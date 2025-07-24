EngineAI Raises Nearly RMB 1 Billion in Pre-A++ and A1 Rounds, Led by JD.com

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- After securing investments earlier this year from leading Middle Eastern and South Korean investors, EngineAI has successfully concluded its Pre-A++ and A1 funding rounds. The Pre-A++ round was led by XPeng-backed Rockets Capital, while JD.com spearheaded the A1 round with participation from strategic investors CATL Capital (affiliated with CATL) and Yintai Group, as well as institutional investors TH Capital, Guochen Venture Capital (Fortune Capital affiliate), and Huangpu River Capital. Existing shareholders also joined the two rounds. The strong investor confidence allows EngineAI to enter into mass production, further diversify product lines, and achieve breakthroughs in the real-world deployment of embodied intelligence and related technologies.

A rising star in humanoid robotics, EngineAI drives innovation through cutting-edge technology, delivering intelligent, hyper-agile robots. Its proprietary joint modules set industry benchmarks for explosive power, torque, and rotational speed, enabling lifelike motion. By solving Sim2Real challenges, the company has carved out a unique tech advantage, achieving millimeter precision in high-dynamic maneuvers like complex dances, front flip, and sprinting.

The global humanoid robotics market is forecast to exceed $100 billion by 2030, driven by strong enterprise demand across manufacturing, services, and logistics. EngineAI's "open-source hardware + ecosystem profit-sharing" model accelerates market penetration through strategic partnerships, enabling rapid application diversification and developer engagement. To overcome embodied intelligence hurdles, the company merges traditional control systems with reinforcement learning, boosting efficiency, precision, and reliability. This dual approach not only truly meets market demands but also gradually penetrates into consumer households, forming a unique commercial ecosystem.

The newly secured capital will enable rapid advancement of EngineAI's core initiatives in H2 2025:

Product Development : EngineAI has built a comprehensive product matrix spanning bipedal and full humanoid robots across performance tiers. The company is now scaling trial production and delivery, targeting a 5x expansion of its production team to meet surging demand.

: EngineAI has built a comprehensive product matrix spanning bipedal and full humanoid robots across performance tiers. The company is now scaling trial production and delivery, targeting a 5x expansion of its production team to meet surging demand. Technology Leadership: Embodied intelligence R&D will see intensified investment to fast-track core technology commercialization, solidifying EngineAI's global market position.

EngineAI has established strategic collaborations with industry giants including NVIDIA, Amazon, JD.com, Tencent, and ByteDance to advance humanoid robotics applications across commercial services, hazardous operations, and cultural tourism. These partnerships are accelerating the path to large-scale commercial adoption.

With production accelerating and certain production segments already exceeding capacity targets, EngineAI is on track to complete optimization upgrades ahead of Q4 2025. This expansion ensures reliable delivery of advanced robotic solutions, positioning the company for successful mass-market penetration.

EngineAI is expanding its workforce across critical R&D, production, and market expansion roles. The company is simultaneously enhancing its internal training programs to develop employees' technical and leadership capabilities, building a sustainable talent engine for continuous innovation.

Looking ahead, EngineAI will intensify efforts in mass production, product diversification, and embodied AI implementation, contributing core strengths to the high-quality development of the humanoid robotics industry.

