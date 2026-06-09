Enghouse Releases Second Quarter Results

News provided by

Enghouse Systems Limited

Jun 09, 2026, 17:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces second quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended April 30, 2026. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was $114.3 million as compared to $124.8 million in Q2 2025 and for the six-month period was $234.4 million compared to $248.8 million last year;
  • Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, was $79.2 million compared to $86.2 million in Q2 2025, and represents 69.3% of total revenue. For the six-month period, recurring revenue was $163.7 million compared to $174.1 million in the prior period, and represents 69.9% of total revenue;
  • Results from operating activities was $23.6 million compared to $25.1 million in Q2 2025 and decreased for the six-month period to $51.9 million from $56.1 million in the comparable period;
  • Net income increased to $16.3 million compared to $13.5 million in Q2 2025. For the six-month period, net income was $33.8 million compared to $35.4 million in the prior period;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $26.5 million compared to $28.6 million in Q2 2025, while achieving a 23.2% margin. For the six-month period, Adjusted EBITDA was $57.6 million compared to $61.7 million in the prior year;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid, increased to $28.7 million compared to $25.5 million in Q2 2025 and was $60.1 million for the six-month period compared to $63.3 million last year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $269.7 million as at April 30, 2026.

The second quarter reflected ongoing turbulence in global markets, where shifting geopolitical conditions, trade dynamics, and rapid technological change continued to drive uncertainty and dramatic responses. Through this environment, the Company remained patient and disciplined, scaling its operations to current market conditions, maintaining profitability and strong cash reserves, while investing in innovation and long-term growth initiatives.

The Asset Management Group reported stable revenue trends, though influenced by the timing of one-time transactions, while the Interactive Management Group experienced churn, including that expected from prior acquisitions as well as from customers migrating toward SaaS-based offerings.

During the quarter, profitability remained a key focus, with continued efforts to calibrate costs to prevailing revenue. Operating efficiencies and disciplined expense management contributed to a 13.5% improvement in operating expenses relative to the same period in the prior year. These actions supported continued positive earnings results and are expected to yield further benefits as they fully annualize, reinforcing the Company's ability to maintain profitability in a dynamic operating environment. The Company reported net income of $16.3 million in the quarter compared to $13.5 million in the prior year.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $269.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and no external debt. This robust financial capacity provides flexibility to invest in further operational efficiencies, accretive acquisitions and product innovation, including AI-driven enhancements. Given its diversified business model, significant recurring revenue base, and strong liquidity, the Company is well positioned to navigate ongoing uncertainty while continuing to deliver sustainable, long-term shareholder value through its disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended April 30

Three months

Six months

2026

2025

Var ($)

Var (%)

2026

2025

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

114,277

$

124,819

(10,542)

(8.4)

$

234,375

$

248,819

(14,444)

(5.8)














Direct costs

44,178

45,985

(1,807)

(3.9)

88,805

90,448

(1,643)

(1.8)

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

70,099

$

78,834

(8,735)

(11.1)

$

145,570

$

158,371

(12,801)

(8.1)

As a % of revenue

61.3 %

63.2 %



62.1 %

63.6 %















Operating expenses

45,443

52,345

(6,902)

(13.2)

91,833

100,802

(8,969)

(8.9)

Special charges

1,027

1,401

(374)

(26.7)

1,837

1,492

345

23.1

Results from operating activities

$

23,629

$

25,088

(1,459)

(5.8)

$

51,900

$

56,077

(4,177)

(7.4)

As a % of revenue

20.7 %

20.1 %



22.1 %

22.5 %















Amortization of acquired software and       customer relationships

(6,186)

(7,296)

1,110

15.2

(12,807)

(15,775)

2,968

18.8

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,280

(3,962)

5,242

132.3

236

(1,653)

1,889

114.3

Interest expense – lease obligations

(105)

(131)

26

19.8

(233)

(259)

26

10.0

Finance income

1,611

1,913

(302)

(15.8)

3,159

4,217

(1,058)

(25.1)

Finance expenses

(1)

(24)

23

95.8

(75)

