New Treatment Modalities Are Reaching Cancers That Resisted Everything Else

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – More than 2,100 oncology clinical trials were initiated globally in 2024, with targeted therapies representing the fastest-growing subsegment and over 100 antibody-drug conjugates now in active clinical development[1]. That pipeline depth extends to radiopharmaceuticals, cell therapies, and device-based platforms now generating survival data in tumor types that have resisted conventional approaches for decades. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE-A: CATX), ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), and Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) each represent distinct modalities advancing through clinical development in historically treatment-resistant cancers[2].

Leading researchers at the AACR forecast that 2026 will accelerate deployment of smarter delivery systems engineered to function in hostile tumor microenvironments, from armored T cells and off-the-shelf NK platforms to radiopharmaceuticals targeting stromal and receptor-specific biology[3]. That momentum is already visible in the clinic, where several programs are now converting early signals into registration-enabling data.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) recently received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for its cancer treatment pelareorep in second-line microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer patients with KRAS mutations. This regulatory status can enable more frequent FDA meetings and faster potential approval timelines, and it only gets granted when a treatment shows meaningful advantages over existing options.

The designation is based on clinical data showing pelareorep combined with standard chemotherapy and Avastin® achieved a 33% response rate in KRAS-mutant microsatellite-stable (MSS) colorectal cancer patients, compared to roughly 10% with chemotherapy and Avastin®. More importantly, patients lived a median 27 months versus 11.2 months with standard treatment, and their cancer stayed stable for 16.6 months compared to 5.7 months. Response rate measures the percentage of patients whose tumors shrink significantly or disappear.

This matters because KRAS-mutant MSS colorectal cancer represents one of the hardest-to-treat cancer populations, with limited options after first-line treatment fails and minimal benefit from immune therapies. The global market for second-line treatment in this patient group runs between $3 billion and $5 billion annually.

"Adding pelareorep to the standard-of-care in this underserved segment of colorectal cancer patients results in a doubling or tripling of critical clinical endpoints, including overall survival, progression-free survival, and objective response rate," said Jared Kelly, CEO of Oncolytics Biotech.

The company plans to launch a controlled study comparing standard-of-care versus standard-of-care plus pelareorep, with the first clinical site activating in March and interim data expected by year-end 2026. This marks pelareorep's second Fast Track Designation in gastrointestinal cancers, following an earlier designation for pancreatic cancer.

Oncolytics is building out its leadership team to handle these expanding programs. The company recently announced two critical hires: John McAdory as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations, who ran late-stage clinical trials at CG Oncology, and Yujun Wu as Vice President, Head of Biostatistics, who led statistics at Morphic Therapeutic through its sale to Eli Lilly. Kelly and Chief Business Officer Andrew Aromando both joined from Ambrx Biopharma, which sold to Johnson & Johnson for $2 billion in 2024.

Pelareorep is also showing strong results in anal cancer, where third-line patients achieved a 29% response rate with responses lasting around 17 months in a setting with no FDA-approved treatments. In second-line anal cancer patients, the 30% response rate more than doubled the benchmark for available immunotherapy.

In other recent industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) secured FDA approval for Optune Pax, a wearable medical device delivering Tumor Treating Fields, for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. The approval marks the first new treatment cleared for this patient population in nearly 30 years. In the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial, patients receiving Optune Pax achieved a median overall survival of 16.2 months versus 14.2 months for chemotherapy alone, a statistically significant two-month improvement that also extended median time to pain progression by 6.1 months.

"The FDA approval of Optune Pax marks the first new treatment in decades for people living with locally advanced pancreatic cancer," said Frank Leonard, CEO of Novocure. "Optune Pax is a fundamentally different treatment, utilizing a biophysical approach that targets the unique electrical properties of cancer cells."

The device was well-tolerated with no new safety signals, and one-year survival in the intent-to-treat group reached 68.1% versus 60.2% for chemotherapy alone. Results from PANOVA-3 were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Novocure plans a full commercial launch targeting the estimated 67,000 patients diagnosed annually with pancreatic cancer in the United States.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE-A: CATX) presented updated interim data from its Phase 1/2a trial of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in neuroendocrine tumors at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, with a December 10, 2025, data cutoff providing approximately 13 additional weeks of follow-up since the prior ESMO presentation. Among 23 evaluable patients in Cohort 2 receiving 5.0 mCi, nine (39%) achieved objective response per RECIST v1.1 regardless of SSTR2 expression profile, and 76% of the 25 total evaluable patients remained progression-free and alive. Safety data across 56 patients showed no dose-limiting toxicities, no treatment-related discontinuations, and no clinically significant myelosuppression.

"With longer follow-up and a growing body of clinical experience, we continue to see evidence of sustained and deepening anti-tumor activity for VMT-α-NET at the dose level evaluated in Cohort 2, while the favorable tolerability profile is maintained, possibly even at a higher dose," said Vikas Prasad, MD, Professor of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine.

Cohort 3 (6.0 mCi) cleared its dose-limiting toxicity assessment, and Perspective has begun treating additional patients at the higher dose. Initial efficacy data are pending for another 23 patients in Cohort 2 and 8 in Cohort 3, with regulatory engagement planned for 2026 to advance toward a registrational trial.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) launched ResQ215B, a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating a chemotherapy-free, lymphodepletion-free combination of its off-the-shelf CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy with ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept) and rituximab in patients with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia. The trial builds on Phase 1 QUILT-106 results in which all four evaluable patients with Waldenström's achieved disease control without lymphodepletion, including two rapid complete remissions ongoing at 7 and 15 months. Treatment is administered in outpatient 21-day cycles with no inpatient hospitalization required.

"Our BioShield platform, which combines cell therapy, our IL-15 superagonist, and a monoclonal antibody in an outpatient, chemotherapy-free setting, represents our vision for Immunotherapy 2.0," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder, Executive Chairman, and Global Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of ImmunityBio.

The addition of ANKTIVA, an IL-15 superagonist designed to promote NK and CD8+ T-cell proliferation, aims to enhance CAR-NK cytotoxicity and rituximab-driven antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. Previously published data showed a 78% complete response rate when an IL-15 superagonist was combined with rituximab in patients with relapsed indolent NHL who had failed prior rituximab therapy.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) finalized a protocol amendment expanding its SIGMA study of safusidenib from Phase 2 to a pivotal Phase 3 trial in IDH1-mutant glioma, broadening eligibility to include grade 2 and 3 astrocytoma with high-risk features and grade 4 astrocytoma following standard-of-care radiation or chemoradiation. The registrational portion will now enroll 300 patients across the U.S., Australia, and China, up from the original 100, with progression-free survival as the primary endpoint. In earlier Phase 2 data, safusidenib demonstrated a 44.4% objective response rate in treatment-naive grade 2 IDH1-mutant gliomas with a 24-month event-free probability of 87.9%.

"These SIGMA protocol updates reflect alignment with U.S. regulators to support the potential approval of safusidenib as swiftly as possible for a patient population that is in dire need of options," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "We substantially expanded the study to include most patients with an IDH1-mutant glioma who currently have no approved targeted therapies available."

A new exploratory cohort for grade 3 IDH1-mutant oligodendroglioma has also been added, with initial data expected in 2027. Nuvation Bio's pipeline also includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor that generated approximately $15.7 million in Q4 2025 sales, signaling commercial traction alongside the company's expanding clinical portfolio.

