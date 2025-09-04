Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results
Sep 04, 2025, 17:00 ET
MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces third quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended July 31, 2025. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was $125.6 million as compared to $130.5 million in Q3 2024 and for the nine-month period was $374.4 million compared to $376.8 million last year;
- Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, was $87.8 million compared to $88.8 million in Q3 2024, and represents 69.9% of total revenue. For the nine-month period, recurring revenue was $261.9 million compared to $258.4 million in the prior period, an increase of 1.4%, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;
- Results from operating activities was $27.3 million compared to $34.3 million in Q3 2024 and decreased for the nine-month period to $83.3 million from $100.4 million in the comparable period;
- Net income was $17.2 million compared to $20.6 million in Q3 2024 and $52.5 million year-to-date compared to $58.7 million last year;
- Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million compared to $37.7 million in Q3 2024, while achieving a 25.7% margin. Year to date Adjusted EBITDA was $93.9 million compared to $108.2 million in the prior year;
- Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid, was $30.9 million compared to $37.4 million in Q3 2024 and $94.2 million year-to-date compared to $111.5 million in the comparable period. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $271.6 million as at July 31, 2025.
In the third quarter, despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and a difficult market environment, Enghouse continues to deliver positive net income and cash flows provided by operating activities, supported by a large recurring revenue base, which accounted for 70% of total revenue.
During the quarter, Enghouse undertook strategic measures to align costs with revenues, including operational adjustments and acquisition restructuring efforts, resulting in special charges of approximately $3.0 million. These actions were taken to improve profitability given the current market conditions. Cost management measures are expected to continue to yield benefits in the future as they take full effect. The Company reported net income of $17.2 million after including these charges.
Enghouse maintains a strong balance sheet, closing the quarter with $271.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and no external debt. The Company remains well positioned to leverage these cash resources to take advantage of buying opportunities in this market that meet our acquisition criteria. Enghouse enters the final quarter of fiscal 2025 remaining focused on completing accretive acquisitions, maintaining profitability, generating positive cash flows provided by operating activities, and adapting to evolving market conditions to drive sustainable long-term growth.
Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on November 28, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the period ended July 31
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
2025
|
2024
|
Var ($)
|
Var (%)
|
2025
|
2024
|
Var ($)
|
Var (%)
|
Revenue
|
$
|
125,577
|
$
|
130,501
|
(4,924)
|
(3.8)
|
$
|
374,396
|
$
|
376,803
|
(2,407)
|
(0.6)
|
Direct costs
|
45,409
|
45,836
|
(427)
|
(0.9)
|
135,857
|
130,619
|
5,238
|
4.0
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
$
|
80,168
|
$
|
84,665
|
(4,497)
|
(5.3)
|
$
|
238,539
|
$
|
246,184
|
(7,645)
|
(3.1)
|
As a % of revenue
|
63.8 %
|
64.9 %
|
63.7 %
|
65.3 %
|
Operating expenses
|
49,905
|
49,120
|
785
|
1.6
|
150,707
|
144,331
|
6,376
|
4.4
|
Special charges
|
3,008
|
1,243
|
1,765
|
142.0
|
4,500
|
1,440
|
3,060
|
212.5
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
27,255
|
$
|
34,302
|
(7,047)
|
(20.5)
|
$
|
83,332
|
$
|
100,413
|
(17,081)
|
(17.0)
|
As a % of revenue
|
21.7 %
|
26.3 %
|
22.3 %
|
26.6 %
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(7,032)
|
(9,663)
|
2,631
|
27.2
|
(22,807)
|
(31,183)
|
8,376
|
26.9
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
(580)
|
(1,747)
|
1,167
|
66.8
|
(2,233)
|
(3,550)
|
1,317
|
37.1
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(132)
|
(132)
|
-
|
0.0
|
(391)
|
(430)
|
39
|
9.1
|
Finance income
|
1,807
|
2,333
|
(526)
|
(22.5)
|
6,024
|
7,296
|
(1,272)
|
(17.4)
|
Finance expenses
|
(16)
|
(29)
|
13
|
44.8
|
(43)
|
(41)
|
( 2)
|
(4.9)
|
Other income
|
125
|
407
|
(282)
|
(69.3)
|
1,625
|
513
|
1,112
|
216.8
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
21,427
|
$
|
25,471
|
(4,044)
|
(15.9)
|
$
|
65,507
|
$
|
73,018
|
(7,511)
|
(10.3)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
