Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

News provided by

Enghouse Systems Limited

Jun 10, 2024, 17:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces second quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended April 30, 2024. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the Second Quarter ended April 30, 2024 compared to the same quarter in the prior year:

  • Revenue increased 10.9% to $125.8 million.
  • Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 18.6% to $85.0 million, and represents 67.5% of total revenue.
  • Operating profits increased 30.5% to $33.5 million, while achieving a 28.4% EBITDA margin.

Financial results for the three and six months ended April 30, 2024, compared to the three and six months ended April 30, 2023, are as follows:

  • Revenue increased to $125.8 and $246.3 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $113.5 and $219.9 million;
  • Results from operating activities was $33.5 and $66.1 million, respectively, compared to $25.6 and $55.5 million;
  • Net income was $20.0 and $38.1 million, respectively, compared to $12.5 and $29.6 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $35.7 and $70.4 million, respectively, compared to $30.2 and $62.5 million;
  • Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $38.6 and $74.2 million, respectively, compared to $28.9 and $61.5 million resulting in record cash and cash equivalents of $263.8 million.

Our strong performance this quarter is demonstrated by double-digit growth in revenue, profitability and operating cash flows. Our proficiency in executing and integrating acquisitions continues to be a crucial profit growth driver. This quarter we completed the acquisition of Mediasite, which expanded our video technology into the education and event market and increased our presence in Japan.

Our business model continues to prioritize operational discipline as the demand for SaaS increases. Operational expenditures have shown improvement when compared to revenue both for the quarter and period to date, despite inflationary pressures and integrating acquisitions. Continued discipline in our business activities has increased our cash and cash equivalents to the record level of $263.8 million, with no external debt, while increasing our dividend, repurchasing shares, and completing and integrating the Mediasite acquisition in the quarter.

Subsequent to quarter-end on May 9, 2024, Enghouse completed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of SeaChange International, Inc. ("SeaChange") related to its IPTV products and services business, for a net purchase price of approximately US$23 million. This acquisition increases the scale of our IPTV business, augments our product offering and furthers our expansion into the European market. SeaChange will be integrated within the Asset Management Group from the date of acquisition.

Quarterly dividends:          

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share payable on August 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

For the period ended April 30

Three months

Six months

2024

2023

Var ($)

Var (%)

2024

2023

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

125,813

$

113,461

12,352

10.9

$

246,302

$

219,896

26,406

12.0














Direct costs

43,201

38,106

5,095

13.4

84,783

72,914

11,869

16.3

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

82,612

$

75,355

7,257

9.6

$

161,519

$

146,982

14,537

9.9

As a % of revenue

65.7 %

66.4 %



65.6 %

66.8 %















Operating expenses

49,031

47,712

1,319

2.8

95,211

89,422

5,789

6.5

Special charges

106

2,001

(1,895)

(94.7)

197

2,029

(1,832)

(90.3)

Results from operating activities

$

33,475

$

25,642

7,833

30.5

$

66,111

$

55,531

10,580

19.1

As a % of revenue

26.6 %

22.6 %



26.8 %

25.3 %















Amortization of acquired software and
customer relationships

(11,146)

(9,838)

(1,308)

(13.3)

(21,520)

(18,670)

(2,850)

(15.3)

Foreign exchange losses

(86)

(790)

704

89.1

(1,803)

(1,843)

40

2.2

Interest expense – lease obligations

(148)

(192)

44

22.9

(298)

(359)

61

17.0

Finance income

2,602

1,006

1,596

158.6

4,963

1,982

2,981

150.4

Finance expenses

(12)

(124)

112

90.3

(12)

(131)

119

90.8

Other income (expenses)

220

( 528)

748

141.7

106

(655)

761

116.2

Income before income taxes

$

24,905

$

15,176

9,729

64.1

$

47,547

$

35,855

11,692

32.6

Provision for income taxes

4,931

2,640

2,291

86.8

9,440

6,296

3,144

49.9

Net Income for the period

$

19,974

$

12,536

7,438

59.3

$

38,107

$

29,559

8,548

28.9














Basic earnings per share

0.36

0.23

0.13

56.5

0.69

0.53

0.16

30.2

Diluted earnings per share

0.36

0.23

0.13

56.5

0.69

0.53

0.16

30.2














Operating cash flows

40,256

18,698

21,558

115.3

60,155

47,960

12,195

25.4

Operating cash flows excluding changes
   in working capital

38,613

28,875

9,738

33.7

74,170

61,507

12,663

20.6














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

33,475

25,642

7,833

30.5

66,111

55,531

10,580

19.1














Depreciation


551

613

(62)

10.1

1,045

1,239

(194)

15.7

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,570

1,931

(361)

18.7

3,076

3,667

(591)

16.1

Special charges

106

2,001

(1,895)

94.7

197

2,029

(1,832)

90.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$

35,702

$

30,187

5,515

18.3

$

70,429

$

62,466

7,963

12.7














Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.4 %

26.6 %



28.6 %

28.4 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.64

$

0.54

0.10

18.5

$

1.27

$

1.13

0.14

12.4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at April 30,
2024

As at October 31,
2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

262,918

$

239,532

   Short-term investments

854

827

   Accounts receivable

110,965

93,383

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

17,369

15,515

   Income taxes recoverable

-

114



392,106

349,371

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

3,328

3,273

   Right-of-use assets

9,966

12,242

   Intangible assets

98,253

109,659

   Goodwill

292,990

280,241

   Deferred income tax assets

25,422

28,884



429,959

434,299


$

822,065

$

783,670






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

70,229

$

67,769

   Income tax payable

1,500

-

   Dividends payable

14,398

12,156

   Provisions

1,420

2,238

   Deferred revenue

130,273

109,019

   Lease obligations

5,733

6,322



223,553

197,504

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

-

1,333

   Deferred income tax liabilities

11,897

13,340

   Deferred revenue

7,752

8,170

   Net employee defined-benefit obligation

1,922

1,912

   Lease obligations

4,337

6,080



25,908

30,835



249,461

228,339

 

