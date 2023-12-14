Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Enghouse Systems Limited

14 Dec, 2023, 17:12 ET

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for the period ended October 31, 2023. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter ended October 31, 2023 compared to the same period in the prior year:

  • Revenue increased 13.9% to $123.1 million.
  • Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 35.0% to $87.2 million.
  • Operating profits improved from $33.1 to $35.7 million, while achieving a 30.8% EBITDA margin.

Financial highlights for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023 compared to the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022 are as follows:

  • Revenue increased to $123.1 and $454.0 million, respectively, compared to revenue of $108.1 and $427.6 million;
  • Results from operating activities were $35.7 and $122.1 million, respectively, compared to $33.1 and $129.7 million;
  • Net income was $25.1 and $72.2 million, respectively, compared to $36.9 and $94.5 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $37.9 and $133.8 million, respectively, compared to $35.8 and $140.6 million;
  • Cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, was $43.5 and $140.5 million, respectively, compared to $37.7 and $145.1 million;

In fiscal 2023 we achieved a significant milestone by expanding our revenue, increasing our cash reserves and also deploying $55.2 million on acquisitions. We are pleased to announce record annual SaaS and Maintenance services revenue of $297.6 million, an increase of $39.4 million or 15.2% compared to the prior year. SaaS and maintenance services are an important strategic source of revenue characterized by their predictable and recurring nature. They now represent 65.6% of total revenues for the year compared to 60.4% in the prior year.

The growth in revenue was accomplished through the expansion of our recurring SaaS revenue base, bolstered by new revenues from Qumu, Navita and Lifesize, all of which were acquired and successfully integrated in Fiscal 2023, combined with positive impacts from foreign exchange rates in the year. This positive momentum was somewhat offset by declining software license revenue as we see increasing customer preference for SaaS solutions. Aligned with our commitment to provide our customers choice, we are actively broadening the global availability of our SaaS offerings, particularly in our customer experience and contact center technologies where demand for SaaS is growing. Despite the industry shift, we remain profitable, reporting results from operating activities of $122.1 million.

With cash reserves of $240.4 million and no external debt, we continue to actively pursue opportunities to strategically deploy our cash reserves on acquisitions and return cash to our shareholders in the form of dividends.

Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on February 29, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2024.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

 

For the period ended October 31

Three months

Twelve months


2023

2022

 Var ($)

Var (%)

2023

2022

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

123,129

$

108,060

15,069

13.9

$

454,022

$

427,585

26,437

6.2














Direct costs

41,213

32,340

8,873

27.4

149,999

130,097

19,902

15.3

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

81,916

$

75,720

6,196

8.2

$

304,023

$

297,488

6,535

2.2

As a % of revenue

66.5 %

70.1 %



67.0 %

69.6 %















Operating expenses

46,115

42,448

3,667

8.6

179,438

167,418

12,020

7.2

Special charges

117

123

(6)

(4.9)

2,477

403

2,074

514.6

Results from operating activities

$

35,684

$

33,149

2,535

7.6

$

122,108

$

129,667

(7,559)

(5.8)

As a % of revenue

29.0 %

30.7 %



26.9 %

30.3 %















Amortization of acquired software and
  customer relationships

(11,205)

(8,826)

(2,379)

(27.0)

(39,605)

(36,174)

(3,431)

(9.5)

Foreign exchange gains

2,753

931

1,822

n/a

1,266

1,954

(688)

(35.2)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(164)

(164)

-

0.0

(695)

(735)

40

5.4

Finance income

2,581

651

1,930

n/a

6,264

1,192

5,072

425.5

Finance expenses

(27)

(27)

-

0.0

(163)

(89)

(74)

(83.1)

Other (expense) income


17

(507)

524

103.4

(1,950)

423

(2,373)

(561.0)

Income before income taxes

$

29,639

$

25,207

4,432

17.6

$

87,225

$

96,238

(9,013)

