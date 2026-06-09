Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces second quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended April 30, 2026. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $114.3 million as compared to $124.8 million in Q2 2025 and for the six-month period was $234.4 million compared to $248.8 million last year;

Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, was $79.2 million compared to $86.2 million in Q2 2025, and represents 69.3% of total revenue. For the six-month period, recurring revenue was $163.7 million compared to $174.1 million in the prior period, and represents 69.9% of total revenue;

Results from operating activities was $23.6 million compared to $25.1 million in Q2 2025 and decreased for the six-month period to $51.9 million from $56.1 million in the comparable period;

Net income increased to $16.3 million compared to $13.5 million in Q2 2025. For the six-month period, net income was $33.8 million compared to $35.4 million in the prior period;

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.5 million compared to $28.6 million in Q2 2025, while achieving a 23.2% margin. For the six-month period, Adjusted EBITDA was $57.6 million compared to $61.7 million in the prior year;

Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid, increased to $28.7 million compared to $25.5 million in Q2 2025 and was $60.1 million for the six-month period compared to $63.3 million last year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $269.7 million as at April 30, 2026.

The second quarter reflected ongoing turbulence in global markets, where shifting geopolitical conditions, trade dynamics, and rapid technological change continued to drive uncertainty and dramatic responses. Through this environment, the Company remained patient and disciplined, scaling its operations to current market conditions, maintaining profitability and strong cash reserves, while investing in innovation and long-term growth initiatives.

The Asset Management Group reported stable revenue trends, though influenced by the timing of one-time transactions, while the Interactive Management Group experienced churn, including that expected from prior acquisitions as well as from customers migrating toward SaaS-based offerings.

During the quarter, profitability remained a key focus, with continued efforts to calibrate costs to prevailing revenue. Operating efficiencies and disciplined expense management contributed to a 13.5% improvement in operating expenses relative to the same period in the prior year. These actions supported continued positive earnings results and are expected to yield further benefits as they fully annualize, reinforcing the Company's ability to maintain profitability in a dynamic operating environment. The Company reported net income of $16.3 million in the quarter compared to $13.5 million in the prior year.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $269.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and no external debt. This robust financial capacity provides flexibility to invest in further operational efficiencies, accretive acquisitions and product innovation, including AI-driven enhancements. Given its diversified business model, significant recurring revenue base, and strong liquidity, the Company is well positioned to navigate ongoing uncertainty while continuing to deliver sustainable, long-term shareholder value through its disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended April 30 Three months

Six months

2026

2025 Var ($) Var (%)



2026

2025 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue $ 114,277 $ 124,819 (10,542) (8.4)

$ 234,375 $ 248,819 (14,444) (5.8)



























Direct costs

44,178

45,985 (1,807) (3.9)



88,805

90,448 (1,643) (1.8) Revenue, net of direct costs $ 70,099 $ 78,834 (8,735) (11.1)

$ 145,570 $ 158,371 (12,801) (8.1) As a % of revenue

61.3 %

63.2 %







62.1 %

63.6 %































Operating expenses

45,443

52,345 (6,902) (13.2)



91,833

100,802 (8,969) (8.9) Special charges

1,027

1,401 (374) (26.7)



1,837

1,492 345 23.1 Results from operating activities $ 23,629 $ 25,088 (1,459) (5.8)

$ 51,900 $ 56,077 (4,177) (7.4) As a % of revenue

20.7 %

20.1 %







22.1 %

22.5 %































Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(6,186)

(7,296) 1,110 15.2



(12,807)

(15,775) 2,968 18.8 Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,280

(3,962) 5,242 132.3



236

(1,653) 1,889 114.3 Interest expense – lease obligations

(105)

(131) 26 19.8



(233)

(259) 26 10.0 Finance income

1,611

1,913 (302) (15.8)



3,159

4,217 (1,058) (25.1) Finance expenses

(1)

