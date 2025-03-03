Enghouse Q1 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Mar 03, 2025, 17:00 ET
MARKHAM, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it intends to release its first quarter fiscal 2025 results after market close on Monday March 10, 2025.
A conference call to discuss the results will be held Tuesday March 11, 2025, at 8:45 am ET.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:
Local/ International: 1-289-514-5100
North American Toll- Free: 1-800-717-1738
Confirmation Code: 35790
This call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the following location:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=FD4CF53D-2679-435C-9702-0BAC991DEF13
The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.
For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, 905-946-3200, [email protected]
