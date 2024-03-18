Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MARKHAM, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 13, 2024 annual shareholders' meeting held virtually. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director.

Nominee

  Votes For

  % Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Stephen Sadler

41,174,713

94.065 %

2,597,800

5.935 %

Eric Demirian

41,504,903

94.820 %

2,267,610

5.180 %

Pierre Lassonde

36,345,553

83.033 %

7,426,960

16.967 %

Vivian Leung

43,722,516

99.886 %

49,997

0.114 %

Jane Mowat

42,532,830

97.168 %

1,239,683

2.832 %

Melissa Sonberg

39,695,807

90.687 %

4,076,706

9.313 %

Paul Stoyan

36,200,489

82.701 %

7,572,024

17.299 %
About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information please visit www.enghouse.com.

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]

