This was announced today by President Luc Delangis at a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Alain Bellemarre, Mayor of St-Paul and Prefect of the Joliette MRC, and a number of distinguished guests. " These investments will allow us to proceed with upgrades, already underway in some cases, which will call for technological innovations that will strengthen our competitive position in the Quebec markets ," said Mr. Delangis. He specified that this optimization of production will be able, not to meet, but rather, to perfectly satisfy the expectations of its customers from all horizons. Recalling that globalization has reinforced the need for increased productivity, Mr. Delangis insisted on the fact that BOURGET Enterprises saw an opportunity to stay ahead of the competition from foreign companies whose labor costs represent a fraction of those used in North America.

Mr. Delangis also stated that he was constantly concerned not only with the health, safety and well-being of the company's human capital, but also with the happiness index at work, since employees are BOURGET's primary tangible asset. He added that this major investment testifies to the company's confidence in its employees, its markets, and the dynamism of the Lanaudière region. "At BOURGET, the taste for innovation is based on a passion for the customer, for service, and for excellence in everything, and these values are at the very heart of the company's DNA," added Mr. Delangis, specifying that growth will be the order of the day in the coming years. The execution of this major work will be done in two phases: the first phase will consist of the expansion of the current administrative headquarters where the office staff and the personnel assigned to all the dispatching operations and responses to the various logistical needs of the company and its many customers are housed.

In a perspective of well-being and health of the employees, a gym training room as well as an ultra-modern and playful relaxation area will be set up in order to improve the daily life of the personnel which constitutes a real additional factor of attraction and retention of employees in a context of scarcity of manpower which fortunately does not affect the company. Incidentally, Bourget's staff made a significant contribution to the design and realization of this project.

In a second phase, a new state-of-the-art building will be erected next to the administrative headquarters to house all design, research and development activities. The laboratory and the bitumen emulsion production unit, a market in which BOURGET is the only producer with an entirely Quebec interest, will also be housed there. In addition, three (3) new 140-ton capacity silos have already been added to the company's current fleet of tanks. Two (2) of these will be used for the storage of bitumen, while the third will be used for the storage of bitumen emulsions, which BOURGET has made a fine specialty over the years. According to the company's management, BOURGET will thus consolidate its leading position in the municipal, public and private sector, institutional and construction markets.

BOURGET has always offered eco-responsible, efficient solutions adapted to the needs of its customers, regardless of their field of activity or expertise. "And we make it our duty to act as the guardian per excellence of the regional and national road heritage, with ecological and efficient solutions that continually push back the bar of standards," concluded Mr. Delangis. On the eve of its 60th anniversary, BOURGET is establishing itself as a hub of services and innovation with an innovative, efficient, accessible and environmentally friendly service offering.

