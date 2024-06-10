Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces second quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended April 30, 2024. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the Second Quarter ended April 30, 2024 compared to the same quarter in the prior year:

Revenue increased 10.9% to $125.8 million .

. Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 18.6% to $85.0 million , and represents 67.5% of total revenue.

, and represents 67.5% of total revenue. Operating profits increased 30.5% to $33.5 million , while achieving a 28.4% EBITDA margin.

Financial results for the three and six months ended April 30, 2024, compared to the three and six months ended April 30, 2023, are as follows:

Revenue increased to $125.8 and $246.3 million , respectively, compared to revenue of $113.5 and $219.9 million ;

and , respectively, compared to revenue of and ; Results from operating activities was $33.5 and $66.1 million , respectively, compared to $25.6 and $55.5 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Net income was $20.0 and $38.1 million , respectively, compared to $12.5 and $29.6 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Adjusted EBITDA was $35.7 and $70.4 million , respectively, compared to $30.2 and $62.5 million ;

and , respectively, compared to and ; Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $38 .6 and $74 .2 million, respectively, compared to $28 .9 and $61 .5 million resulting in record cash and cash equivalents of $263.8 million .

Our strong performance this quarter is demonstrated by double-digit growth in revenue, profitability and operating cash flows. Our proficiency in executing and integrating acquisitions continues to be a crucial profit growth driver. This quarter we completed the acquisition of Mediasite, which expanded our video technology into the education and event market and increased our presence in Japan.

Our business model continues to prioritize operational discipline as the demand for SaaS increases. Operational expenditures have shown improvement when compared to revenue both for the quarter and period to date, despite inflationary pressures and integrating acquisitions. Continued discipline in our business activities has increased our cash and cash equivalents to the record level of $263.8 million, with no external debt, while increasing our dividend, repurchasing shares, and completing and integrating the Mediasite acquisition in the quarter.

Subsequent to quarter-end on May 9, 2024, Enghouse completed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of SeaChange International, Inc. ("SeaChange") related to its IPTV products and services business, for a net purchase price of approximately US$23 million. This acquisition increases the scale of our IPTV business, augments our product offering and furthers our expansion into the European market. SeaChange will be integrated within the Asset Management Group from the date of acquisition.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share payable on August 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024.

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended April 30 Three months

Six months

2024

2023 Var ($) Var (%)



2024

2023 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 125,813 $ 113,461 12,352 10.9

$ 246,302 $ 219,896 26,406 12.0



























Direct costs

43,201

38,106 5,095 13.4



84,783

72,914 11,869 16.3 Revenue, net of direct costs $ 82,612 $ 75,355 7,257 9.6

$ 161,519 $ 146,982 14,537 9.9 As a % of revenue

65.7 %

66.4 %







65.6 %

66.8 %































Operating expenses

49,031

47,712 1,319 2.8



95,211

89,422 5,789 6.5 Special charges

106

2,001 (1,895) (94.7)



197

2,029 (1,832) (90.3) Results from operating activities $ 33,475 $ 25,642 7,833 30.5

$ 66,111 $ 55,531 10,580 19.1 As a % of revenue

26.6 %

22.6 %







26.8 %

25.3 %































Amortization of acquired software and

customer relationships

(11,146)

(9,838) (1,308) (13.3)



(21,520)

(18,670) (2,850) (15.3) Foreign exchange losses

(86)

(790) 704 89.1



(1,803)

(1,843) 40 2.2 Interest expense – lease obligations

(148)

(192) 44 22.9



(298)

(359) 61 17.0 Finance income

2,602

1,006 1,596 158.6



4,963

1,982 2,981 150.4 Finance expenses

(12)

(124) 112 90.3



(12)

(131) 119 90.8 Other income (expenses)

220

( 528) 748 141.7



106

(655) 761 116.2 Income before income taxes $ 24,905 $ 15,176 9,729 64.1

$ 47,547 $ 35,855 11,692 32.6 Provision for income taxes

4,931

2,640 2,291 86.8



9,440

6,296 3,144 49.9 Net Income for the period $ 19,974 $ 12,536 7,438 59.3

$ 38,107 $ 29,559 8,548 28.9



























Basic earnings per share

0.36

0.23 0.13 56.5



0.69

0.53 0.16 30.2 Diluted earnings per share

0.36

0.23 0.13 56.5



0.69

0.53 0.16 30.2



























Operating cash flows

40,256

18,698 21,558 115.3



60,155

47,960 12,195 25.4 Operating cash flows excluding changes

in working capital

38,613

28,875 9,738 33.7



74,170

61,507 12,663 20.6



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

33,475

25,642 7,833 30.5



66,111

55,531 10,580 19.1



























Depreciation

551

613 (62) 10.1



1,045

1,239 (194) 15.7 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,570

1,931 (361) 18.7



3,076

3,667 (591) 16.1 Special charges

106

2,001 (1,895) 94.7



197

2,029 (1,832) 90.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,702 $ 30,187 5,515 18.3

$ 70,429 $ 62,466 7,963 12.7



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.4 %

26.6 %







28.6 %

28.4 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.64 $ 0.54 0.10 18.5

$ 1.27 $ 1.13 0.14 12.4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at April 30,

2024 As at October 31,

2023 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 262,918 $ 239,532 Short-term investments



854

827 Accounts receivable



110,965

93,383 Prepaid expenses and other assets



17,369

15,515 Income taxes recoverable



-

114





392,106

349,371 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



3,328

3,273 Right-of-use assets



9,966

12,242 Intangible assets



98,253

109,659 Goodwill



292,990

280,241 Deferred income tax assets



25,422

28,884





429,959

434,299



$ 822,065 $ 783,670











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 70,229 $ 67,769 Income tax payable