(24) 23 95.8



(75)

(27) (48) (177.8) Other income

(4)

1,201 (1,205) (100.3)



1,455

1,500 (45) (3.0) Income before income taxes $ 20,224 $ 16,789 3,435 20.5

$ 43,635 $ 44,080 (445) (1.0) Provision for income taxes

3,936

3,328 608 18.3



9,847

8,715 1,132 13.0 Net Income for the period $ 16,288 $ 13,461 2,827 21.0

$ 33,788 $ 35,365 (1,577) (4.5)



























Basic earnings per share

0.30

0.24 0.06 25.0



0.62

0.64 (0.02) (3.1) Diluted earnings per share

0.30

0.24 0.06 25.0



0.62

0.64 (0.02) (3.1)



























Net cash provided by operating activities

31,562

36,671 (5,109) (13.9)



52,353

57,920 (5,567) (9.6) Net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid

28,689

25,543 3,146 12.3



60,096

63,284 (3,188) (5.0)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities

23,629

25,088 (1,459) (5.8)



51,900

56,077 (4,177) (7.4)



























Depreciation

593

647 (54) 8.3



1,207

1,300 (93) 7.2 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,219

1,430 (211) 14.8



2,670

2,808 (138) 4.9 Special charges

1,027

1,401 (374) 26.7



1,837

1,492 345 (23.1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,468 $ 28,566 (2,098) (7.3)

$ 57,614 $ 61,677 (4,063) (6.6)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.2 %

22.9 %







24.6 %

24.8 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.49 $ 0.52 (0.03) (5.8)

$ 1.06 $ 1.12 (0.06) (5.4)

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at April 30, 2026 As at October 31, 2025 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 269,700 $ 269,061 Short-term investments



27

25 Accounts receivable



81,016

88,980 Prepaid expenses and other assets



15,320

17,001





366,063

375,067 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



3,802

3,890 Right-of-use assets



9,359

11,453 Intangible assets



80,077

89,710 Goodwill



338,014

341,593 Deferred income tax assets



35,182

35,105





466,434

481,751



$ 832,497 $ 856,818











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 63,063 $ 76,167 Income taxes payable



6,955

10,662 Dividends payable



16,855

16,426 Provisions



1,668

2,013 Deferred revenue



114,250

108,268 Lease obligations



3,932

5,197





206,723

218,733 Non-current liabilities:









Deferred income tax liabilities



13,763

13,439 Deferred revenue



7,982

6,791 Net employee defined-benefit obligation



2,438

2,442 Lease obligations



5,078

5,944





29,261

28,616





235,984

247,349 Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



116,076

116,894 Contributed surplus



12,057

11,110 Retained earnings



437,428

443,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income



30,952

38,331





596,513

609,469



$ 832,497 $ 856,818

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2026 2025 2026 2025











Revenue Software licenses

$ 15,059 $ 16,885 $ 31,918 $ 34,666 SaaS and maintenance services

79,171 86,189 163,724 174,121 Professional services

16,419 17,625 32,515 33,733 Hardware

3,628 4,120 6,218 6,299



114,277 124,819 234,375 248,819 Direct costs









Software licenses

461 703 1,107 1,439 Services

42,012 43,431 84,671 85,928 Hardware

1,705 1,851 3,027 3,081



44,178 45,985 88,805 90,448 Revenue, net of direct costs

70,099 78,834 145,570 158,371











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

20,991 24,980 43,386 48,616 Research and development

22,640 25,288 44,570 48,078 Depreciation

593 647 1,207 1,300 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,219 1,430 2,670 2,808 Special charges

1,027 1,401 1,837 1,492



46,470 53,746 93,670 102,294











Results from operating activities

23,629 25,088 51,900 56,077











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(6,186) (7,296) (12,807) (15,775) Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,280 (3,962) 236 (1,653) Interest expense – lease obligations

