Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces its financial performance for the third quarter and unaudited financial results for the period ended July 31, 2023. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the Third Quarter ended July 31, 2023:

Revenue increased 8.7%, notably, while expanding our recurring revenue 13.8% to $72 .3 million compared to the same period in the prior year.

.3 million compared to the same period in the prior year. Operating profits improved, with a 30.1% EBITDA margin.

Operating cash flows increased as a result of improved operating profits and cash collections.

Financial highlights for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023 compared to the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 are as follows:

Revenue increased to $111.0 and $330.9 million , respectively, compared to revenue of $102.1 and $319.5 million ;

and , respectively, compared to revenue of and ; Results from operating activities were $30.9 and $86.4 million , respectively, compared to $29.8 and $96.5 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Net income was $17.6 and $47.1 million , respectively, compared to $18.1 and $57.5 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Adjusted EBITDA was $33.4 and $95.9 million , respectively, compared to $32.5 and $104.8 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $35 .5 and $97.0 million , respectively, compared to $34 .1 and $107 .3 million.

These achievements are largely attributable to the strategic investments channeled into various facets of the business. These include acquisitions, investing in product enhancements, bolstering our SaaS offering, refining our go-to-market capabilities, optimizing internal systems and growing our acquisition team.

Increased revenue, operating profits and cash flows ultimately culminated in our quarter-end holdings of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $249.7 million, representing a near return to the January 31, 2023 cash balance of $250.7 million even after disbursing $22.4 million in shareholder dividends and $29.0 million for acquisitions subsequent to January 31st.

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 1, 2023, Enghouse completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Lifesize Inc., a cloud communications company. The acquisition was completed for a purchase price of approximately USD $20.7 million, bringing our total capital deployed on acquisitions in the year to over $56.0 million as of August 1, 2023. The macroeconomic environment of increasing interest rates and a more difficult funding environment for technology companies continues to generate more acquisition opportunities for Enghouse that meet our financial and operational criteria.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on November 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2023.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended July 31 Three months

Nine months

2023

2022 Var ($) Var (%)



2023

2022 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 110,997 $ 102,111 8,886 8.7

$ 330,893 $ 319,525 11,368 3.6



























Direct costs

35,872

31,348 4,524 14.4



108,786

97,757 11,029 11.3 Revenue, net of direct costs $ 75,125 $ 70,763 4,362 6.2

$ 222,107 $ 221,768 339 0.2 As a % of revenue

67.7 %

69.3 %







67.1 %

69.4 %































Operating expenses

43,901

40,790 3,111 7.6



133,323

124,970 8,353 6.7 Special charges

331

216 115 53.2



2,360

280 2,080 742.9 Results from operating activities $ 30,893 $ 29,757 1,136 3.8

$ 86,424 $ 96,518 (10,094) (10.5) As a % of revenue

27.8 %

29.1 %







26.1 %

30.2 %































Amortization of acquired software and

customer relationships

(9,730)

(8,484) (1,246) (14.7)



(28,400)

(27,348) (1,052) (3.8) Foreign exchange (losses) gains

356

1,045 (689) (65.9)



(1,487)

1,023 (2,510) (245.4) Interest expense – lease obligations

(172)

(173) 1 0.6



(531)

(571) 40 7.0 Finance income

1,701

290 1,411 486.6



3,683

541 3,142 580.8 Finance expenses

(5)

(18) 13 72.2



(136)

(62) (74) (119.4) Other (expenses) income

(1,312)

(9 3) (1,219) (1310.8)



(1,967)

930 (2,897) (311.5) Income before income taxes $ 21,731 $ 22,324 (593) (2.7)

$ 57,586 $ 71,031 (13,445) (18.9) Provision for income taxes

4,164

4,243 (79) (1.9)



10,460

13,482 (3,022) (22.4) Net Income for the period $ 17,567 $ 18,081 (514) (2.8)

$ 47,126 $ 57,549 (10,423) (18.1)



























Basic earnings per share

0.32

0.33 (0.01) (3.0)



0.85

1.04 (0.19) (18.3) Diluted earnings per share

0.32

0.33 (0.01) (3.0)



0.85

1.03 (0.18) (17.5)



























Operating cash flows

39,020

29,158 9,862 33.8



86,980

84,642 2,338 2.8 Operating cash flows excluding changes

in working capital

35,481

34,081 1,400 4.1



96,988

107,334 (10,346) (9.6)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

30,893

29,757 1,136 3.8



86,424

96,518 (10,094) (10.5)



























Depreciation

585

665 (80) 12.0



1,824

2,090 (266) 12.7 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,606

1,849 (243) 13.1



5,273

5,930 (657) 11.1 Special charges

331

216 115 (53.2)



2,360

280 2,080 (742.9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,415 $ 32,487 928 2.9

$ 95,881 $ 104,818 (8,937) (8.5)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.1 %

31.8 %







29.0 %

32.8 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.60 $ 0.59 0.01 1.7

$ 1.73 $ 1.88 (0.15) (8.0)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at July 31,

2023 As at October 31,

2022 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 248,784 $ 225,104 Short-term investments



892

2,950 Accounts receivable



91,724

93,104 Prepaid expenses and other assets



14,590

12,848 Income taxes recoverable



-

492





355,990

334,498 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



3,384

4,186 Right-of-use assets



13,408

20,063 Intangible assets



89,644

85,902 Goodwill



252,257

230,002 Deferred income tax assets



31,290

30,347





389,983

370,500



$ 745,973 $ 704,998











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 60,632 $ 60,525 Income taxes payable



