Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its second quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended April 30, 2021. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three and six months ended April 30, 2021 compared to the three and six months ended April 30, 2020 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $117 .3 and $236 .4 million, respectively, compared to record revenue of $140 .9 and $251 .6 million;

.3 and .4 million, respectively, compared to record revenue of .9 and .6 million; Results from operating activities was $36 .9 and $77 .6 million, respectively, compared to $46 .3 and $77 .1 million;

.9 and .6 million, respectively, compared to .3 and .1 million; Net income was $20 .7 and $41 .4 million, respectively, compared to $27 .1 and $43 .2 million;

.7 and .4 million, respectively, compared to .1 and .2 million; Adjusted EBITDA was $40 .2 and $84 .7 million, respectively, compared to $49 .3 and $84 .6 million;

.2 and .7 million, respectively, compared to .3 and .6 million; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital was $42 .6 and $84 .3 million, respectively compared to $50 .0 and $85 .2 million.

Although revenue achieved for the quarter was $117.3 million, compared to record revenue of $140.9 million in the same period in the prior year, Enghouse continues to generate positive cash flows, operating income and profitability. The decline in revenue was driven primarily by the previous year's significant increase in our Vidyo business that has now returned to levels that are more consistent with pre-COVID volumes. Enghouse continues to expand its cloud offerings and has implemented new initiatives aimed at increasing sales of cloud-based products while offering choice to its customers by providing multi-tenant cloud, private cloud and on-premise solutions to the market.

As previously announced on April 28, 2021, Enghouse signed a $29 million multi-year agreement with the Norwegian Government to update its National Emergency Fire Services Technology System. The eight-year agreement builds on the success in the Norwegian market with the $55 million, 12-year agreement with Norwegian Health Care announced in October 2020.

The Company closed the quarter with $169.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and no debt after paying $90.5 million in dividends during the quarter. As always, Enghouse prioritizes its long-term growth strategy over quarter-to-quarter results, investing in products while ensuring continued profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse has replenished its acquisition capital, while returning $83.2 million in special dividends to shareholders.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share payable on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









For the period ended April 30 Three months

Six months

2021

2020 Var ($) Var (%)



2021

2020 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 117,334 $ 140,900 (23,566) (16.7)

$ 236,434 $ 251,556 (15,122) (6.0)



























Direct costs

33,533

39,699 (6,166) (15.5)



65,041

72,176 (7,135) (9.9) Revenue, net of direct costs $ 83,801 $ 101,201 (17,400) (17.2)

$ 171,393 $ 179,380 (7,987) (4.5) As a % of revenue

71.4%

71.8%







72.5%

71.3%































Operating expenses

46,852

55,046 (8,194) (14.9)



93,362

100,806 (7,444) (7.4) Special charges

57

(121) 178 147.1



440

1,455 (1,015) (69.8) Results from operating activities $ 36,892 $ 46,276 (9,384) (20.3)

$ 77,591 $ 77,119 472 0.6 As a % of revenue

31.4%

32.8%







32.8%

30.7%































Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(10,854)

(11,600) 746 6.4



(21,628)

(21,680) 52 0.2 Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,587

(393) 1,980 503.8



(1,523)

(46) (1,477) (3210.9) Interest expense – lease obligations

(277)

(300) 23 7.7



(606)

(562) (44) (7.8) Finance income

36

131 (95) (72.5)



116

482 (366) (75.9) Finance expenses

17

(16) 33 206.3



(64)

(34) (30) (88.2) Other (expenses) income

(1,122)

811 (1,933) (238.3)



(1,446)

397 (1,843) (464.2) Income before income taxes $ 26,279 $ 34,909 (8,630) (24.7)

$ 52,440 $ 55,676 (3,236) (5.8) Provision for income taxes

5,540

7,820 (2,280) (29.2)



11,059

12,451 (1,392) (11.2) Net Income for the period $ 20,739 $ 27,089 (6,350) (23.4)

