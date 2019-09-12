Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its third quarter (unaudited) and financial results for the period ended July 31, 2019.

Third quarter revenue was $101.3 million, a 16.8% increase compared to revenue of $86.7 million in the third quarter of the prior year. The revenue increase primarily reflects contributions from acquisitions. Results from operating activities were $27.0 million compared to $26.7 million in the prior year's third quarter, which reflects the impact of changes in product mix on gross margins and, as expected, lower operating margin contributions from acquisitions in their initial period after acquisition. Net income for the quarter was $14.7 million or $0.27 per diluted share with increased amortization and a foreign exchange loss.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $28.1 million or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $27.4 million or $0.50 per diluted share last year, with the increase being attributable to incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions.

On a year-to-date basis, revenue was $276.5 million, compared to revenue of $257.0 million in the prior year. Results from operating activities were $79.4 million compared to $75.9 million in the prior year-to-date, an increase of 4.7%. On a year-to-date basis Adjusted EBITDA was $81.6 million or $1.48 per diluted share compared to $78.1 million or $1.43 per diluted share last year.

Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $42.0 million compared to $34.1 million in the prior year's third quarter and reflect incremental operating costs related to recent acquisitions. Non-cash amortization charges on acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations were $8.5 million for the quarter compared to $7.2 million in the prior year's third quarter.

The Company generated cash flows from operating activities of $13.9 million compared to $29.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. On a year to date basis, cash flows from operating activities was $59.6 million. This relates to unfavorable working capital adjustments from new acquisitions which, when acquired, had severance obligations and significant payable balances that have since been settled. Enghouse closed the quarter with $141.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $193.9 million at October 31, 2018. The cash balance was achieved after payments of $15.8 million for cash dividends and $94.2 million (net of cash acquired) for acquisitions concluded in the current fiscal year and $1.1 million for acquisitions closed in prior years.

During the quarter, Enghouse completed the acquisitions of Vidyo Inc. and Espial Group Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of $68.7 million, net of cash acquired. These acquisitions reported revenue consistent with expectations and were accretive to earnings in the quarter.

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on November 29, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than GAAP do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property, plant and equipment, foreign exchange gains and losses, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, property plant and equipment depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:









Three months ended Nine months ended

July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018









Total Revenue $ 101,274 $ 86,743 $ 276,522 $ 257,023









Results from operating activities 27,017 26,724 79,433 75,901 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 570 540 1,599 1,869 Special charges 470 152 526 333 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,057 $ 27,416 $ 81,558 $ 78,103 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7% 31.6% 29.5% 30.4% Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.48 $ 1.43

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



July 31

2019 October 31

2018



Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,422 $ 187,551 Short-term investments 7,912 6,386 Accounts receivable, net 81,048 62,085 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,224 8,951

233,606 264,973 Non-current assets:



Property, plant and equipment, net 6,225 5,279 Intangible assets, net 122,489 59,895 Goodwill 203,562 155,419 Deferred income tax assets 9,202 9,634





Total assets $ 575,084 $ 495,200



Liabilities



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 53,588 $ 44,271 Income taxes payable 9,740 4,904 Dividends payable 6,016 4,912 Provisions 6,617 268 Deferred revenue 87,693 64,020 Current portion of long-term loans - 122

163,654 118,497 Non-current liabilities:



Non-current portion of income taxes payable 5,079 7,466 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,952 13,115 Deferred revenue 2,270 2,169 Net employee defined benefit obligation 2,354 2,354 Long-term loans 738 1,475





Total liabilities 195,047 145,076





Shareholders' Equity









Share capital 80,645 78,997 Contributed surplus 6,289 4,866 Retained earnings 290,533 260,506 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,570 5,755 Total shareholders' equity 380,037 350,124 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 575,084 $ 495,200

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

July 31 Nine months ended

July 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue







Software licenses $ 22,081 $ 22,410 $ 62,328 $ 65,422 Hosted and maintenance services 58,416 48,586 158,699 142,621 Professional services 15,281 14,123 43,927 42,972 Hardware 5,496 1,624 11,568 6,008

101,274 86,743 276,522 257,023 Direct costs







Software licenses 1,327 1,740 4,058 5,467 Services 26,399 22,990 74,125 69,335 Hardware 4,023 1,058 8,238 3,727

31,749 25,788 86,421 78,529









Revenue, net of direct costs 69,525 60,955 190,101 178,494









Operating expenses







Selling, general and administrative 24,890 21,884 66,786 64,432 Research and development 16,578 11,655 41,757 35,959 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 570 540 1,599 1,869 Special charges 470 152 526 333

42,508 34,231 110,668 102,593









Results from operating activities 27,017 26,724 79,433 75,901









Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (8,453) (7,245) (22,453) (21,763) Foreign exchange (losses) and gains (131) 659 433 (465) Finance income 469 90 1,474 278 Finance expenses (11) (50) (66) (134) Other (expenses) income (64) 504 411 1,940









Income before income taxes 18,827 20,682 59,232 55,757









Provision for income taxes 4,166 4,620 13,070 17,564









Net income for the period $ 14,661 $ 16,062 $ 46,162 $ 38,193









Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation (loss) gain from foreign operations (9,947) (3,929) (3,966) 1,331 Unrealized gain on investments in equity securities designated at

