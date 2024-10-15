Enghouse Networks And ng-voice Join Forces To Transform Telecom Solutions With Hyperscale IMS And Cloud-Ready SBC

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Networks, a global leader in telecommunications and media solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ng-voice, a pioneering provider of VoLTE/5G IMS solutions.

This collaboration aims to enhance the companies' combined solution offerings, driving innovation with a fully integrated IMS Core that supports high availability and robust security. The Enghouse Bordernet SBC and IMS Core solution ensures high-quality voice services over LTE and 5G networks. The added SBC security layer protects telecom networks, delivering a seamless and secure experience within the telecommunications industry.

As part of this collaboration, Enghouse Networks will be integrating ng-voice's Hyperscale IMS core to its portfolio. This infrastructure-agnostic, cost-efficient and automated IMS solution will significantly strengthen Enghouse Networks' capabilities, enabling the delivery of superior voice quality while reducing operational costs for customers.

This integration will further strengthen ng-voice's portfolio, allowing them to provide seamless, end-to-end voice solutions to clients. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, the partnership will deliver comprehensive, cloud-native solutions that meet the demands of the telecom industry.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Enghouse Networks in this strategic partnership, which highlights our shared commitment to driving innovation in telecom," said Pieter Knikkink, VP Alliances & Partnerships at ng-voice. "Our combined solutions will empower operators with the most advanced, cost-effective and reliable solutions available in a rapidly evolving market."

"Our partnership with ng-voice enhances our portfolio with their Hyperscale IMS, allowing us to deliver improved voice quality and greater operational efficiency to our customers," said Madhav Malhotra, VP of Sales Americas at Enghouse Networks. "This collaboration significantly stengthens our ability to meet the changing demands of the telecom industry."

About ng-voice

ng-voice is a Germany-based telco software provider, dedicated to revolutionising voice production in 4G/5G networks for both consumer and IoT use cases. Our flagship product - the Hyperscale IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Solution - is infrastructure-agnostic, cost-efficient and fully automated. Being 100% containerised (with a container size of less than 25MB) and Kubernetes-based, our offering is ready to deliver VoLTE and VoNR with up to 80% lower total cost of ownership (TCO), very fast deployment times and simplified lifecycle management. Whether you're a small operator or a Tier 1, ng-voice is the perfect partner to help you explore new revenue opportunities and future-proof your networks. For further information, visit www.ng-voice.com.

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a leading global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Media Solutions, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com . Enghouse Networks is a division of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

