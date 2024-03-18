Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MARKHAM, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 13, 2024 annual shareholders' meeting held virtually. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Stephen Sadler 41,174,713 94.065 % 2,597,800 5.935 % Eric Demirian 41,504,903 94.820 % 2,267,610 5.180 % Pierre Lassonde 36,345,553 83.033 % 7,426,960 16.967 % Vivian Leung 43,722,516 99.886 % 49,997 0.114 % Jane Mowat 42,532,830 97.168 % 1,239,683 2.832 % Melissa Sonberg 39,695,807 90.687 % 4,076,706 9.313 % Paul Stoyan 36,200,489 82.701 % 7,572,024 17.299 %

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information please visit www.enghouse.com.

