Global initiative targets 5GW of AIDC in desert regions by 2030, unlocking a new model for clean, scalable AI growth.

PARIS, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- At VivaTech 2026, Envision announced Mission Gobi, a global initiative to develop 5GW of green AI data center (AIDC) capacity in desert and arid regions by 2030. The initiative reflects Envision's vision for AI-native energy infrastructure and builds on the company's AI Power System capabilities already being deployed at scale.

Against the backdrop of Europe's energy transition, power security and rising electricity demand, Lei Zhang noted that the AI revolution is exposing a new structural bottleneck in energy systems.

"The traditional power system was not designed for the scale and speed of the AI era. Mission Gobi offers a new system-level approach -- integrating renewable energy, storage, grid infrastructure and computing to deliver scalable, cost-competitive clean power. Building on our successful partnerships in Europe, we believe it can support Europe's AI growth, energy security and clean energy transition," Lei Zhang said.

"Importantly, Mission Gobi is designed as a replicable blueprint. Developing even 1% of global desert and Gobi regions could support terawatt-scale computing capacity at highly competitive cost, helping accelerate the deployment of AI infrastructure worldwide."

Envision has already begun deploying AI Power Systems at scale. In Chifeng, China, the company operates the world's first AI data center running entirely on direct green power. In Ulanqab, the Envision Galaxy Campus is being built as the world's only gigawatt-scale AIDC powered by directly connected renewable energy.

As nations seek to strengthen both AI leadership and energy security, Envision believes AInative power systems can unlock a new era of sustainable growth.

Through Mission Gobi, the company will work with governments, utilities, technology companies, infrastructure investors, and local partners worldwide to accelerate the deployment of clean, intelligent, flexible, and affordable power systems.

Mission Gobi is more than a project. It is a blueprint for powering the Age of Intelligence.

SOURCE Envision Energy

Lu Ashley, [email protected], +86-18918782743