1,500

- Dividends payable



14,398

12,156 Provisions



1,420

2,238 Deferred revenue



130,273

109,019 Lease obligations



5,733

6,322





223,553

197,504 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



-

1,333 Deferred income tax liabilities



11,897

13,340 Deferred revenue



7,752

8,170 Net employee defined-benefit obligation



1,922

1,912 Lease obligations



4,337

6,080





25,908

30,835





249,461

228,339 Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



113,237

107,701 Contributed surplus



10,252

10,404 Retained earnings



436,848

426,397 Accumulated other comprehensive income



12,267

10,829





572,604

555,331



$ 822,065 $ 783,670

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2024 2023 2024 2023











Revenue Software licenses

$ 20,492 $ 22,016 $ 37,467 $ 42,751 SaaS and maintenance services

84,984 71,634 169,571 138,137 Professional services

17,401 17,995 33,346 34,886 Hardware

2,936 1,816 5,918 4,122



125,813 113,461 246,302 219,896 Direct costs









Software licenses

741 698 1,415 1,568 Services

40,951 36,793 80,482 69,218 Hardware

1,509 615 2,886 2,128



43,201 38,106 84,783 72,914 Revenue, net of direct costs

82,612 75,355 161,519 146,982











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

24,812 23,935 47,681 44,733 Research and development

22,098 21,233 43,409 39,783 Depreciation

551 613 1,045 1,239 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,570 1,931 3,076 3,667 Special charges

106 2,001 197 2,029



49,137 49,713 95,408 91,451











Results from operating activities

33,475 25,642 66,111 55,531











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(11,146) (9,838) (21,520) (18,670) Foreign exchange losses

(86) (790) (1,803) (1,843) Interest expense – lease obligations

(148) (192) (298) (359) Finance income

2,602 1,006 4,963 1,982 Finance expenses

(12) (124) (12) (131) Other income (expenses)

220 (528) 106 ( 655) Income before income taxes

24,905 15,176 47,547 35,855











Provision for income taxes

4,931 2,640 9,440 6,296









Net income for the period

19,974 12,536 38,107 29,559 Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

9,455 11,295 1,438 21,038











Other comprehensive income

9,455 11,295 1,438 21,038











Comprehensive income

$ 29,429 $ 23,831 $ 39,545 $ 50,597 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 0.69 $ 0.53 Diluted

$ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 0.69 $ 0.53

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 19,974 $ 12,536 $ 38,107 $ 29,559

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

551 613 1,045 1,239 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,570 1,931 3,076 3,667 Interest expense – lease obligations

148 192 298 359 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

11,146 9,838 21,520 18,670 Stock-based compensation expense

501 473 778 931 Provision for income taxes

4,931 2,640 9,440 6,296 Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

(208) 652 (94) 786



38,613 28,875 74,170 61,507











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

6,651 (5,989) (6,489) (3,987) Income taxes paid

(5,008) (4,188) (7,526) (9,560) Net cash provided by operating activities

40,256 18,698 60,155 47,960











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchase of property and equipment

(418) (66) (778) (171) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(12,594) (25,617) (12,594) (25,617) Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

- 233 171 233 Purchase of short-term investments

- - - (69) Net cash used in investing activities

(13,012) (25,450) (13,201) (25,624)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital

373 - 4,683 604 Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(1,147) - (1,147)

Repayment of lease obligations

(1,798) (2,470) (3,400) (4,280) Dividends paid

(12,188) (10,225) (24,344) (20,446) Net cash used in financing activities

(14,760) (12,695) (24,208) (24,122) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

3,682 3,797 640 8,833











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

16,166 (15,650) 23,386 7,047 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

246,752 247,801 239,532 225,104 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 262,918 $ 232,151 $ 262,918 $ 232,151

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $497 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2024 and $2,088 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended April 30

2024

2023 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 80,530 $ 45,283 $ 125,813 $ 64,578 $ 48,883 $ 113,461 Direct costs

(26,573)

(16,628)

(43,201)

(19,133)

(18,973)

(38,106) Revenue, net of direct costs

53,957

28,655

82,612

45,445

29,910

75,355 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(23,483)

(11,751)

(35,234)

(23,034)

(12,596)

(35,630) Depreciation

(392)

(159)

(551)

(544)

(69)

(613) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(997)

(573)

(1,570)

(941)

(990)

(1,931) Segment profit $ 29,085 $ 16,172 $ 45,257 $ 20,926 $ 16,255 $ 37,181 Special charges









(106)









(2,001) Corporate and shared service expenses









(11,676)









(9,538) Results from operating activities







$ 33,475







$ 25,642

Six months ended April 30

2024

2023 IMG AMG Total

IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 156,666 $ 89,636 $ 246,302 $ 122,431 $ 97,465 $ 219,896 Direct costs

(51,979)

(32,804)

(84,783)

(35,564)

(37,350)

(72,914) Revenue, net of direct costs

104,687

56,832

161,519

86,867

60,115

146,982 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(44,909)

(23,447)

(68,356)

(42,285)

(23,916)

(66,201) Depreciation

(769)

(276)

(1,045)

(1,081)

(158)

(1,239) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,933)

(1,143)

(3,076)

(2,041)

(1,626)

(3,667) Segment profit $ 57,076 $ 31,966 $ 89,042 $ 41,460 $ 34,415 $ 75,875 Special charges









(197)









(2,029) Corporate and shared service expenses









(22,734)









(18,315) Results from operating activities







$ 66,111







$ 55,531

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com .

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call

+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 14684. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

