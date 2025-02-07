NEWMARKET, ON, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, and is providing additional support to address homelessness and encampments.

Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill; Eric Jolliffe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Regional Municipality of York; and Nation Cheong, Vice President of Community Impact for United Way Greater Toronto announced a federal investment of almost $96 million in transit funding for York Region, a combined investment of nearly $22 million that will support the Region's encampment response plans, and an additional $22 million to maintain support for Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy in the region.

Long-term predictable transit funding

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, York Region Transit will receive an annual funding allocation amounting to almost $96 million over 10 years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the Region's public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

This investment, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Addressing homelessness and encampments

Housing provides stability and security and serves as the foundation for overall well-being. Everyone has a right to safe housing, regardless of their circumstances. Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to live.

The federal government also announced an agreement with The Regional Municipality of York for a combined investment of nearly $22 million that will support York's encampment response plans, in alignment with York Region's 2024 to 2027 Homelessness Services System Plan. This is a federal investment of $10.8 million, cost-matched by the Regional Municipality. Efforts include creating an Encampment Response Unit, increasing emergency and transitional housing options, and establishing flexible support funds to help individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness transition to more stable housing.

Additionally, the federal government continues to support individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy. Through Budget 2024, an additional $22 million is being allocated to the region over four years, through 2027-28. This brings the total Reaching Home allocation to $80 million over nine years, through 2027-28, through the Designated Communities stream, managed by United Way of Greater Toronto.

Quotes

"We are committed to building affordable, connected and sustainable communities across the country. The federal government's investments in York Region will make a big difference."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By investing in transit infrastructure, we're not just improving mobility – we're building the foundation for vibrant, sustainable communities where Canadians can live, work, and thrive, all while reducing our environmental impact for future generations."

Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill

"Close to $96 million in funding through the Canada Public Transit Fund will provide York Region with a stable source of public transit funding. This investment will provide our community with reliable, accessible, and safe public transit for commuting to work, school, home, or elsewhere."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham—Stouffville

"York Region welcomes the Government of Canada's investment in public transit and homelessness supports. These investments will help build a stronger, more inclusive and connected community by ensuring residents have access to safe, reliable transit and the critical supports needed to address homelessness. Strong partnerships across all levels of government are essential in meeting the needs of our growing communities, and we thank the federal government for recognizing and supporting York Region's priorities."

Eric Jolliffe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Regional Municipality of York

"Reaching Home is helping people across York Region move from crisis to hope—connecting them with housing, critical supports, and the security of a place to call home. It's strengthened outreach efforts and created pathways to dignity and possibility. At United Way Greater Toronto, we've seen how even a single connection—a safe place to sleep, a trusted outreach worker—can be the first step towards stability. This progress is possible because of strong federal partnerships that turn funding into real outcomes for our communities."

Nation Cheong, Vice President of Community Impact for United Way Greater Toronto

Quick Facts

York Region will receive $95,701,680 over ten years from 2026 to 2036 from the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF). Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding.

over ten years from 2026 to 2036 from the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF). Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding. The CPTF is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

The federal government is providing $10.8 million over two years through the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampment Initiative (UHEI) to support the implementation of York Region's Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP). The Regional Municipality of York Region will cost-match the federal funding.

over two years through the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampment Initiative (UHEI) to support the implementation of York Region's Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP). The Regional Municipality of York Region will cost-match the federal funding. The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals.

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, and rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

Homelessness Strategy provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, and rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Canada's Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing.

Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing. A total of $80,248,045 over nine years is allocated to support homelessness prevention and reduction in York / Newmarket through the Designated Communities stream, managed by United Way of Greater Toronto .

over nine years is allocated to support homelessness prevention and reduction in / through the Designated Communities stream, managed by United Way of . Since 2015, the federal government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

