Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its third quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended July 31, 2020. All of the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Key financial and operational highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2020 (compared to the same period in 2019) are as follows:

Revenue grew 29.7% to $131.3 million ;

; Results from operating activities increased 56.2% to $42.2 million ;

; Net income increased 77.3% to $26.0 million or $0.46 per diluted share;

or per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA increased 62.4% to $45.6 million ;

; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital increased 58.8% to $45.3 million ;

; Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $228.9 million , an increase from $150.3 million at October 31, 2019 , which was achieved after making payments of $19.5 million for dividends and $43.9 million for acquisitions;

, an increase from at , which was achieved after making payments of for dividends and for acquisitions; The Company has no long-term debt other than a nominal amount that is non-interest bearing.

In the quarter, the Company experienced growth from both internal sources and from acquisitions. Internal growth includes the expansion of the acquired businesses, particularly Vidyo, since acquisition.

To date, COVID-19 continues to have an overall positive impact on revenue. Although the initial surge of customers requiring immediate remote-work and visual computing solutions upon the initial outbreak of the pandemic was primarily served in the second quarter of 2020, demand for these solutions remains above historic averages.

The pandemic has tested Enghouse's ability and capacity to respond to significantly altered circumstances. Enghouse's results continue to demonstrate the resiliency of its business model, which is based on significant recurring revenue streams, positive operating cash flows, large cash reserves with nominal debt and a disciplined cost management and value for money philosophy.

Quarterly Dividend:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.135 per common share, payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended July 31 Three months Nine months 2020 $ 2019 $ Variance 2020 $ 2019 $ Variance $ % $ % Revenue 131,324 101,274 30,050 29.7 382,880 276,522 106,358 38.5

















Direct costs 39,740 31,749 7,991 25.2 111,916 86,421 25,495 29.5 Revenue, net of direct costs 91,584 69,525 22,059 31.7 270,964 190,101 80,863 42.5 As a % of revenue 69.7% 68.7%



70.8% 68.7%





















Operating expenses 49,351 42,038 7,313 17.4 150,157 110,142 40,015 36.3 Special charges 35 470 (435) (92.6) 1,490 526 964 183.3 Results from operating activities 42,198 27,017 15,181 56.2 119,317 79,433 39,884 50.2 As a % of revenue 32.1% 26.7%



31.2% 28.7%





















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (11,502) (8,453) (3,049) (36.1) (33,182) (22,453) (10,729) (47.8) Foreign exchange (losses) gains (1,102) ( 131) (971) (741.2) (1,148) 433 (1,581) (365.1) Interest expense – lease obligations (302) - (302) - (864) - (864) - Finance income 209 469 (260) (55.4) 691 1,474 (783) (53.1) Finance expenses (5) (11) 6 54.5 (39) (66) 27 40.9 Other income 3,827 ( 64) 3,891 6079.7 4,224 411 3,813 927.7 Income before income taxes 33,323 18,827 14,496 77.0 88,999 59,232 29,767 50.3 Provision for income taxes 7,330 4,166 3,164 75.9 19,781 13,070 6,711 51.3 Net Income for the period 25,993 14,661 11,332 77.3 69,218 46,162 23,056 49.9

















Basic earnings per share 0.47 0.27 0.20 74.1 1.26 0.84 0.42 50.0 Diluted earnings per share 0.46 0.27 0.19 70.4 1.25 0.84 0.41 48.8

















Operating cash flows 55,690 13,862 41,828 301.7 133,156 59,646 73,510 123.2 Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital 45,294 28,531 16,763 58.8 130,510 84,662 45,848 54.2

















Adjusted EBITDA

































Results from operating activities 42,198 27,017 15,181 56.2 119,317 79,433 39,884 50.2

















Depreciation 801 570 231 40.5 2,446 1,599 847 53.0 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 2,534 - 2,534 - 6,925 - 6,925 - Special charges 35 470 (435) (92.6) 1,490 526 964 183.3 Adjusted EBITDA 45,568 28,057 17,511 62.4 130,178 81,558 48,620 59.6

















Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.7% 27.7%



34.0% 29.5%





















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share 0.81 0.51 0.30 58.8 2.35 1.48 0.87 58.8

Enghouse Systems Limited

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)





As at July 31, 2020 As at October

31, 2019 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 219,423 $ 144,764 Short-term investments



9,515

5,505 Accounts receivable



98,360

84,982 Prepaid expenses and other assets



12,346

11,147





339,644

246,398 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



6,554

6,280 Right-of-use assets



38,457

- Intangible assets



135,831

121,885 Goodwill



221,540

203,298 Deferred income tax assets



16,073

12,739





418,455

344,202



$ 758,099 $ 590,600









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 74,288 $ 62,813 Income taxes payable



15,459

6,953 Dividends payable



7,463

6,021 Provisions



6,139

6,536 Deferred revenue



106,033

78,405 Lease obligations



8,370

- Current portion of long-term loans



269

249





218,021

160,977 Non-current liabilities:









Non-current portion of income taxes payable



3,854

4,434 Deferred income tax liabilities



15,868

16,197 Deferred revenue



6,304

3,665 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,896

2,380 Lease obligations



28,969

- Long-term loans



875

874





58,766

27,550





276,787

188,527 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



98,527

81,576 Contributed surplus



5,366

6,677 Retained earnings



357,478

309,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income



19,941

4,622





481,312

402,073



$ 758,099 $ 590,600

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three months Nine months Periods ended July 31

