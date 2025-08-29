Entourage Health Corp. Expands Starseed Medicinal Platform with New Non-Cannabis Prescription Offerings

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Entourage Health Corp. ("Entourage" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Starseed Medicinal ("Starseed") telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed healthcare professionals for consultation and access to treatments that include four new categories of non-cannabis prescription medications. This strategic enhancement reinforces Starseed's commitment to providing comprehensive, convenient, and patient-centered wellness solutions.

Prescription Categories (CNW Group/Entourage Health Corp.)

The new prescription categories, now available to both active and new Starseed patients, include:

Men's Sexual Health : Medications for erectile dysfunction (ED) and premature ejaculation (PE), including sildenafil, tadalafil and fast-acting oral strips, sourced from trusted Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturers.

: Medications for erectile dysfunction (ED) and premature ejaculation (PE), including sildenafil, tadalafil and fast-acting oral strips, sourced from trusted Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturers. Topical Pain Relief : Targeted treatments for conditions such as arthritis, back pain, and joint pain, offering patients effective pain management options.

: Targeted treatments for conditions such as arthritis, back pain, and joint pain, offering patients effective pain management options. Hair Loss : Personalized pharmaceutical formulations designed to promote thicker, fuller hair growth.

: Personalized pharmaceutical formulations designed to promote thicker, fuller hair growth. Skin Care: Customized treatments addressing acene, melasma, dark spots, age spots, and other skin concerns.

These new offerings complement Starseed's industry-leading medical cannabis program, ensuring patients have access to a broader spectrum of health and wellness solutions through a single, streamlined platform. The expansion reflects Entourage's mission to simplify healthcare access while maintaining its focus on medical cannabis as a core offering.

"We are excited to evolve the Starseed platform into a comprehensive wellness hub that addresses diverse patient needs," said George Scorsis, CEO of Entourage Health Corp. "By introducing these new prescription categories, we are removing barriers to access and providing personalized, evidence-based treatment options that empower our patients to take control of their health journeys."

Streamlined Access Through Asynchronous Appointments

To ensure a seamless and private experience, Starseed patients can access these new prescriptions through an innovative "asynchronous appointment" process. Patients complete a quick online intake form at their convenience, which is promptly reviewed by a licensed healthcare practitioner. Approved prescriptions are then accessible through the Prescriptions Tab in the patient's Starseed account profile, with no need for scheduled appointments. Patients can access the new and improved portal at https://www.starseed.com/blog/new-exclusive-prescriptions-for-starseed-patients/.

Active Starseed patients can apply for these new prescriptions immediately via the platform, while new patients can register to access both medical cannabis and the expanded prescription offerings. All products require an assessment by a licensed healthcare practitioner, and availability is subject to their evaluation. Starseed is not a pharmacy or drug manufacturer but partners with trusted Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturers to deliver high-quality medications.

Continued Commitment to Medical Cannabis

Starseed remains dedicated to its medical cannabis roots, with no changes to its existing cannabis offerings. Patients can continue to access Starseed's full portfolio of cannabis products, including capsules, oils, inhalers, sublinguals, soft-chews, patches, compounds, vaporizers, and dried flower. The new non-cannabis prescriptions are an optional, separate offering, allowing patients to manage multiple active prescriptions within their Starseed account.

A Leader in Comprehensive Care

This expansion builds on Starseed's established partnerships with organizations such as the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 353 (IBEW 353) and the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, as well as collaborations with 14 union locals, five insurance providers, and 20 clinic partners. By integrating these new prescription categories, Starseed continues to lead the industry in providing accessible, patient-focused care.

For more information or to apply for prescriptions, active Starseed patients can visit the Prescriptions Tab on their account profile. New patients can register at starseed.com.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the parent company of Entourage Brands Corp., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channelled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups, complements Entourage's direct sales to medical patients. Entourage's elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis – and now Dime Bag and Syndicate – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. Entourage is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary's Medicinals, sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Instagram: Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis , Starseed, Syndicate, Dime Bag

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "likely," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "proposed," "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors.

SOURCE Entourage Health Corp.

For additional information or media inquiries: Entourage Health Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-833-456-2426