(9.4)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

4,517

(11,742)

16,259

138.5

14,977

1,740

13,237

760.7

Net Income for the period

$

25,122

$

36,949

(11,827)

(32.0)

$

72,248

$

94,498

(22,250)

(23.5)














Basic earnings per share

0.45

0.67

(0.22)

(32.8)

1.31

1.70

(0.39)

(22.9)

Diluted earnings per share

0.45

0.67

(0.22)

(32.8)

1.31

1.70

(0.39)

(22.9)














Operating cash flows

28,318

18,539

9,779

52.7

115,298

103,181

12,117

11.7

Operating cash flows excluding changes in      
    working capital

43,504

37,740

5,764

15.3

140,492

145,074

(4,582)

(3.2)














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

35,684

33,149

2,535

7.6

122,108

129,667

(7,559)

(5.8)














Depreciation


627

709

(82)

(11.6)

2,451

2,799

(348)

(12.4)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,491

1,824

(333)

(18.3)

6,764

7,754

(990)

(12.8)

Special charges

117

123

(6)

(4.9)

2,477

403

2,074

514.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$

37,919

$

35,805

2,114

5.9

$

133,800

$

140,623

(6,823)

(4.9)














Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.8 %

33.1 %



29.5 %

32.9 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.69

$

0.65

0.04

6.2

$

2.42

$

2.53

( 0.11)

(4.3)




Consolidated Statements of Financial Position


(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at October 31, 2023

As at October 31, 2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

239,532

$

225,104

   Short-term investments

827

2,950

   Accounts receivable

93,383

93,104

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

15,515

12,848

   Income taxes recoverable

114

492



349,371

334,498

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

3,273

4,186

   Right-of-use assets

12,242

20,063

   Intangible assets

109,659

85,902

   Goodwill

280,241

230,002

   Deferred income tax assets

28,884

30,347



434,299

370,500


$

783,670

$

704,998






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

67,769

$

60,525

   Dividends payable

12,156

10,221

   Provisions

2,238

3,183

   Deferred revenue

109,019

83,122

   Lease obligations

6,322

6,822



197,504

163,873

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

1,333

2,576

   Deferred income tax liabilities

13,340

12,038

   Deferred revenue

8,170

3,470

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

1,912

1,821

   Lease obligations

6,080

13,055



30,835

32,960



228,339

196,833

 

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

107,701

107,007

   Contributed surplus



10,404

8,882

   Retained earnings

426,397

401,247

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

10,829

(8,971)



555,331

508,165


$

783,670

$

704,998



Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2023

(unaudited)

2022

(Unaudited)

2023

2022

 

Revenue




     Software licenses

$  17,467

$  25,588

$  80,054

$  90,602

     SaaS and maintenance services

87,196

64,575

297,635

258,277

     Professional services

16,483

16,066

67,273

68,648

     Hardware

1,983

1,831

9,060

10,058


123,129

108,060

454,022

427,585

Direct costs




     Software licenses

622

704

2,910

4,340

     Services

39,108

30,594

141,802

119,762

     Hardware

1,483

1,042

5,287

5,995


41,213

32,340

149,999

130,097

Revenue, net of direct costs

81,916

75,720

304,023

297,488






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

23,702

21,727

90,889

84,603

     Research and development

20,295

18,188

79,334

72,262

     Depreciation


627

709

2,451

2,799

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,491

1,824

6,764

7,754

     Special charges

117

123

2,477

403


46,232

42,571

181,915

167,821






Results from operating activities

35,684

33,149

122,108

129,667






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(11,205)

(8,826)

(39,605)

(36,174)

Foreign exchange gains

2,753

931

1,266

1,954

Interest expense – lease obligations

(164)

(164)

(695)

(735)

Finance income

2,581

651

6,264

1,192

Finance expenses

(27)

(27)

(163)

(89)

Other income (expense)

17

(507)

(1,950)

