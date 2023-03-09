Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its first quarter unaudited financial results for the period ended January 31, 2023. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial and operational highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended January 31, 2022 are as follows:

Revenue achieved was $106 .4 million compared to revenue of $111 .1 million;

.4 million compared to revenue of .1 million; Results from operating activities was $29 .9 million compared to $35 .7 million;

.9 million compared to .7 million; Net income was $17 .0 million compared to $21 .6 million;

.0 million compared to .6 million; Adjusted EBITDA was $32 .3 million compared to $38 .6 million;

.3 million compared to .6 million; Cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in working capital were $32.6 million compared to $38 .7 million.

Over the last four quarters, revenue in both the Asset and Interactive Management Groups has stabilized significantly, particularly in comparison to the revenue fluctuations that were driven by changing demands throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the ongoing shift to the cloud, inflation, rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and some competitors experiencing significant financial distress announcing restructuring and employee layoffs, Enghouse continues to operate consistently with positive income and operating cashflows. Enghouse remains well positioned to complete and fund future acquisitions. Subsequent to quarter end, we announced the acquisitions of Qumu and Navita with integrations progressing according to plan.

Net income for the quarter was $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $0.39 per diluted share in the same period last year. The decrease in net income is primarily a result of a reduction in software licenses alongside lower gross margins from professional services relating to our large public transportation projects. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $38.6 million or $0.69 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Enghouse closed the quarter with $250.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $228.1 million at October 31, 2022 with no external debt financing. The cash balance was achieved after making payments of $10.2 million for dividends in the quarter. Enghouse remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, investing in products while ensuring profitability and maximizing operating cashflows. As a result, Enghouse continues to replenish its acquisition capital while annually increasing its eligible quarterly dividend.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share, an increase of 18.9% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2023. This represents the 15th consecutive year in which the Company increased its dividend by over 10%.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended January 31



Three months















2023

2022 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue













$ 106,435 $ 111,102 (4,667) (4.2)



























Direct costs















34,808

32,828 1,980 6.0 Revenue, net of direct costs













$ 71,627 $ 78,274 (6,647) (8.5) As a % of revenue















67.3 %

70.5 %































Operating expenses















41,710

42,551 (841) (2.0) Special charges















28

18 10 55.6 Results from operating activities













$ 29,889 $ 35,705 (5,816) (16.3) As a % of revenue















28.1 %

32.1 %































Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships















(8,832)

(9,657) 825 8.5 Foreign exchange losses















(1,053)

(336) (717) (213.4) Interest expense – lease obligations















(167)

(202) 35 17.3 Finance income















976

129 847 656.6 Finance expenses















(7)

(23) 16 69.6 Other (expenses) income















(127)

1,000 (1,127) (112.7) Income before income taxes













$ 20,679 $ 26,616 (5,937) (22.3) Provision for income taxes















3,656

5,019 (1,363) (27.2) Net income for the period













$ 17,023 $ 21,597 (4,574) (21.2)



























Basic earnings per share















0.31

0.39 (0.08) (20.5) Diluted earnings per share















0.31

0.39 (0.08) (20.5)



























Operating cash flows















29,262

24,342 4,920 20.2 Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital















32,632

38,743 (6,111) (15.8)



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities















29,889

35,705 (5,816) (16.3)



























Depreciation















626

720 (94) 13.1 Depreciation of right-of-use assets















1,736

2,112 (376) 17.8 Special charges















28

18 10 (55.6) Adjusted EBITDA













$ 32,279 $ 38,555 (6,276) (16.3)



























Adjusted EBITDA margin















30.3 %

34.7 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share













$ 0.58 $ 0.69 ( 0.11) (15.9)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at January 31,

2023 As at October 31,

2022 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 247,801 $ 225,104 Short-term investments