FVOCI - 625 - 851 Deferred income tax expense - (83) - (113)









Other comprehensive (loss) income (9,947) (3,387) (3,966) 2,069









Comprehensive income $ 4,714 $ 12,675 $ 42,196 $ 40,262 Earnings per share







Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.84 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.84 $ 0.70

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



Share capital # ** Share

capital $ Contributed

surplus $ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

(loss) income

$ Retained

earnings $ Total $













As at November 1, 2018 as previously

presented 54,580,024 78,997 4,866 5,755 260,506 350,124 IFRS 9 transition adjustment - - - 781 (781) - IFRS 15 transition adjustment - - - - 1,590 1,590 Adjusted balance as at November 1, 2018 54,580,024 78,997 4,866 6,536 261,315 351,714













Net income for the period - - - - 46,162 46,162 Other comprehensive income (net of tax):











Cumulative translation adjustment - - - (3,966) - (3,966) Comprehensive income for the period - - - (3,966) 46,162 42,196 Employee share options:











Value of services recognized - - 1,723 - - 1,723 Proceeds on issuing shares 113,500 1,648 (300) - - 1,348 Dividends declared - - - - (16,944) (16,944) As at July 31, 2019 54,693,524 80,645 6,289 2,570 290,533 380,037



























As at November 1, 2017 53,986,424 71,422 4,715 8,487 221,775 306,399













Net income for the period - - - - 38,193 38,193 Other comprehensive income (net of tax):











Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 1,331 - 1,331 Unrealized gain on investments in equity

securities designated at FVOCI* - - - 851 - 851 Deferred income tax expense - - - (113) - (113) Comprehensive income for the period - - - 2,069 38,193 40,262 Employee share options:











Value of services recognized - - 1,171 - - 1,171 Proceeds on issuing shares 445,000 5,890 (1,063) - - 4,827 Dividends declared - - - - (14,102) (14,102) As at July 31, 2018 54,431,424 77,312 4,823 10,556 245,866 338,557





* Unrealized loss on investments in equity securities designated at FVOCI was originally referred to as available-for-sale investments in the 2018 consolidated financial statements.

** On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a share split whereby each issued and outstanding common share has been effectively doubled. All references to capital stock, options and per share data have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the Company's two-for-one share split for the periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended July 31 Nine months ended July 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period $ 14,661 $ 16,062 $ 46,162 $ 38,193









Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 570 540 1,599 1,869 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 8,453 7,245 22,453 21,763 Stock-based compensation expense 606 236 1,723 1,171 Provision for income taxes 4,166 4,620 13,070 17,564 Finance expenses and other expenses (income) 75 (454) (345) (1,806)

28,531 28,249 84,662 78,754









Changes in non-cash operating working capital (10,174) 6,041 (10,801) 6,608 Income taxes paid (4,495) (5,016) (14,215) (11,141) Net cash flows from operating activities 13,862 29,274 59,646 74,221









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (559) (607) (1,340) (1,538) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $27,683 (Q3/18 - $Nil), YTD 2019 - $33,965 (2018 - $1,235) (68,667) - (94,233) (9,675) Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions - (1,866) (1,105) (6,945) Net sale (purchase) of short-term investments 743 1,754 (1,110) 2,486 Net cash flows used in investing activities (68,483) (719) (97,788) (15,672)









Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of share capital 563 2,699 1,348 4,827 Repayment of loans - (334) (957) (735) Payment of cash dividend (6,011) (4,880) (15,840) (13,523) Net cash flows used in financing activities (5,448) (2,515) (15,449) (9,431)









Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash

equivalents (3,393) (1,890) (538) 39









Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during

the period (63,462) 24,150 (54,129) 49,157 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 196,884 145,615 187,551 120,608









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 133,422 $ 169,765 $ 133,422 $ 169,765

Enghouse Systems Limited

Selected Segment Reporting Information

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

July 31 For the nine months ended

July 31

2019 2018 2019 2018









Revenue:







Asset Management Group $ 44,405 $ 39,194 $ 131,659 $ 113,525 Interactive Management Group 56,869 47,549 144,863 143,498 Total $ 101,274 $ 86,743 $ 276,522 $ 257,023





























Asset Management Group:







- Segment profit before special charges $ 11,726 $ 14,114 $ 43,343 $ 38,670 - Special charges (159) (152) (159) (333) Asset Management Group profit $ 11,567 $ 13,962 $ 43,184 $ 38,337









Interactive Management Group:







- Segment profit before special charges $ 18,727 $ 15,724 $ 45,026 $ 45,921 - Special charges (311) - (367) - Interactive Management Group profit $ 18,416 $ 15,724 $ 44,659 $ 45,921









Corporate expenses (2,966) (2,962) (8,410) (8,357) Results from operating activities $ 27,017 $ 26,724 $ 79,433 $ 84,258









Amortization of acquired software and customer

relationships (8,453) (7,245) (22,453) (21,765) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (131) 659 433 (465) Finance income 469 90 1,474 278 Finance expenses (11) (50) (66) (134) Other (expenses) income (64) 504 411 1,940

















Income before income taxes $ 18,827 $ 20,682 $ 59,232 $ 55,757

