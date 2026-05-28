Fans can engage in this international campaign in real time throughout soccer's biggest tournament from June 11 to July 19, 2026

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Key Points:

Enterprise’s #OnEveryCorner program turns soccer corner kicks into chances to win a car with a boost from Rob Mac.

Global sweepstakes: Enterprise's #OnEveryCorner program gives fans in seven countries a chance to win a car when a corner kick leads to a corner kick goal. To enter, participants must post #OnEveryCorner and #Sweepstakes and tag @Enterprise on X or via OnEveryCorner.com from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Talent collaboration: The brand is partnering with soccer aficionado Rob Mac to help bring the campaign to life.

Worldwide mobility: Enterprise operates 7,500 rental locations across more than 90 countries, supporting customers when the game is on the line.

Today, Enterprise announced the launch of its new #OnEveryCorner program, an international campaign coinciding with soccer's biggest global tournament, giving fans the chance to celebrate this "corner" concept and cash in with a change to win a car during each of the game's most pivotal moments: corner kicks.

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, fans in Canada, the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Germany, Spain and France can enter for a chance to win a vehicle during any corner kick of the tournament. If a corner kick is awarded, participants must promptly post #OnEveryCorner with #Sweepstakes and tag @Enterprise on X. If a corner kick results in a qualifying corner kick goal, one lucky entrant will win a car. Fans can also enter a separate free drawing for another chance to win a car throughout the tournament at OnEveryCorner.com.

The promotion is designed to connect and create hype for fans with the anticipation and excitement of live match play, turning each critical corner kick into a real-time opportunity across 48 teams and 104 matches. With more than 1,000 corner kicks estimated across the tournament, fans can look forward to a constant stream of real-time chances to win a car. It highlights Enterprise's expansive network and readiness to help customers get where they need to go – on game day and beyond.

"Corner kicks are some of the most decisive plays in the game, defined by preparation, timing and opportunity," said Kyle Sanborn, Vice President of Global Brand & Marketing Strategy. "This program brings the moment to life for fans, while reinforcing what Enterprise delivers every day: reliable mobility solutions when and where they are needed."

As part of the program, Enterprise is also partnering with Rob Mac, Emmy®-winning producer, entrepreneur, actor and co-chairman of Wrexham® A.F.C., to help amplify the campaign through fan-focused content and real-time engagement throughout the tournament.

"I'm excited to partner with Enterprise for the #OnEveryCorner program because it captures what makes soccer so exciting – the moments when anything can happen," said Mac. "On soccer's greatest global stage, Enterprise is showing up for fans both on and off the field."

Alongside the sweepstakes, Enterprise is expanding the reach of the #OnEveryCorner program through Corner Kick Community Grants, an initiative designed to turn moments on the field into meaningful support for communities.

For every qualifying corner kick goal scored during the tournament, Enterprise Mobility will award grants to select nonprofit organizations, distributing up to $500,000 USD in total. Team members will play a key role in helping direct these funds, connecting the passion of Enterprise's people with causes that matter most in their local communities.

This initiative extends impact beyond the game, reinforcing the organization's long-standing commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

To learn more about the sweepstakes, review the official rules and discover additional ways to enter, soccer fans are encouraged to visit OnEveryCorner.com.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighbourhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

Image Caption: Enterprise's #OnEveryCorner program turns soccer corner kicks into chances to win a car with a boost from Rob Mac.

SOURCE Enterprise Mobility

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