Shareholders' equity:




   Share capital

113,237

107,701

   Contributed surplus



10,252

10,404

   Retained earnings

436,848

426,397

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,267

10,829



572,604

555,331


$

822,065

$

783,670

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            


Three months

Six months

Periods ended April 30

2024

2023

2024

2023






Revenue

     Software licenses

 

$  20,492

$  22,016

 

$  37,467

$  42,751

     SaaS and maintenance services

84,984

71,634

169,571

138,137

     Professional services

17,401

17,995

33,346

34,886

     Hardware

2,936

1,816

5,918

4,122


125,813

113,461

246,302

219,896

Direct costs




     Software licenses

741

698

1,415

1,568

     Services

40,951

36,793

80,482

69,218

     Hardware

1,509

615

2,886

2,128


43,201

38,106

84,783

72,914

Revenue, net of direct costs

82,612

75,355

161,519

146,982






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

24,812

23,935

47,681

44,733

     Research and development

22,098

21,233

43,409

39,783

     Depreciation


551

613

1,045

1,239

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,570

1,931

3,076

3,667

     Special charges

106

2,001

197

2,029


49,137

49,713

95,408

91,451






Results from operating activities

33,475

25,642

66,111

55,531






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(11,146)

(9,838)

(21,520)

(18,670)

Foreign exchange losses

(86)

(790)

(1,803)

(1,843)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(148)

(192)

(298)

(359)

Finance income

2,602

1,006

4,963

1,982

Finance expenses

(12)

(124)

(12)

(131)

Other income (expenses)

220

(528)

106

( 655)

Income before income taxes

24,905

15,176

47,547

35,855






Provision for income taxes

4,931

2,640

9,440

6,296





Net income for the period

19,974

12,536

38,107

29,559

 

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

9,455

11,295

1,438

21,038






Other comprehensive income

9,455

11,295

1,438

21,038






Comprehensive income

$  29,429

$    23,831

$  39,545

$  50,597

Earnings per share




Basic

$      0.36

$      0.23

$      0.69

$      0.53

Diluted

$      0.36

$      0.23

$      0.69

$      0.53

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

 

Three months

 

Six months

Periods ended April 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$    19,974

$    12,536

$    38,107

$    29,559


Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

551

613

1,045

1,239

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,570

1,931

3,076

3,667

   Interest expense – lease obligations

148

192

298

359

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

11,146

9,838

21,520

18,670

   Stock-based compensation expense

501

473

778

931

   Provision for income taxes

4,931

2,640

9,440

6,296

   Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

(208)

652

(94)

786


38,613

28,875

74,170

61,507






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

6,651

(5,989)

(6,489)

(3,987)

Income taxes paid

(5,008)

(4,188)

(7,526)

(9,560)

Net cash provided by operating activities

40,256

18,698

60,155

47,960






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net purchase of property and equipment

(418)

(66)

(778)

(171)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(12,594)

(25,617)

(12,594)

(25,617)

Purchase consideration for prior-year acquisition

-

233

171

233

Purchase of short-term investments

-

-

-

(69)

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,012)

(25,450)

(13,201)

(25,624)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital

373

-

4,683

604

Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(1,147)

-

(1,147)

Repayment of lease obligations

(1,798)

(2,470)

(3,400)

(4,280)

Dividends paid

(12,188)

(10,225)

(24,344)

(20,446)

Net cash used in financing activities

(14,760)

(12,695)

(24,208)

(24,122)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

3,682

3,797

640

 

8,833






Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


16,166

(15,650)

23,386

7,047

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

246,752

247,801

239,532

225,104

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  262,918

$  232,151

$  262,918

$  232,151

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $497 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2024 and $2,088 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023, respectively. 

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended April 30

2024

2023

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

80,530

$

45,283

$

125,813

$

64,578

$

48,883

$

113,461

Direct costs

(26,573)

(16,628)

(43,201)

(19,133)

(18,973)

(38,106)

Revenue, net of direct costs

53,957

28,655

82,612

45,445

29,910

75,355

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(23,483)

(11,751)

(35,234)

(23,034)

(12,596)

(35,630)

Depreciation


(392)

(159)

(551)

(544)

(69)

(613)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(997)

(573)

(1,570)

(941)

(990)

(1,931)

Segment profit

$

29,085

$

16,172

$

45,257

$

20,926

$

16,255

$

37,181

Special charges




(106)




(2,001)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(11,676)




(9,538)

 

Results from operating activities



 

$

 

33,475



 

$

 

25,642

Six months ended April 30

2024

2023

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

156,666

$

89,636

$

246,302

$

122,431

$

97,465

$

219,896

Direct costs

(51,979)

(32,804)

(84,783)

(35,564)

(37,350)

(72,914)

Revenue, net of direct costs

104,687

56,832

161,519

86,867

60,115

146,982

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(44,909)

(23,447)

(68,356)

(42,285)

(23,916)

(66,201)

Depreciation


(769)

(276)

(1,045)

(1,081)

(158)

(1,239)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,933)

(1,143)

(3,076)

(2,041)

(1,626)

(3,667)

Segment profit

$

57,076

$

31,966

$

89,042

$

41,460

$

34,415

$

75,875

Special charges




(197)




(2,029)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(22,734)




(18,315)

 

Results from operating activities



 

$

 

66,111



 

$

 

55,531
About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call
+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 14684. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a publicly traded Canadian based software and services company founded in 1984. Enghouse shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “ENGH”. Enghouse serves a number of distinct vertical markets through its two business...