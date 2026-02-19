Enterprise Security Spending Hits Record Highs as Quantum Threats Loom

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global IT spending is projected to reach $6.15 trillion in 2026, with data center investment alone exceeding $650 billion as enterprises accelerate AI infrastructure buildouts[1]. Security researchers warn that the era of undetected vulnerabilities is ending, with AI collapsing the gap between being vulnerable and being compromised[2]. That structural shift is creating urgency for enterprises seeking solutions from digital guardians, such as Quantum Secure Encryption (QSE) (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRR), Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD).

A survey of 1,357 technology leaders ranked AI-augmented security and identity-centric zero trust among the top enterprise priorities for 2026, with quantum computing readiness now on the planning horizon[3]. Nation-state actors are already conducting "harvest now, decrypt later" campaigns, stockpiling encrypted data in anticipation of quantum decryption capabilities that could retroactively expose years of sensitive communications[4].

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) just announced enhancements to its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform, designed to provide enterprises with structured visibility into post-quantum cryptographic readiness. With global standards bodies such as NIST advancing post-quantum cryptographic guidance and governments publishing migration roadmaps, organizations are increasingly evaluating long-term cryptographic risk exposure, including "harvest now, decrypt later" threats.

"Our objective is to give enterprises clarity," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Post-quantum transition requires structured planning. QPA provides measurable indicators and visibility to help organizations understand where they stand and how to prioritize next steps."

The enhanced QPA platform now features a post-quantum compliancy status dashboard, visual roadmap indicators outlining migration progression, risk indicators mapped to relevant compliance frameworks, and structured readiness scoring to support internal governance decision-making. The platform integrates alongside existing cybersecurity architectures through guided data input workflows combined with automated scoring and visualization tools.

This enhancement builds upon QSE's broader platform development initiatives, including the launch of its qREK quantum-resilient key SDK and recent enterprise deployments across financial and infrastructure sectors. QSE's broader platform includes entropy reinforcement tools, identity and authentication systems, and decentralized encrypted storage solutions.

QSE continues building international momentum at pace. The company recently renewed its enterprise agreement with The Muthoot Group in India, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses across one of the country's largest financial services organizations. QSE also entered South America with a three-year security agreement supporting three Brazilian government clients for approximately 4,500 user licenses.

QSE's membership in the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) positioned the company within Canada's defence ecosystem before the company participated at the most recent World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia as part of the official Canadian Delegation.

The company's international reach also extends further through a strategic partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa for Indonesian market access, a CyberSecure Canada Level 2 Certification, and a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus spanning 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia.

With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034, QSE is building both the technology platform and the market education infrastructure to capture enterprise adoption as quantum threats accelerate.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, recently reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $1.91 billion, a 15% year-over-year increase driven by broad-based demand across its portfolio. Full year revenue reached $6.80 billion with free cash flow of $2.21 billion.

"We are pleased with our strong finish to the year, highlighted by an excellent fourth quarter driven by broad-based demand across our portfolio, which drove billings above the high end of our guidance," said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Fortinet.

The company's Unified SASE billings grew 40% year-over-year, reinforcing its leadership position as the number one firewall vendor with 55% unit market share. Fortinet's board also authorized an additional $1.0 billion in share repurchases, bringing the aggregate authorized amount to $10.25 billion.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, and IoT technology, recently announced a proposed acquisition of Shackleton Finance, a UK-authorised Alternative Investment Fund Manager, to establish a regulated capital platform for AI infrastructure growth.

"The acquisition of Shackleton Finance marks an important milestone in building a platform focused on driving institutional investment in smart infrastructure," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla.

The newly formed entity, Gorilla Technology Capital, is expected to operate as a dedicated investment vehicle for institutional capital targeting smart infrastructure and AI-driven assets globally, including data centres, GPU-as-a-Service, quantum technologies, and next-generation cybersecurity.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cybersecurity solutions, recently reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $745 million, a 6% year-over-year increase, with full year revenue reaching $2.725 billion. Security subscription revenues grew 10% to $1.219 billion for the full year, while non-GAAP earnings per share surged 30% to $11.89, reflecting sustained demand across the company's Hybrid Mesh Network and Workspace platforms.

"We delivered solid fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, with revenue landing above the midpoint of our outlook and EPS exceeding expectations," said Nadav Zafrir, Chief Executive Officer of Check Point. "In 2026, our strategy is centered on securing our customers' AI transformation across the enterprise."

The company announced three strategic acquisitions in the first quarter of 2026: Cyata for end-to-end AI agent security, Cyclops for cyber asset attack surface management, and Rotate to accelerate its Workspace momentum in the managed service provider market. Check Point's calculated billings reached $2.906 billion for the full year, a 9% increase, positioning the company at the forefront of enterprise AI security transformation.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, was recently named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Tools, reinforcing its leadership in cloud-native security platforms.

The recognition marks continued market validation for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, which leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, and AI-enriched telemetry to deliver automated protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data.

CrowdStrike has positioned itself as a foundational platform for enterprise security, with its single lightweight-agent architecture delivering rapid deployment, superior protection, and reduced complexity across critical areas of enterprise risk.

