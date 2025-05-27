Entourage Health Launches Medical Cannabis Coverage with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Entourage Health Corp. ("Entourage" or the "Company"), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, is pleased to announce its medical subsidiary Starseed Medicinal ("Starseed") has added the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 353 ("IBEW 353") to its full-service medical cannabis program.

The medical cannabis program launched May 1, 2025 and provides IBEW 353 members access to a team of clinical practitioners who specialize in cannabis-based treatments. Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan tailored to their medical needs. The direct billing coverage includes Starseed's full product portfolio of capsules, oils, inhalers, sublingual's, soft-chews, patches, compounds, vaporizers, and dried flower and covers a multitude of conditions.

"We congratulate and proudly welcome IBEW 353 to Entourage's leading full-service Starseed medical platform. Together, we are removing the barriers to access medical cannabis as an alternative therapy for members and providing treatment options to patients for a myriad of indications," said George Scorsis, CEO of Entourage. "Our simplified and personalized treatment plans are curated alongside our healthcare experts who carefully ensure patients have access to a portfolio of leading medical cannabis products. As a result of these widely accepted therapeutic alternatives, coupled with a seamless reimbursement process, we now have 14 locals, 5 insurance providers, and 20 clinic partnerships signed to our Starseed platform."

All eligible IBEW 353 members can now access Starseed's medical cannabis program by registering as patients. The Starseed program is built around a system that brings together clinical practitioners who specialize in chronic pain management, opioid cessation, insomnia and mental health therapies. Its medical marketplace is built around a Canadian virtual pharmacy system that takes online orders and has the ability to intuitively complete the claims management process seamlessly with insurance carriers.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the parent company of Entourage Brands Corp., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channelled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups, complements Entourage's direct sales to medical patients. Entourage's elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis – and now Dime Bag and Syndicate – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. Entourage is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary's Medicinals, sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Instagram: Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis , Starseed, Syndicate, Dime Bag

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "likely," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "proposed," "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors.

SOURCE Entourage Health Corp.

For additional information or media inquiries: 1-888-385-5003, [email protected]