4,254
|
4,891
|
(637)
|
(13.0)
|
12,969
|
14,331
|
(1,362)
|
(9.5)
|
Net Income for the period
|
$
|
17,173
|
$
|
20,580
|
(3,407)
|
(16.6)
|
$
|
52,538
|
$
|
58,687
|
(6,149)
|
(10.5)
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.31
|
0.37
|
(0.06)
|
(16.2)
|
0.95
|
1.06
|
(0.11)
|
(10.4)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.31
|
0.37
|
(0.06)
|
(16.2)
|
0.95
|
1.06
|
(0.11)
|
(10.4)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
27,087
|
40,333
|
(13,246)
|
(32.8)
|
85,007
|
100,488
|
(15,481)
|
(15.4)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid
|
30,894
|
37,363
|
(6,469)
|
(17.3)
|
94,178
|
111,533
|
(17,355)
|
(15.6)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Results from operating activities
|
27,255
|
34,302
|
(7,047)
|
(20.5)
|
83,332
|
100,413
|
(17,081)
|
(17.0)
|
Depreciation
|
594
|
647
|
(53)
|
8.2
|
1,894
|
1,692
|
202
|
(11.9)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,393
|
1,530
|
(137)
|
9.0
|
4,201
|
4,606
|
(405)
|
8.8
|
Special charges
|
3,008
|
1,243
|
1,765
|
(142.0)
|
4,500
|
1,440
|
3,060
|
(212.5)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
32,250
|
$
|
37,722
|
(5,472)
|
(14.5)
|
$
|
93,927
|
$
|
108,151
|
(14,224)
|
(13.2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
25.7 %
|
28.9 %
|
25.1 %
|
28.7 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.68
|
(0.10)
|
(14.7)
|
$
|
1.70
|
$
|
1.95
|
(0.25)
|
(12.8)
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
As at July 31,
|
As at October 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
271,481
|
$
|
274,240
|
Short-term investments
|
101
|
487
|
Accounts receivable
|
85,735
|
92,348
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
17,069
|
16,100
|
374,386
|
383,175
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment
|
4,127
|
4,192
|
Right-of-use assets
|
10,888
|
11,473
|
Intangible assets
|
95,263
|
98,594
|
Goodwill
|
336,566
|
309,831
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
27,716
|
26,228
|
474,560
|
450,318
|
$
|
848,946
|
$
|
833,493
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
72,096
|
$
|
70,087
|
Income tax payable
|
5,940
|
5,525
|
Dividends payable
|
16,526
|
14,397
|
Provisions
|
2,651
|
1,834
|
Deferred revenue
|
115,752
|
114,080
|
Lease obligations
|
5,243
|
5,344
|
218,208
|
211,267
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
12,565
|
10,500
|
Deferred revenue
|
7,962
|
8,094
|
Net employee defined-benefit obligation
|
2,463
|
2,081
|
Lease obligations
|
5,069
|
5,744
|
28,059
|
26,419
|
246,267
|
237,686
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Share capital
|
117,603
|
118,217
|
Contributed surplus
|
10,739
|
9,764
|
Retained earnings
|
444,943
|
446,748
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
29,394
|
21,078
|
602,679
|
595,807
|
$
|
848,946
|
$
|
833,493
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
Periods ended July 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenue
Software licenses
|
$ 17,290
|
$ 19,579
|
$ 51,956
|
$ 57,046
|
SaaS and maintenance services
|
87,753
|
88,812
|
261,874
|
258,383
|
Professional services
|
17,156
|
18,231
|
50,889
|
51,577
|
Hardware
|
3,378
|
3,879
|
9,677
|
9,797
|
125,577
|
130,501
|
374,396
|
376,803
|
Direct costs
|
Software licenses
|
640
|
1,689
|
2,079
|
3,104
|
Services
|
43,410
|
41,696
|
129,338
|
122,178
|
Hardware
|
1,359
|
2,451
|
4,440
|
5,337
|
45,409
|
45,836
|
135,857
|
130,619
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
80,168
|
84,665
|
238,539
|
246,184
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
23,752
|
23,980
|
72,368
|
71,661
|
Research and development
|
24,166
|
22,963
|
72,244
|
66,372
|
Depreciation
|
594
|
647
|
1,894
|
1,692
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,393
|
1,530
|
4,201
|
4,606
|
Special charges
|
3,008
|
1,243
|
4,500
|
1,440
|
52,913
|
50,363
|
155,207
|
145,771
|
Results from operating activities
|
27,255
|
34,302
|
83,332
|
100,413
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(7,032)
|
(9,663)
|
(22,807)
|
(31,183)
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
(580)
|
(1,747)
|
(2,233)
|
(3,550)
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(132)
|
(132)
|
(391)
|
(430)
|
Finance income
|
1,807
|
2,333
|
6,024
|
7,296
|
Finance expenses
|
(16)
|
(29)
|
(43)
|
(41)
|
Other income
|
125
|
407
|
1,625
|
513
|
Income before income taxes
|
21,427
|
25,471
|
65,507
|
73,018
|
Provision for income taxes
|
4,254
|
4,891
|
12,969
|
14,331
|
Net income for the period
|
17,173
|
20,580
|
52,538
|
58,687
|
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
1,928
|
5,929
|
8,316
|
7,367
|
Other comprehensive income
|
1,928
|
5,929
|
8,316
|
7,367
|
Comprehensive income
|
$ 19,101
|
$ 26,509
|
$ 60,854
|
$ 66,054
