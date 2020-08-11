Entrust Datacard Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its End-to-End, Customized Certificate Solutions

"Entrust Datacard's PKI use cases extend beyond web security to IoT, email, and cloud. It has positioned itself as a pioneer in the TLS space with initiatives around post-quantum cryptography (PQC), verified mark certificate (VMC), and cloud-based use cases," said Swetha R K, industry analyst. "The Entrust Certificate Services (ECS) portal brings together public and private use cases of PKI into a single interface. The gateways and endpoints layer on the ECS portal supports a wide range of protocols and enables API-based integration with endpoints and applications. Customers can deploy software agents within endpoints to perform various backend tasks."

Entrust Datacard has exhibited the strongest and most consistent organic growth rate in the industry since 2016, achieving double digit year-over-year growth in both Organization Validation (OV) certificates and in Extended Validation (EV) certificates. And, in 2019, it held the second largest share in the high assurance certificate segment.

The company has achieved considerable success with its focus on long-term innovation in line with evolving market needs and the ever-more sophisticated threat landscape. This commitment to innovation has helped it become the first commercial certifying authority (CA) to have DevOps integrations, such as with ServiceNow and Ansible. It is also the first commercial CA to release verified mark certificates (VMCs) that allow a customer's official logo to appear in a secure position in an email.

"Another area where Entrust Datacard has taken a pioneering role is in preparing for post-quantum cryptography to help companies sustain their IT ecosystems through anticipated change. It is also collaborating with other organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology on new quantum-resistant IETF X.509 certificate formats," noted Swetha. "Entrust Datacard's strong market performance and investment in R&D will enable it to expand its business through new solutions as well as continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences."

The Innovation Excellence best practice award is bestowed upon companies that are industry leaders reinventing themselves through R&D investments and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens, and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure issuance technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates, hardware security modules and secure communications. With more than 2,500 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

Entrust Datacard Contact:

Ken Kadet

+1 952.988.1154

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