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue









Software licenses

$ 29,438 $ 22,081 $ 106,629 $ 62,328 Hosted and maintenance services

77,356 58,416 213,733 158,699 Professional services

16,059 15,281 47,329 43,927 Hardware

8,471 5,496 15,189 11,568



131,324 101,274 382,880 276,522 Direct costs









Software licenses

2,058 1,327 8,445 4,058 Services

30,417 26,399 91,843 74,125 Hardware

7,265 4,023 11,628 8,238



39,740 31,749 111,916 86,421











Revenue, net of direct costs

91,584 69,525 270,964 190,101











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

25,812 24,890 80,106 66,786 Research and development

20,204 16,578 60,680 41,757 Depreciation

801 570 2,446 1,599 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,534 - 6,925 - Special charges

35 470 1,490 526



49,386 42,508 151,647 110,668











Results from operating activities

42,198 27,017 119,317 79,433











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(11,502) (8,453) (33,182) (22,453) Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(1,102) (131) (1,148) 433 Interest expense – lease obligations

(302) - (864) - Finance income

209 469 691 1,474 Finance expenses

(5) (11) (39) (66) Other income (expense)

3,827 (64) 4,224 411











Income before income taxes

33,323 18,827 88,999 59,232











Provision for income taxes

7,330 4,166 19,781 13,070









Net income for the period

$ 25,993 $ 14,661 $ 69,218 $ 46,162 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

2,868 (9,947) 15,319 (3,966)











Other comprehensive income (loss)

2,868 (9,947) 15,319 (3,966)











Comprehensive income

$ 28,861 $ 4,714 $ 84,537 $ 42,196 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.47 $ 0.27 $ 1.26 $ 0.84 Diluted

$ 0.46 $ 0.27 $ 1.25 $ 0.84

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months Nine months Periods ended July 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income for the period $ 25,993 $ 14,661 $ 69,218 $ 46,162 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities















Depreciation 801 570 2,446 1,599 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,534 - 6,925 - Interest expense – lease obligations 302 - 864 - Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 11,502 8,453 33,182 22,453 Stock-based compensation expense 654 606 2,279 1,723 Provision for income taxes 7,330 4,166 19,781 13,070 Finance expenses and other (income) expenses (3,822) 75 (4,185) (345)

45,294 28,531 130,510 84,662









Changes in non-cash operating working capital 17,614 (10,174) 18,150 (10,801) Income taxes paid (7,218) (4,495) (15,504) (14,215) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,690 13,862 133,156 59,646









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of property and equipment (458) (559) (1,902) (1,340) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired* 1,103 (68,667) (46,561) (94,233) Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions 3,201 - 2,655 (1,105) Purchase of short-term investments 233 743 (1,569) (1,110) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,079 (68,483) (47,377) (97,788)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Interest paid on lease obligations (302) - (864) - Issuance of share capital 7,789 563 13,361 1,348 Repayment of loans - - (62) (957) Repayment of lease obligations (2,181) - (6,071) - Dividends paid (7,427) (6,011) (19,496) (15,840) Net cash used in financing activities (2,121) (5,448) (13,132) (15,449) Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents (555) (3,393) 2,012 (538)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 57,093 (63,462) 74,659 (54,129) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 162,330 196,884 144,764 187,551









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 219,423 $ 133,422 $ 219,423 $ 133,422



* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $6,906 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2020, respectively, and $27,683 and $33,965 for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2019, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended July 31, 2020 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 75,151 $ 56,173 $ 131,324 Direct costs

(18,152)

(21,588)

(39,740) Revenue, net of direct costs

56,999

34,585

91,584 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(22,871)

(12,735)

(35,606) Depreciation of property and equipment

(646)

(155)

(801) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,447)

(1,087)

(2,534) Segment profit $ 32,035 $ 20,608 $ 52,643 Special charges









(35) Corporate and shared service expenses









(10,410) Results from operating activities







$ 42,198



Three months ended July 31, 2019 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 56,869 $ 44,405 $ 101,274 Direct costs

(14,838)

(16,911)

(31,749) Revenue, net of direct costs

42,031

27,494

69,525 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(20,163)

(12,506)

(32,669) Depreciation of property and equipment

(404)

(166)

(570) Segment profit $ 21,464 $ 14,822 $ 36,286 Special charges









(470) Corporate and shared service expenses









(8,799) Results from operating activities







$ 27,017



Nine months ended July 31, 2020 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 227,949 $ 154,931 $ 382,880 Direct costs

(54,240)

(57,676)

(111,916) Revenue, net of direct costs

173,709

97,255

270,964 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(69,722)

(40,815)

(110,537) Depreciation of property and equipment

(1,619)

(827)

(2,446) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(3,891)

(3,034)

(6,925) Segment profit $ 98,477 $ 52,579 $ 151,056 Special charges









(1,490) Corporate and shared service expenses









(30,249) Results from operating activities







$ 119,317



Nine months ended July 31, 2019 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 144,863 $ 131,659 $ 276,522 Direct costs

(37,877)

(48,544)

(86,421) Revenue, net of direct costs

106,986

83,115

190,101 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(51,642)

(34,363)

(86,005) Depreciation of property and equipment

(1,184)

(415)

(1,599) Segment profit $ 54,160 $ 48,337 $ 102,497 Special charges









(526) Corporate and shared service expenses









(22,538) Results from operating activities







$ 79,433

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH), which provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has nominal long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-490-5367 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-367-2403. Confirmation code: 9567603. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.enghouse.com

