TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Newspaper Awards have begun accepting entries for the 2020 competition.

Entries will be accepted in 22 categories, including one new category, between December 1, 2020, and January 15, 2021. Finalists will be announced in mid-March, and winners will be announced on Friday, April 23.

This year for the first time, entry fees are being waived for submissions from organizations that support the awards by participating in our Benefactor program. For all other entries, the fee remains $50 plus HST per entry.

To be eligible, an entry must have been published first in 2020 by an eligible organization, with the work having been performed by an eligible entrant, as defined under the contest Rules of Entry. Rules can be viewed at http://nna-ccj.ca/rules/. Entry procedures can be viewed at http://nna-ccj.ca/tips-on-entering/. Categories can be viewed at http://nna-ccj.ca/entry-categories/.

A few changes to rules and categories were announced earlier this year. Highlights include:

A new category, "Sustained News Coverage," has been created. It becomes the 22 nd category in the competition. This category is intended to recognize exceptional ongoing reporting on a single story over a prolonged period of weeks or months. The story may have had its origin in a variety of ways, such as an initial unexpected event, a series of events or the emergence of an important issue. This category is not an alternative to Beat Reporting; rather, it is intended to recognize ongoing coverage of a specific story that would not in itself constitute a "beat" in any traditional sense.

category in the competition. This category is intended to recognize exceptional ongoing reporting on a single story over a prolonged period of weeks or months. The story may have had its origin in a variety of ways, such as an initial unexpected event, a series of events or the emergence of an important issue. This category is not an alternative to Beat Reporting; rather, it is intended to recognize ongoing coverage of a specific story that would not in itself constitute a "beat" in any traditional sense. Entry fees will be waived for all entries from "benefactor organizations." Benefactor organizations are news organizations that pay an annual fee, as determined by the Board of Governors, by December 1 . For all other entries, the fee will remain at $50 plus HST per entry.

. For all other entries, the fee will remain at plus HST per entry. The entry period has been expanded by two weeks. Entries will be accepted between December 1 and January 15 . As was the case for the 2019 competition, categories will be closed to entries on a staggered basis starting January 9 . Final deadlines for each category can be found below.

. As was the case for the 2019 competition, categories will be closed to entries on a staggered basis starting . Final deadlines for each category can be found below. Disclosure requirements regarding work done by freelance and contract journalists have been changed. Journalists who provide work on a freelance or contract basis remain eligible to enter the competition, provided they meet eligibility criteria as set out in the Rules of Entry. To assist administrators with determining eligibility, all entries will now have a requirement to stipulate whether the submitted work was done by an employee (permanent or temporary) or someone working on a freelance or contract basis.

Procedures with respect to how entries are credited to those who did the entered work have been adjusted.

New procedures have been established for the reporting of results by chief judges in each category, to ensure the accuracy of results.

2020 entry deadlines

Arts and Entertainment Saturday, January 9

Beat Reporting Friday, January 15

Breaking News Friday, January 15

Breaking News Photo Friday, January 15

Business Monday, January 11

Columns Monday, January 11

Editorial Cartooning Saturday, January 9

Editorials Saturday, January 9

Explanatory Work Monday, January 11

Feature Photo Saturday, January 9

General News Photo Wednesday, January 13

International Wednesday, January 13

Investigations Friday, January 15

Local Reporting Monday, January 11

Long Feature Wednesday, January 13

Politics Wednesday, January 13

Presentation/Design Wednesday, January 13

Project of the Year Friday, January 15

Short Feature Friday, January 15

Sports Saturday, January 9

Sports Photo Monday, January 11

Sustained News Coverage Wednesday, January 13

This is the 72nd year of the awards, which were established in 1949 to encourage excellence and reward achievement in daily newspaper work in Canada.

More information about the awards program can be found here:

NNA Home Page: www.nna-ccj.ca

Contest Rules: http://nna-ccj.ca/rules/

Category Descriptions: http://nna-ccj.ca/entry-categories/

Entry Instructions and Guidelines: http://nna-ccj.ca/tips-on-entering/

How to Register: http://nna-ccj.ca/how-to-register/

How to Enter: http://nna-ccj.ca/how-to-submit-entries/

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

SOURCE National Newspaper Awards

For further information: Paul Woods, Executive Director, National Newspaper Awards, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.nna-ccj.ca/

