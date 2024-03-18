Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Mar 18, 2024, 17:00 ET
MARKHAM, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 13, 2024 annual shareholders' meeting held virtually. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Stephen Sadler
|
41,174,713
|
94.065 %
|
2,597,800
|
5.935 %
|
Eric Demirian
|
41,504,903
|
94.820 %
|
2,267,610
|
5.180 %
|
Pierre Lassonde
|
36,345,553
|
83.033 %
|
7,426,960
|
16.967 %
|
Vivian Leung
|
43,722,516
|
99.886 %
|
49,997
|
0.114 %
|
Jane Mowat
|
42,532,830
|
97.168 %
|
1,239,683
|
2.832 %
|
Melissa Sonberg
|
39,695,807
|
90.687 %
|
4,076,706
|
9.313 %
|
Paul Stoyan
|
36,200,489
|
82.701 %
|
7,572,024
|
17.299 %
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information please visit www.enghouse.com.
SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited
For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]
