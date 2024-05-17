OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - President Nancy Hill, B.A.Sc., LL.B., FCAE, FEC, P. Eng., and the Board of Engineers Canada are pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Rizcallah, P.Eng., as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer, effective August 6, 2024. Rizcallah succeeds Gerard McDonald, MBA, P.Eng., ICD.D, who will be retiring after six years of service to the association.

Philip Rizcallah (CNW Group/Engineers Canada)

Rizcallah has been a transformative voice in the public service for over three decades. Most recently he served as Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Head of Accessibility Standards Canada, and prior to that led teams at the National Research Council of Canada as both Program Director and Director for the Building Regulations Resource Unit.

"The Board is excited about the energy and enthusiasm Philip brings to Engineers Canada," says Hill. "He's demonstrated a superior ability to build relationships, and I know his strategic mindset will be an important asset as we move into our 2025-2029 strategic plan."

"I'm very excited to join the Engineers Canada team," says Rizcallah. "The organization is a leading voice for the profession in Canada, and they're an example for how collaboration is central to ensuring engineering continues to tackle the most challenging problems facing Canada and the world."

Licensed as an engineer in the province of Ontario, Rizcallah holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia and a Bachelor of Science, Honours Mathematics from Dalhousie University.

The selection comes after a diligent search process led by the Board's Search Committee with the support of an executive recruitment firm.