(27)

(48)

(177.8)

Other income

(4)

1,201

(1,205)

(100.3)

1,455

1,500

(45)

(3.0)

Income before income taxes

$

20,224

$

16,789

3,435

20.5

$

43,635

$

44,080

(445)

(1.0)

Provision for income taxes

3,936

3,328

608

18.3

9,847

8,715

1,132

13.0

Net Income for the period

$

16,288

$

13,461

2,827

21.0

$

33,788

$

35,365

(1,577)

(4.5)














Basic earnings per share

0.30

0.24

0.06

25.0

0.62

0.64

(0.02)

(3.1)

Diluted earnings per share

0.30

0.24

0.06

25.0

0.62

0.64

(0.02)

(3.1)














Net cash provided by operating activities

31,562

36,671

(5,109)

(13.9)

52,353

57,920

(5,567)

(9.6)

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid

28,689

25,543

3,146

12.3

60,096

63,284

(3,188)

(5.0)














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

23,629

25,088

(1,459)

(5.8)

51,900

56,077

(4,177)

(7.4)














Depreciation


593

647

(54)

8.3

1,207

1,300

(93)

7.2

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,219

1,430

(211)

14.8

2,670

2,808

(138)

4.9

Special charges

1,027

1,401

(374)

26.7

1,837

1,492

345

(23.1)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,468

$

28,566

(2,098)

(7.3)

$

57,614

$

61,677

(4,063)

(6.6)














Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.2 %

22.9 %



24.6 %

24.8 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.49

$

0.52

(0.03)

(5.8)

$

1.06

$

1.12

(0.06)

(5.4)

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at April 30, 2026

As at October 31, 2025

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

269,700

$

269,061

   Short-term investments

27

25

   Accounts receivable

81,016

88,980

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

15,320

17,001



366,063

375,067

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

3,802

3,890

   Right-of-use assets

9,359

11,453

   Intangible assets

80,077

89,710

   Goodwill

338,014

341,593

   Deferred income tax assets

35,182

35,105



466,434

481,751


$

832,497

$

856,818






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

63,063

$

76,167

   Income taxes payable

6,955

10,662

   Dividends payable

16,855

16,426

   Provisions

1,668

2,013

   Deferred revenue

114,250

108,268

   Lease obligations

3,932

5,197



206,723

218,733

Non-current liabilities:




   Deferred income tax liabilities

13,763

13,439

   Deferred revenue

7,982

6,791

   Net employee defined-benefit obligation

2,438

2,442

   Lease obligations

5,078

5,944



29,261

28,616



235,984

247,349

Shareholders' equity:




   Share capital

116,076

116,894

   Contributed surplus



12,057

11,110

   Retained earnings

437,428

443,134

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

30,952

38,331



596,513

609,469


$

832,497

$

856,818

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            


Three months

Six months

Periods ended April 30

2026

2025

2026

2025






Revenue

     Software licenses

$  15,059

$  16,885

$  31,918

$  34,666

     SaaS and maintenance services

79,171

86,189

163,724

174,121

     Professional services

16,419

17,625

32,515

33,733

     Hardware

3,628

4,120

6,218

6,299


114,277

124,819

234,375

248,819

Direct costs




     Software licenses

461

703

1,107

1,439

     Services

42,012

43,431

84,671

85,928

     Hardware

1,705

1,851

3,027

3,081


44,178

45,985

88,805

90,448

Revenue, net of direct costs

70,099

78,834

145,570

158,371






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

20,991

24,980

43,386

48,616

     Research and development

22,640

25,288

44,570

48,078

     Depreciation


593

647

1,207

1,300

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,219

1,430

2,670

2,808

     Special charges

1,027

1,401

1,837

1,492


46,470

53,746

93,670

102,294






Results from operating activities

23,629

25,088

51,900

56,077






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(6,186)

(7,296)

(12,807)

(15,775)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

1,280

(3,962)

236

(1,653)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(105)

(131)

(233)

(259)

Finance income

1,611

1,913

3,159

4,217

Finance expenses

(1)

(24)