1,893

- Dividends payable



12,159

10,221 Provisions



1,999

3,183 Deferred revenue



102,018

83,122 Lease obligations



6,304

6,822





185,005

163,873 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



1,266

2,576 Deferred income tax liabilities



15,560

12,038 Deferred revenue



5,095

3,470 Net employee defined-benefit obligation



1,972

1,821 Lease obligations



7,047

13,055





30,940

32,960





215,945

196,833 Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



107,728

107,007 Contributed surplus



10,036

8,882 Retained earnings



413,829

401,247 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,565)

(8,971)





530,028

508,165



$ 745,973 $ 704,998

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Nine months Periods ended July 31

2023 2022 2023 2022











Revenue Software licenses

$ 19,836 $ 19,816 $ 62,587 $ 65,014 SaaS and maintenance services

72,302 63,530 210,439 193,702 Professional services

15,904 16,751 50,790 52,582 Hardware

2,955 2,014 7,077 8,227



110,997 102,111 330,893 319,525 Direct costs









Software licenses

720 1,023 2,288 3,636 Services

33,476 29,014 102,694 89,168 Hardware

1,676 1,311 3,804 4,953



35,872 31,348 108,786 97,757 Revenue, net of direct costs

75,125 70,763 222,107 221,768











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

22,454 20,572 67,187 62,876 Research and development

19,256 17,704 59,039 54,074 Depreciation

585 665 1,824 2,090 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,606 1,849 5,273 5,930 Special charges

331 216 2,360 280



44,232 41,006 135,683 125,250











Results from operating activities

30,893 29,757 86,424 96,518











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(9,730) (8,484) (28,400) (27,348) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

356 1,045 (1,487) 1,023 Interest expense – lease obligations

(172) (173) (531) (571) Finance income

1,701 290 3,683 541 Finance expenses

(5) (18) (136) (62) Other (expenses) income

(1,312) (93) (1,967) 930 Income before income taxes

21,731 22,324 57,586 71,031











Provision for income taxes

4,164 4,243 10,460 13,482









Net income for the period

17,567 18,081 47,126 57,549 Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

(13,632) (7,194) 7,406 (12,266)











Other comprehensive (loss) income

(13,632) (7,194) 7,406 (12,266)











Comprehensive income

$ 3,935 $ 10,887 $ 54,532 $ 45,283 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.85 $ 1.04 Diluted

$ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.85 $ 1.03

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months Nine months Periods ended July 31

2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 17,567 $ 18,081 $ 47,126 $ 57,549

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

585 665 1,824 2,090 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,606 1,849 5,273 5,930 Interest expense – lease obligations

172 173 531 571 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

9,730 8,484 28,400 27,348 Stock-based compensation expense

340 475 1,271 1,232 Provision for income taxes

4,164 4,243 10,460 13,482 Finance and other expenses (income)

1,317 111 2,103 (868)



35,481 34,081 96,988 107,334











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

4,367 (1,983) 380 (11,672) Income taxes paid

(828) (2,940) (10,388) (11,020) Net cash provided by operating activities

39,020 29,158 86,980 84,642











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchase of property and equipment

(436) (240) (607) (598) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(2,361) (6,092) (27,978) (6,092) Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

(1,245) - (1,012) (408) Purchase of short-term investments

- - (69) (60) Net cash used in investing activities

(4,042) (6,332) (29,666) (7,158)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital

- - 604 970 Normal course issuer bid repurchases

- (8,950) - (8,950) Repayment of lease obligations

(1,474) (1,984) (5,754) (6,225) Dividends paid

(12,160) (10,284) (32,606) (28,062) Net cash used in financing activities

(13,634) (21,218) (37,756) (42,267) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(4,711) (3,039) 4,122 (5,161)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

16,633 (1,431) 23,680 30,056 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

232,151 227,377 225,104 195,890 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 248,784 $ 225,946 $ 248,784 $ 225,946

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $2,088 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023, respectively, and $3,647 for both the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022.



Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended July 31

2023

2022 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 64,302 $ 46,695 $ 110,997 $ 55,077 $ 47,034 $ 102,111 Direct costs

(18,884)

(16,988)

(35,872)

(15,508)

(15,840)

(31,348) Revenue, net of direct costs

45,418

29,707

75,125

39,569

31,194

70,763 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(20,401)

(10,803)

(31,204)

(17,916)

(11,683)

(29,599) Depreciation

(403)

(182)

(585)

(557)

(108)

(665) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,239)

(367)

(1,606)

(1,111)

(738)

(1,849) Segment profit $ 23,375 $ 18,355 $ 41,730 $ 19,985 $ 18,665 $ 38,650 Special charges









( 331)









(216) Corporate and shared service expenses









(10,506)









(8,677) Results from operating activities







$ 30,893







$ 29,757

Nine months ended July 31

2023

2022 IMG AMG Total

IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 186,733 $ 144,160 $ 330,893 $ 174,166 $ 145,359 $ 319,525 Direct costs

(54,451)

(54,335)

(108,786)

(46,264)

(51,493)

(97,757) Revenue, net of direct costs

132,282

89,825

222,107

127,902

93,866

221,768 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(62,686)

(34,719)

(97,405)

(56,878)

(33,957)

(90,835) Depreciation

(1,484)

(340)

(1,824)

(1,753)

(337)

(2,090) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(3,280)

(1,993)

(5,273)

(3,630)

(2,300)

(5,930) Segment profit $ 64,832 $ 52,773 $ 117,605 $ 65,641 $ 57,272 $ 122,913 Special charges









(2,360)









(280) Corporate and shared service expenses









(28,821)









(26,115) Results from operating activities







$ 86,424







$ 96,518



About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no outstanding external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com .

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 06869377. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition-related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