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 1.06
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 1.06
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
Three months
|
Nine months
|
Periods ended July 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income for the period
|
$ 17,173
|
$ 20,580
|
$ 52,538
|
$ 58,687
|
|
Depreciation
|
594
|
647
|
1,894
|
1,692
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,393
|
1,530
|
4,201
|
4,606
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
132
|
132
|
391
|
430
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
7,032
|
9,663
|
22,807
|
31,183
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
425
|
298
|
960
|
1,076
|
Provision for income taxes
|
4,254
|
4,891
|
12,969
|
14,331
|
Finance expenses and other income
|
(109)
|
(378)
|
(1,582)
|
(472)
|
30,894
|
37,363
|
94,178
|
111,533
|
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
|
(700)
|
6,243
|
3,670
|
(246)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(3,107)
|
(3,273)
|
(12,841)
|
(10,799)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
27,087
|
40,333
|
85,007
|
100,488
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Net purchase of property and equipment
|
(372)
|
(683)
|
(1,179)
|
(1,461)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*
|
-
|
(30,854)
|
(33,399)
|
(43,448)
|
Recovery of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
171
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(372)
|
(31,537)
|
(34,578)
|
(44,738)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Issuance of share capital
|
-
|
1,412
|
-
|
6,095
|
Normal course issuer bid share repurchases
|
(1,579)
|
(1,759)
|
(7,529)
|
(2,906)
|
Repayment of lease obligations
|
(1,561)
|
(2,347)
|
(4,770)
|
(5,747)
|
Dividends paid
|
(16,547)
|
(14,398)
|
(45,284)
|
(38,742)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(19,687)
|
(17,092)
|
(57,583)
|
(41,300)
|
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
1,168
|
3,091
|
4,395
|
3,731
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
8,196
|
(5,205)
|
(2,759)
|
18,181
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
263,285
|
262,918
|
274,240
|
239,532
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$ 271,481
|
$ 257,713
|
$ 271,481
|
$ 257,713
|
*Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $Nil and $9,287 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2025, and $245 and $742 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2024, respectively.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended July 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
69,625
|
$
|
55,952
|
$
|
125,577
|
$
|
77,522
|
$
|
52,979
|
$
|
130,501
|
Direct costs
|
(24,822)
|
(20,587)
|
(45,409)
|
(27,981)
|
(17,855)
|
(45,836)
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
44,803
|
35,365
|
80,168
|
49,541
|
35,124
|
84,665
|
Operating expenses excluding special charges
|
(22,230)
|
(14,259)
|
(36,489)
|
(21,257)
|
(14,190)
|
(35,447)
|
Depreciation
|
(356)
|
(238)
|
(594)
|
(389)
|
(258)
|
(647)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
(865)
|
(528)
|
(1,393)
|
(997)
|
(533)
|
(1,530)
|
Segment profit
|
$
|
21,352
|
$
|
20,340
|
$
|
41,692
|
$
|
26,898
|
$
|
20,143
|
$
|
47,041
|
Special charges
|
(3,008)
|
(1,243)
|
Corporate and shared service expenses
|
(11,429)
|
(11,496)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
27,255
|
$
|
34,302
|
Nine months ended July 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
216,964
|
$
|
157,432
|
$
|
374,396
|
$
|
234,189
|
$
|
142,614
|
$
|
376,803
|
Direct costs
|
(76,346)
|
(59,511)
|
(135,857)
|
(79,960)
|
(50,659)
|
(130,619)
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
140,618
|
97,921
|
238,539
|
154,229
|
91,955
|
246,184
|
Operating expenses excluding special charges
|
(68,833)
|
(41,194)
|
(110,027)
|
(66,166)
|
(37,637)
|
(103,803)
|
Depreciation
|
(1,151)
|
(743)
|
(1,894)
|
(1,158)
|
(534)
|
(1,692)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
(2,701)
|
(1,500)
|
(4,201)
|
(2,930)
|
(1,676)
|
(4,606)
|
Segment profit
|
$
|
67,933
|
$
|
54,484
|
$
|
122,417
|
$
|
83,975
|
$
|
52,108
|
$
|
136,083
|
Special charges
|
(4,500)
|
(1,440)
|
Corporate and shared service expenses
|
(34,585)
|
(34,230)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
83,332
|
$
|
100,413
About Enghouse
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides a wide range of mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded only through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 5, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call
+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 05742. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.
The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.
For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]