2,863

2,950 Accounts receivable



106,461

93,104 Prepaid expenses and other assets



14,567

12,848 Income taxes recoverable



-

492





371,692

334,498 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



3,802

4,186 Right-of-use assets



18,469

20,063 Intangible assets



78,343

85,902 Goodwill



234,101

230,002 Deferred income tax assets



31,499

30,347





366,214

370,500



$ 737,906 $ 704,998











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 57,906 $ 60,525 Income taxes payable



32

- Dividends payable



10,224

10,221 Provisions



2,640

3,183 Deferred revenue



103,535

83,122 Lease obligations



7,495

6,822





181,832

163,873 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



1,283

2,576 Deferred income tax liabilities



12,672

12,038 Deferred revenue



3,717

3,470 Net employee defined benefit obligation



1,960

1,821 Lease obligations



10,673

13,055





30,305

32,960





212,137

196,833 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



107,728

107,007 Contributed surplus



9,223

8,882 Retained earnings



408,046

401,247 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



772

(8,971)





525,769

508,165



$ 737,906 $ 704,998

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2023 2022











Revenue Software licenses





$ 20,735 $ 23,778 SaaS and maintenance services





66,503 66,427 Professional services





16,891 17,952 Hardware





2,306 2,945







106,435 111,102 Direct costs









Software licenses





870 1,327 Services





32,425 29,594 Hardware





1,513 1,907







34,808 32,828 Revenue, net of direct costs





71,627 78,274











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative





20,798 22,407 Research and development





18,550 17,312 Depreciation





626 720 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





1,736 2,112 Special charges





28 18







41,738 42,569











Results from operating activities





29,889 35,705











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





(8,832) (9,657) Foreign exchange losses





(1,053) (336) Interest expense – lease obligations





(167) (202) Finance income





976 129 Finance expenses





(7) (23) Other (expenses) income





(127) 1,000 Income before income taxes





20,679 26,616











Provision for income taxes





3,656 5,019









Net income for the period





$ 17,023 $ 21,597 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment





9,743 4,126











Other comprehensive income





9,743 4,126











Comprehensive income





$ 26,766 $ 25,723 Earnings per share









Basic





$ 0.31 $ 0.39 Diluted





$ 0.31 $ 0.39

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period





$ 17,023 $ 21,597

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation





626 720 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





1,736 2,112 Interest expense – lease obligations





167 202 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





8,832 9,657 Stock-based compensation expense





458 413 Provision for income taxes





3,656 5,019 Finance and other expenses (income)





134 (977)







32,632 38,743











Changes in non-cash operating working capital





2,002 (11,202) Income taxes paid





(5,372) (3,199) Net cash provided by operating activities





29,262 24,342











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net (purchase) sale of property and equipment





(105) 235











Purchase of short-term investments





(69) - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(174) 235











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital





604 - Repayment of lease obligations





(1,810) (2,093) Dividends paid





(10,221) (8,889) Net cash used in financing activities





(11,427) (10,982) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents





5,036 1,414











Increase in cash and cash equivalents





22,697 15,009 Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period





225,104 195,890 Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period





$ 247,801 $ 210,899

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31

2023

2022 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 57,852 $ 48,583 $ 106,435 $ 61,871 $ 49,231 $ 111,102 Direct costs

(16,431)

(18,377)

(34,808)

(15,444)

(17,384)

(32,828) Revenue, net of direct costs

41,421

30,206

71,627

46,427

31,847

78,274 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(19,250)

(11,321)

(30,571)

(19,551)

(11,172)

(30,723) Depreciation

(537)

(89)

(626)

(596)

(124)

(720) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(1,100)

(636)

(1,736)

(1,327)

(785)

(2,112) Segment profit $ 20,534 $ 18,160 $ 38,694 $ 24,953 $ 19,766 $ 44,719 Special charges









(28)









(18) Corporate and shared service expenses









(8,777)









(8,996) Results from operating activities







$ 29,889







$ 35,705





























About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call

+1-416-764-8646 or North American Toll-Free 1-888-396-8049. Confirmation code: 09140113. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition-related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]