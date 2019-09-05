Enghouse Q3 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter Fiscal 2019 results after market close on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

A conference call to discuss these results will be held:

Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. EST

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 1-647-792-1278 North American Toll- Free: 1-888-504-7961

Confirmation Code: 7941353

This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2058961-1/102ACD00571204C28F7288268EAC9F70

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: investor@enghouse.com