(75)

(27)

Other (expenses) income

(4)

1,201

1,455

1,500

Income before income taxes

20,224

16,789

43,635

44,080






Provision for income taxes

3,936

3,328

9,847

8,715





Net income for the period

16,288

13,461

33,788

35,365

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

(1,086)

(3,183)

(7,379)

6,388






Other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,086)

(3,183)

(7,379)

6,388






Comprehensive income

$  15,202

$    10,278

$  26,409

$  41,753

Earnings per share




Basic

$      0.30

$      0.24

$      0.62

$      0.64

Diluted

$      0.30

$      0.24

$      0.62

$      0.64

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months

Six months

Periods ended April 30

2026

2025

2026

2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$    16,288

$    13,461

$    33,788

$    35,365

Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

593

647

1,207

1,300

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,219

1,430

2,670

2,808

   Interest expense – lease obligations

105

131

233

259

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

6,186

7,296

12,807

15,775

   Stock-based compensation expense

357

427

924

535

   Provision for income taxes

3,936

3,328

9,847

8,715

   Finance expenses and other (income) expenses

5

(1,177)

(1,380)

(1,473)


28,689

25,543

60,096

63,284






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

11,250

16,261

7,339

4,370

Income taxes paid

(8,377)

(5,133)

(15,082)

(9,734)

Net cash provided by operating activities

31,562

36,671

52,353

57,920






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Purchase of property and equipment, net

(300)

(403)

(1,124)

(807)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

-

(26,813)

(5,524)

(33,399)

Payment of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions

(1,489)

-

(1,489)

-

Proceeds from sale of intangible asset

-

-

701

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,789)

(27,216)

(7,436)

(34,206)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(2,033)

-

(7,084)

(5,950)

Repayment of lease obligations

(1,275)

(1,835)

(2,864)

(3,209)

Dividends paid

(16,350)

(14,340)

(32,776)

(28,737)

Net cash used in financing activities

(19,658)

(16,175)

(42,724)

(37,896)

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(605)

(299)

(1,554)

3,227






Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


9,510

(7,019)

639

(10,955)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

260,190

270,304

269,061

274,240

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  269,700

$  263,285

$  269,700

$  263,285

*Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $Nil and $83 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively, and $6,667 and $9,287 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

Three months ended April 30

2026

2025

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

62,839

$

51,438

$

114,277

$

74,118

$

50,701

$

124,819

Direct costs

(22,511)

(21,667)

(44,178)

(25,811)

(20,174)

(45,985)

Revenue, net of direct costs

40,328

29,771

70,099

48,307

30,527

78,834

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(20,827)

(13,626)

(34,453)

(24,001)

(14,957)

(38,958)

Depreciation


(314)

(279)

(593)

(393)

(254)

(647)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(701)

(518)

(1,219)

(927)

(503)

(1,430)

Segment profit

$

18,486

$

15,348

$

33,834

$

22,986

$

14,813

$

37,799

Special charges




(1,027)




(1,401)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(9,178)




(11,310)

Results from operating activities



$

23,629



$

25,088














Six months ended April 30

2026

2025

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

130,136

$

104,239

$

234,375

$

147,339

$

101,480

$

248,819

Direct costs

(45,309)

(43,496)

(88,805)

(51,524)

(38,924)

(90,448)

Revenue, net of direct costs

84,827

60,743

145,570

95,815

62,556

158,371

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(42,338)

(26,321)

(68,659)

(46,603)

(26,935)

(73,538)

Depreciation


(640)

(567)

(1,207)

(795)

(505)

(1,300)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,627)

(1,043)

(2,670)

(1,836)

(972)

(2,808)

Segment profit

$

40,222

$

32,812

$

73,034

$

46,581

$

34,144

$

80,725

Special charges




(1,837)




(1,492)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(19,297)




(23,156)

Results from operating activities



$

51,900



$

56,077














About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call
+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 04682. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis

other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a publicly traded Canadian based software and services company founded in 1984. Enghouse shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “ENGH”. Enghouse serves a number of distinct vertical markets through its two business...