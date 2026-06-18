Englobe releases its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining strong growth and ESG progress

The release of its 2025 Sustainability Report highlights Englobe's fourth Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas inventory, an 89% increase in revenue from sustainability services since 2022, and a 75% increase in proactive safety activities, as the company continues to expand with purpose across Canada.

LAVAL, QC, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Englobe Corporation (Englobe) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining how the Canadian multi-disciplinary engineering and environmental services firm is integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities into its operations as it continues to grow across Canada.

2025 Sustainability Report

The report is Englobe's second Sustainability Report in its current format and builds on six years of impact reporting and decades of experience delivering environmental, engineering, and advisory services. It presents Englobe's current ESG approach and highlights actions taken in 2025 to strengthen environmental management, workplace safety, inclusion, ethical governance, cybersecurity, and responsible AI.

A snapshot of sustainable growth

Among the report's highlights, Englobe completed its fourth greenhouse gas emissions inventory for Scope 1 and 2, reported an 89% increase in revenue from sustainability services since 2022, and recorded a 75% increase in proactive safety activities.

The report also states that 35.7% of leadership roles at Englobe are held by women and visible minorities, that the company was recognized by Women in Governance with Bronze Parity Certification for a second consecutive year, and that it completed its second Communication on Progress under the United Nations Global Compact. The report also underscores Englobe's ongoing efforts to reinforce ethical business practices and to maintain a people-centred approach to cybersecurity and responsible AI.

Growing with purpose

Today, Englobe has built a thriving Canadian engineering platform that provides a national footprint while expanding its technical capabilities and roster of talented professionals.

Expanded its team from 2,800+ members in July 2024 to close to 4,000 people today

In the last two years, it established strategic partnership agreements with nine companies: GWAL, Higher Ground Consulting, Herold Engineering, Cambium, LRL Engineering, BESTECH, Tetranex, Applied Aquatic Research (AAR), and Pluritec

Englobe is now present in close to 80 business locations across Canada

Since 2023, added or deepened expertise in mechanical and electrical engineering, environmental engineering, ecology, water resources, dam engineering, civil earthworks, geotechnical and rail projects, mass timber, marine design, construction testing and inspection, building sciences, and multidisciplinary engineering

This same expansive spirit informs Englobe's continued work to strengthen ESG systems and internal processes as Englobe grows in scale and geographic reach. According to the report, efforts in the last year included improving tracking and reporting practices, clarifying accountabilities, enhancing data quality and consistency, refreshing policies related to corporate ethics and the responsible use of artificial intelligence tools and programs, and continuing to strengthen its cybersecurity posture.

"As our organization continues to expand, this report reflects our determination to ensure that strong ESG practices remain embedded in how we think, act, and deliver our services," said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. "For Englobe, sustainability is a practical guide that helps us grow responsibly while staying focused on what matters most."

Growing with impact

Englobe's philosophy of establishing culturally aligned partnerships grounded in technical excellence, caring leadership, and responsible business practices are helping the company scale in a disciplined and sustainable way - without losing sight of what matters most.

"Over the past year, we focused on reinforcing the systems and governance structures that support credible progress -- from better data quality and clearer accountabilities to stronger alignment across regions, disciplines, and business units," said Geneviève David Watson, ESG Director at Englobe.

Structured around the strong framework of its Sustainability Plan, the report demonstrates Englobe's ongoing commitment to supporting the significant contributions made by its teams and people in the communities it serves. Their expertise and commitment bring these ESG and sustainability principles to life every day.

Click here to view Englobe's 2025 Sustainability Report.

About Englobe

Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Englobe is a leading Canadian firm specializing in engineering and environmental services. The company has close to 4,000 team members, including engineers, professionals, technicians, and technical support staff, who provide a wide range of services from engineering to design and inspection, advisory services, and environmental remediation. Englobe delivers more than 25,000 projects each year for public- and private-sector clients. To learn more about Englobe's expertise, visit www.englobecorp.com

SOURCE EnGlobe Corp

Media contact: Marc-André Lefebvre, Vice-President, Communications & Marketing, [email protected], 514-601-2126