423

Income before income taxes

29,639

25,207

87,225

96,238






Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

4,517

(11,742)

14,977

1,740





Net income for the period

$  25,122

$  36,949

$  72,248

$  94,498

 

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

12,394

17,883

19,800

5,613






Other comprehensive income


12,394

17,883

19,800

5,613






Comprehensive income

$    37,516

$  54,832

$  92,048

$  100,111

Earnings per share




Basic

$        0.45

$      0.67

$      1.31

$      1.70

Diluted

$        0.45

$      0.67

$      1.31

$      1.70




Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2023

(Unaudited)

2022

(Unaudited)

2023

2022

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$    25,122

$    36,949

$    72,248

$    94,498

Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

627

709

2,451

2,799

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,491

1,824

6,764

7,754

   Interest expense – lease obligations

164

164

695

735

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

11,205

8,826

39,605

36,174

   Stock-based compensation expense

368

476

1,639

1,708

   Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

4,517

(11,742)

14,977

1,740

   Finance expenses and other (expense) income

10

534

2,113

(334)


43,504

37,740

140,492

145,074






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(11,624)

(14,467)

(11,244)

(26,139)

Income taxes paid

(3,562)

(4,734)

(13,950)

(15,754)

Net cash provided by operating activities

28,318

18,539

115,298

103,181






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Purchase of property and equipment, net

(453)

(321)

(1,060)

(919)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

(27,189)

(14,139)

(55,167)

(20,231)

Recovery (payment) of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions

13

528

(999)

120

Sale (purchase) of short-term investments

65

-

(4)

(60)

Net cash used in investing activities

(27,564)

(13,932)

(57,230)

(21,090)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital

-

-

604

971

Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(425)

(367)

(425)

(9,318)

Repayment of lease obligations

(1,440)

(2,010)

(7,194)

(8,235)

Dividends paid

(12,159)

(10,224)

(44,765)

(38,286)

Net cash used in financing activities

(14,024)

(12,601)

(51,780)

(54,868)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

4,018

7,152

8,140

 

1,991






(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(9,252)

(842)

14,428

29,214

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

248,784

225,946

225,104

195,890

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  239,532

$  225,104

$  239,532

$  225,104

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $2,088 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, respectively and nil and $3,647 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2022, respectively. 

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended October 31, 2023

Three months

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

78,578

$

44,551

$

123,129

$

265,311

$

188,711

$

454,022

Direct costs

(24,337)

(16,876)

(41,213)

(78,788)

(71,211)

(149,999)

Revenue, net of direct costs

54,241

27,675

81,916

186,523

117,500

304,023

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,807)

(10,450)

(32,257)

(84,493)

(45,169)

(129,662)

Depreciation


(485)

(142)

(627)

(1,969)

(482)

(2,451)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(904)

(587)

(1,491)

(4,184)

(2,580)

(6,764)

Segment profit

$

31,045

$

16,496

$

47,541

$

95,877

$

69,269

$

165,146

Special charges




(117)




(2,477)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(11,740)




(40,561)

Results from operating activities



$

35,684



$

122,108














For the period ended October 31, 2022

Three months

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

61,759

$

46,301

$

108,060

$

235,925

$

191,660

$

427,585

Direct costs

(15,815)

(16,525)

(32,340)

(62,079)

(68,018)

(130,097)

Revenue, net of direct costs

45,944

29,776

75,720

173,846

123,642

297,488

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(18,394)

(11,859)

(30,253)

(75,272)

(45,816)

(121,088)

Depreciation


(583)

(126)

(709)

(2,336)

(463)

(2,799)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,112)

(712)

(1,824)

(4,742)

(3,012)

(7,754)

Segment profit

$

25,855

$

17,079

$

42,934

$

91,496

$

74,351

$

165,847

Special charges




(123)




(403)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(9,662)




(35,777)

Results from operating activities



$

33,149



$

129,667














About-Enghouse
Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free +1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 44260758  A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

