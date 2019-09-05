Enghouse Q3 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sep 05, 2019, 17:00 ET
MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter Fiscal 2019 results after market close on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
A conference call to discuss these results will be held:
Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. EST
The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:
Local/ International:
1-647-792-1278
North American Toll- Free:
1-888-504-7961
Confirmation Code:
7941353
This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:
http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2058961-1/102ACD00571204C28F7288268EAC9F70
The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.
For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: investor@enghouse.com
