EnviroGold Global Inaugurates Strategic and Technical Advisory Group with Unparalleled Experience

"We feel fortunate to have assembled an exceptional Strategic and Technical Advisory Group comprised of knowledgeable, talented, and experienced individuals who will provide critical support to our team as we develop our business of transforming mine tailings and other mine waste streams into a profitable resource," says Dr. Mark Thorpe, CEO and Director, EnviroGold Global. "Our Strategic Advisors enhance our team's capabilities and will help advance our strategic objectives as we continue to market our comprehensive solutions for tailings reclamation, aiming to reduce long-term liabilities and grow to achieve our full potential as an ESG leader," Dr. Thorpe continued.

About EnviroGold Global

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world's increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by profitably reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical natural resources and accelerate the world's transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global has acquired remediation rights to three precious, critical and strategic mine tailings sites across North America and is actively expanding the Company's significant reprocessing pipeline.