$ 41,381 $ 43,225 (1,844) (4.3)



























Basic earnings per share

0.37

0.49 (0.12) (24.5)



0.75

0.79 (0.04) (5.1) Diluted earnings per share

0.37

0.49 (0.12) (24.5)



0.74

0.78 (0.04) (5.1)



























Operating cash flows

39,155

57,533 (18,378) (31.9)



59,702

77,466 (17,764) (22.9) Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital

42,600

50,033 (7,433) (14.9)



84,317

85,216 (899) (1.1)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

36,892

46,276







77,591

77,119































Depreciation

758

758







1,493

1,645



Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,492

2,368







5,195

4,391



Special charges

57

(121)







440

1,455



Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,199 $ 49,281 (9,082) (18.4)

$ 84,719 $ 84,610 109 0.1



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

34.3%

35.0%







35.8%

33.6%































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.72 $ 0.89 ( 0.17) (19.1)

$ 1.52 $ 1.53 ( 0.01) (0.7)



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) As at April 30, 2020 As at October 31, 2020 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,666 $ 244,792 Short-term investments

3,907

6,999 Accounts receivable

98,381

90,789 Prepaid expenses and other assets

14,457

14,772



282,411

357,352 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment

6,191

6,301 Right-of-use assets

33,947

42,832 Intangible assets

120,624

123,616 Goodwill

220,767

217,426 Deferred income tax assets

19,524

16,119



401,053

406,294

$ 683,464 $ 763,646









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 68,161 $ 80,339 Income taxes payable

9,395

13,245 Dividends payable

8,879

7,472 Provisions

7,345

5,697 Deferred revenue

104,341

89,927 Lease obligations

9,763

9,914



207,884

206,594 Non-current liabilities:







Income taxes payable

2,925

3,829 Deferred income tax liabilities

19,881

14,782 Deferred revenue

5,324

7,021 Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,734

2,855 Lease obligations

23,910

32,242



54,774

60,729



262,658

267,323 Shareholders' equity







Share capital

104,483

99,405 Contributed surplus

7,130

6,583 Retained earnings

321,378

379,378 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(12,185)

10,957



420,806

496,323

$ 683,464 $ 763,646



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months Six months Periods ended April 30 2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenue







Software licenses $ 25,167 $ 48,791 $ 53,467 $ 77,191 Hosted and maintenance services 70,402 72,024 142,645 136,377 Professional services 18,468 16,087 34,297 31,270 Hardware 3,297 3,998 6,025 6,718

117,334 140,900 236,434 251,556 Direct costs







Software licenses 1,485 3,937 2,686 6,387 Services 30,143 33,080 58,615 61,426 Hardware 1,905 2,682 3,740 4,363

33,533 39,699 65,041 72,176 Revenue, net of direct costs 83,801 101,201 171,393 179,380









Operating expenses







Selling, general and administrative 22,208 29,612 45,159 54,294 Research and development 21,394 22,308 41,515 40,476 Depreciation 758 758 1,493 1,645 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,492 2,368 5,195 4,391 Special charges 57 (121) 440 1,455

46,909 54,925 93,802 102,261









Results from operating activities 36,892 46,276 77,591 77,119









Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (10,854) (11,600) (21,628) (21,680) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 1,587 (393) (1,523) (46) Interest expense – lease obligations (277) (300) (606) (562) Finance income 36 131 116 482 Finance expenses 17 (16) (64) (34) Other (expenses) income (1,122) 811 (1,446) 397 Income before income taxes 26,279 34,909 52,440 55,676









Provision for income taxes 5,540 7,820 11,059 12,451









Net income for the period $ 20,739 $ 27,089 $ 41,381 $ 43,225









Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment (18,274) 10,140 (23,142) 12,460









Other comprehensive (loss) income (18,274) 10,140 (23,142) 12,460









Comprehensive income $ 2,465 $ 37,229 $ 18,239 $ 55,685 Earnings per share







Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 0.75 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 0.74 $ 0.78