(105) (131) (233) (259) Finance income

1,611 1,913 3,159 4,217 Finance expenses

(1) (24) (75) (27) Other (expenses) income

(4) 1,201 1,455 1,500 Income before income taxes

20,224 16,789 43,635 44,080











Provision for income taxes

3,936 3,328 9,847 8,715









Net income for the period

16,288 13,461 33,788 35,365 Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment

(1,086) (3,183) (7,379) 6,388











Other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,086) (3,183) (7,379) 6,388











Comprehensive income

$ 15,202 $ 10,278 $ 26,409 $ 41,753 Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.62 $ 0.64 Diluted

$ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.62 $ 0.64





Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months Six months Periods ended April 30

2026 2025 2026 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period

$ 16,288 $ 13,461 $ 33,788 $ 35,365 Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation

593 647 1,207 1,300 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,219 1,430 2,670 2,808 Interest expense – lease obligations

105 131 233 259 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

6,186 7,296 12,807 15,775 Stock-based compensation expense

357 427 924 535 Provision for income taxes

3,936 3,328 9,847 8,715 Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

5 (1,177) (1,380) (1,473)



28,689 25,543 60,096 63,284











Changes in non-cash operating working capital

11,250 16,261 7,339 4,370 Income taxes paid

(8,377) (5,133) (15,082) (9,734) Net cash provided by operating activities

31,562 36,671 52,353 57,920











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property and equipment, net

(300) (403) (1,124) (807) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

- (26,813) (5,524) (33,399) Payment of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions

(1,489) - (1,489) - Proceeds from sale of intangible asset

- - 701 - Net cash used in investing activities

(1,789) (27,216) (7,436) (34,206)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(2,033) - (7,084) (5,950) Repayment of lease obligations

(1,275) (1,835) (2,864) (3,209) Dividends paid

(16,350) (14,340) (32,776) (28,737) Net cash used in financing activities

(19,658) (16,175) (42,724) (37,896) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(605) (299) (1,554) 3,227











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,510 (7,019) 639 (10,955) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

260,190 270,304 269,061 274,240 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 269,700 $ 263,285 $ 269,700 $ 263,285





*Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $Nil and $83 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively, and $6,667 and $9,287 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended April 30

2026

2025 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 62,839 $ 51,438 $ 114,277 $ 74,118 $ 50,701 $ 124,819 Direct costs

(22,511)

(21,667)

(44,178)

(25,811)

(20,174)

(45,985) Revenue, net of direct costs

40,328

29,771

70,099

48,307

30,527

78,834 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(20,827)

(13,626)

(34,453)

(24,001)

(14,957)

(38,958) Depreciation

(314)

(279)

(593)

(393)

(254)

(647) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(701)

(518)

(1,219)

(927)

(503)

(1,430) Segment profit $ 18,486 $ 15,348 $ 33,834 $ 22,986 $ 14,813 $ 37,799 Special charges









(1,027)









(1,401) Corporate and shared service expenses









(9,178)









(11,310) Results from operating activities







$ 23,629







$ 25,088





























Six months ended April 30

2026

2025 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 130,136 $ 104,239 $ 234,375 $ 147,339 $ 101,480 $ 248,819 Direct costs

(45,309)

(43,496)

(88,805)

(51,524)

(38,924)

(90,448) Revenue, net of direct costs

84,827

60,743

145,570

95,815

62,556

158,371 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(42,338)

(26,321)

(68,659)

(46,603)

(26,935)

(73,538) Depreciation

(640)

(567)

(1,207)

(795)

(505)

(1,300) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,627)

(1,043)

(2,670)

(1,836)

(972)

(2,808) Segment profit $ 40,222 $ 32,812 $ 73,034 $ 46,581 $ 34,144 $ 80,725 Special charges









(1,837)









(1,492) Corporate and shared service expenses









(19,297)









(23,156) Results from operating activities







$ 51,900







$ 56,077





























About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call

+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 04682. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis

other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]