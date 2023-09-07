Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

Enghouse Systems Limited

07 Sep, 2023

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces its financial performance for the third quarter and unaudited financial results for the period ended July 31, 2023. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the Third Quarter ended July 31, 2023:

  • Revenue increased 8.7%, notably, while expanding our recurring revenue 13.8% to $72.3 million compared to the same period in the prior year. 
  • Operating profits improved, with a 30.1% EBITDA margin.
  • Operating cash flows increased as a result of improved operating profits and cash collections.

Financial highlights for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023 compared to the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 are as follows:

  • Revenue increased to $111.0 and $330.9 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $102.1 and $319.5 million;
  • Results from operating activities were $30.9 and $86.4 million, respectively, compared to $29.8 and $96.5 million;
  • Net income was $17.6 and $47.1 million, respectively, compared to $18.1 and $57.5 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $33.4 and $95.9 million, respectively, compared to $32.5 and $104.8 million;
  • Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $35.5 and $97.0 million, respectively, compared to $34.1 and $107.3 million. 

These achievements are largely attributable to the strategic investments channeled into various facets of the business. These include acquisitions, investing in product enhancements, bolstering our SaaS offering, refining our go-to-market capabilities, optimizing internal systems and growing our acquisition team.

Increased revenue, operating profits and cash flows ultimately culminated in our quarter-end holdings of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $249.7 million, representing a near return to the January 31, 2023 cash balance of $250.7 million even after disbursing $22.4 million in shareholder dividends and $29.0 million for acquisitions subsequent to January 31st.

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 1, 2023, Enghouse completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Lifesize Inc., a cloud communications company. The acquisition was completed for a purchase price of approximately USD $20.7 million, bringing our total capital deployed on acquisitions in the year to over $56.0 million as of August 1, 2023. The macroeconomic environment of increasing interest rates and a more difficult funding environment for technology companies continues to generate more acquisition opportunities for Enghouse that meet our financial and operational criteria. 

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on November 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2023.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

For the period ended July 31

Three months

Nine months

2023

2022

Var ($)

Var (%)

2023

2022

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

110,997

$

102,111

8,886

8.7

$

330,893

$

319,525

11,368

3.6














Direct costs

35,872

31,348

4,524

14.4

108,786

97,757

11,029

11.3

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

75,125

$

70,763

4,362

6.2

$

222,107

$

221,768

339

0.2

As a % of revenue

67.7 %

69.3 %



67.1 %

69.4 %















Operating expenses

43,901

40,790

3,111

7.6

133,323

124,970

8,353

6.7

Special charges

331

216

115

53.2

2,360

280

2,080

742.9

Results from operating activities

$

30,893

$

29,757

1,136

3.8

$

86,424

$

96,518

(10,094)

(10.5)

As a % of revenue

27.8 %

29.1 %



26.1 %

30.2 %















Amortization of acquired software and     
   customer relationships

(9,730)

(8,484)

(1,246)

(14.7)

(28,400)

(27,348)

(1,052)

(3.8)

Foreign exchange (losses) gains

356

1,045

(689)

(65.9)

(1,487)

1,023

(2,510)

(245.4)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(172)

(173)

1

0.6

(531)

(571)

40

7.0

Finance income

1,701

290

1,411

486.6

3,683

541

3,142

580.8

Finance expenses

(5)

(18)

13

72.2

(136)

(62)

(74)

(119.4)

Other (expenses) income

(1,312)

(9 3)

(1,219)

(1310.8)

(1,967)

930

(2,897)

(311.5)

Income before income taxes

$

21,731

$

22,324

(593)

(2.7)

$

57,586

$

71,031

(13,445)

(18.9)

Provision for income taxes

4,164

4,243

(79)

(1.9)

10,460

13,482

(3,022)

(22.4)

Net Income for the period

$

17,567

$

18,081

(514)

(2.8)

$

47,126

$

57,549

(10,423)

(18.1)














Basic earnings per share

0.32

0.33

(0.01)

(3.0)

0.85

1.04

(0.19)

(18.3)

Diluted earnings per share

0.32

0.33

(0.01)

(3.0)

0.85

1.03

(0.18)

(17.5)














Operating cash flows

39,020

29,158

9,862

33.8

86,980

84,642

2,338

2.8

Operating cash flows excluding changes
   in working capital

35,481

34,081

1,400

4.1

96,988

107,334

(10,346)

(9.6)














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

30,893

29,757

1,136

3.8

86,424

96,518

(10,094)

(10.5)














Depreciation


585

665

(80)

12.0

1,824

2,090

(266)

12.7

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,606

1,849

(243)

13.1

5,273

5,930

(657)

11.1

Special charges

331

216

115

(53.2)

2,360

280

2,080

(742.9)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

33,415

$

32,487

928

2.9

$

95,881

$

104,818

(8,937)

(8.5)














Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.1 %

31.8 %



29.0 %

32.8 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.60

$

0.59

0.01

1.7

$

1.73

$

1.88

(0.15)

(8.0)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

As at July 31,
2023

As at October 31,
2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

248,784

$

225,104

   Short-term investments

892

2,950

   Accounts receivable

91,724

93,104

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

14,590

12,848

   Income taxes recoverable

-

492



355,990

334,498

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

3,384

4,186

   Right-of-use assets

13,408

20,063

   Intangible assets

89,644

85,902

   Goodwill

252,257

230,002

   Deferred income tax assets

31,290

30,347



389,983

370,500


$

745,973

$

704,998






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

60,632

$

60,525

   Income taxes payable

1,893

-

   Dividends payable

12,159

10,221

   Provisions

1,999

3,183

   Deferred revenue

102,018

83,122

   Lease obligations

6,304

6,822



185,005

163,873

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

1,266

2,576

   Deferred income tax liabilities

15,560

12,038

   Deferred revenue

5,095

3,470

   Net employee defined-benefit obligation

1,972

1,821

   Lease obligations

7,047

13,055



30,940

32,960



215,945

196,833

 