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Three months Six months Periods ended April 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income for the period $ 20,739 $ 27,089 $ 41,381 $ 43,225 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities















Depreciation 758 758 1,493 1,645 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,492 2,368 5,195 4,391 Interest expense – lease obligations 277 300 606 562 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 10,854 11,600 21,628 21,680 Stock-based compensation expense 835 893 1,445 1,625 Provision for income taxes 5,540 7,820 11,059 12,451 Finance expenses and other expenses (income) 1,105 (795) 1,510 (363)

42,600 50,033 84,317 85,216









Changes in non-cash operating working capital 2,440 10,836 (8,915) 536 Income taxes paid (5,885) (3,336) (15,700) (8,286) Net cash provided by operating activities 39,155 57,533 59,702 77,466









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of property and equipment (666) (1,005) (1,344) (1,444) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired* (3,810) 1,235 (32,300) (47,664) Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions 444 - 1,105 (546) Purchase of short-term investments (932) (1,795) 1,614 (1,802) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,964) (1,565) (30,925) (51,456)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Issuance of share capital 4,028 788 4,180 5,572 Repayment of loans - - - (62) Repayment of lease obligations (2,091) (1,586) (4,921) (4,452) Dividends paid (90,502) (6,048) (97,974) (12,069) Net cash used in financing activities (88,565) (6,846) (98,715) (11,011)



















Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (5,937) 1,757 (9,188) 2,567









(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (60,311) 50,879 (79,126) 17,566 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 225,977 111,451 244,792 144,764 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 165,666 $ 162,330 $ 165,666 $ 162,330



* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $1,463 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2021, respectively, and nil and $6,906 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2020, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









Three months ended April 30, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 65,879 $ 51,455 $ 117,334 Direct costs

(16,930)

(16,603)

(33,533) Revenue, net of direct costs

48,949

34,852

83,801 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(24,074)

(12,214)

(36,288) Depreciation of property and equipment

(624)

(134)

(758) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,666)

(826)

(2,492) Segment profit $ 22,585 $ 21,678 $ 44,263 Special charges









(57) Corporate and shared service expenses









(7,314) Results from operating activities







$ 36,892









Three months ended April 30, 2020 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 89,925 $ 50,975 $ 140,900 Direct costs

(20,874)

(18,825)

(39,699) Revenue, net of direct costs

69,051

32,150

101,201 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(25,632)

(15,412)

(41,044) Depreciation of property and equipment

(518)

(240)

(758) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,386)

(982)

(2,368) Segment profit $ 41,515 $ 15,516 $ 57,031 Special charges









121 Corporate and shared service expenses









(10,876) Results from operating activities







$ 46,276









Six months ended April 30, 2021 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 136,182 $ 100,252 $ 236,434 Direct costs

(32,387)

(32,654)

(65,041) Revenue, net of direct costs

103,795

67,598

171,393 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(46,737)

(24,339)

(71,076) Depreciation of property and equipment

(1,295)

(198)

(1,493) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(3,484)

(1,711)

(5,195) Segment profit $ 52,279 $ 41,350 $ 93,629 Special charges









(440) Corporate and shared service expenses









(15,598) Results from operating activities







$ 77,591









Six months ended April 30, 2020 IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 152,798 $ 98,758 $ 251,556 Direct costs

(36,088)

(36,088)

(72,176) Revenue, net of direct costs

116,710

62,670

179,380 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(46,851)

(28,080)

(74,931) Depreciation of property and equipment

(973)

(672)

(1,645) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(2,444)

(1,947)

(4,391) Segment profit $ 66,442 $ 31,971 $ 98,413 Special charges









(1,455) Corporate and shared service expenses









(19,839) Results from operating activities







$ 77,119

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-647-689-4521 or North American Toll-Free +1-833-235-7649. Confirmation code: 8298201. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