Shareholders' equity:




   Share capital

107,728

107,007

   Contributed surplus



10,036

8,882

   Retained earnings

413,829

401,247

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,565)

(8,971)



530,028

508,165


$

745,973

$

704,998

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            


Three months

Nine months

Periods ended July 31

2023

2022

2023

2022






Revenue

     Software licenses

 

$  19,836

$  19,816

 

$  62,587

$  65,014

     SaaS and maintenance services

72,302

63,530

210,439

193,702

     Professional services

15,904

16,751

50,790

52,582

     Hardware

2,955

2,014

7,077

8,227


110,997

102,111

330,893

319,525

Direct costs




     Software licenses

720

1,023

2,288

3,636

     Services

33,476

29,014

102,694

89,168

     Hardware

1,676

1,311

3,804

4,953


35,872

31,348

108,786

97,757

Revenue, net of direct costs

75,125

70,763

222,107

221,768






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

22,454

20,572

67,187

62,876

     Research and development

19,256

17,704

59,039

54,074

     Depreciation


585

665

1,824

2,090

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,606

1,849

5,273

5,930

     Special charges

331

216

2,360

280


44,232

41,006

135,683

125,250






Results from operating activities

30,893

29,757

86,424

96,518






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(9,730)

(8,484)

(28,400)

(27,348)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

356

1,045

(1,487)

1,023

Interest expense – lease obligations

(172)

(173)

(531)

(571)

Finance income

1,701

290

3,683

541

Finance expenses

(5)

(18)

(136)

(62)

Other (expenses) income

(1,312)

(93)

(1,967)

930

Income before income taxes

21,731

22,324

57,586

71,031






Provision for income taxes

4,164

4,243

10,460

13,482





Net income for the period

17,567

18,081

47,126

57,549

 

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

(13,632)

(7,194)

7,406

(12,266)






Other comprehensive (loss) income

(13,632)

(7,194)

7,406

(12,266)






Comprehensive income

$    3,935

$    10,887

$  54,532

$  45,283

Earnings per share




Basic

$       0.32

$      0.33

$      0.85

$      1.04

Diluted

$       0.32

$      0.33

$      0.85

$      1.03

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

 

Three months

 

Nine months

Periods ended July 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$    17,567

$    18,081

$    47,126

$    57,549


Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

585

665

1,824

2,090

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,606

1,849

5,273

5,930

   Interest expense – lease obligations

172

173

531

571

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,730

8,484

28,400

27,348

   Stock-based compensation expense

340

475

1,271

1,232

   Provision for income taxes

4,164

4,243

10,460

13,482

   Finance and other expenses (income)

1,317

111

2,103

(868)


35,481

34,081

96,988

107,334






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

4,367

(1,983)

380

(11,672)

Income taxes paid

(828)

(2,940)

(10,388)

(11,020)

Net cash provided by operating activities

39,020

29,158

86,980

84,642






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net purchase of property and equipment

(436)

(240)

(607)

(598)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(2,361)

(6,092)

(27,978)

(6,092)

Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

(1,245)

-

(1,012)

(408)

Purchase of short-term investments

-

-

(69)

(60)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,042)

(6,332)

(29,666)

(7,158)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital

-

-

604

970

Normal course issuer bid repurchases

-

(8,950)

-

(8,950)

Repayment of lease obligations

(1,474)

(1,984)

(5,754)

(6,225)

Dividends paid

(12,160)

(10,284)

(32,606)

(28,062)

Net cash used in financing activities

(13,634)

(21,218)

(37,756)

(42,267)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(4,711)

(3,039)

4,122

 

(5,161)






Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


16,633

(1,431)

23,680

30,056

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

232,151

227,377

225,104

195,890

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  248,784

$  225,946

$  248,784

$  225,946

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $2,088 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023, respectively, and $3,647 for both the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022.


Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended July 31

2023

2022

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

64,302

$

46,695

$

110,997

$

55,077

$

47,034

$

102,111

Direct costs

(18,884)

(16,988)

(35,872)

(15,508)

(15,840)

(31,348)

Revenue, net of direct costs

45,418

29,707

75,125

39,569

31,194

70,763

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(20,401)

(10,803)

(31,204)

(17,916)

(11,683)

(29,599)

Depreciation


(403)

(182)

(585)

(557)

(108)

(665)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,239)

(367)

(1,606)

(1,111)

(738)

(1,849)

Segment profit

$

23,375

$

18,355

$

41,730

$

19,985

$

18,665

$

38,650

Special charges




( 331)




(216)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(10,506)




(8,677)

 

Results from operating activities



 

$

 

30,893



 

$

 

29,757

Nine months ended July 31

2023

2022

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

186,733

$

144,160

$

330,893

$

174,166

$

145,359

$

319,525

Direct costs

(54,451)

(54,335)

(108,786)

(46,264)

(51,493)

(97,757)

Revenue, net of direct costs

132,282

89,825

222,107

127,902

93,866

221,768

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(62,686)

(34,719)

(97,405)

(56,878)

(33,957)

(90,835)

Depreciation


(1,484)

(340)

(1,824)

(1,753)

(337)

(2,090)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(3,280)

(1,993)

(5,273)

(3,630)

(2,300)

(5,930)

Segment profit

$

64,832

$

52,773

$

117,605

$

65,641

$

57,272

$

122,913

Special charges




(2,360)




(280)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(28,821)




(26,115)

 

Results from operating activities



 

$

 

86,424



 

$

 

96,518


About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no outstanding external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 06869377. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition-related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

