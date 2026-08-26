Enghouse Announces Finance Leadership Change

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced that Rob Medved, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the Company following the release of its third quarter financial results to pursue another professional opportunity.

Mr. Medved has been a valued member of the Enghouse leadership team. During his tenure of approximately 9 years, he has played a key role in supporting the Company's financial discipline and strengthening Enghouse's financial organization. The Board of Directors and Enghouse management team thank him for his dedication, professionalism and contributions to the Company. We appreciate the leadership and financial expertise he has brought to Enghouse and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.

In connection with this transition, the Company is pleased to announce that Vinh Lien will be promoted to Vice President, Finance, effective upon Mr. Medved's departure. Mrs. Lien has been with Enghouse for over ten years and has held several progressively senior finance and accounting roles during her tenure with the Company. In her current role as Corporate Controller, she has been responsible for overseeing global financial and accounting operations.

Mrs. Lien has been an integral member of the Enghouse Global Finance and accounting team with a deep understanding of Enghouse's financial operations. She has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, sound judgment, and a thorough understanding of the Enghouse business. Her experience and commitment to both financial and operational excellence make her well qualified to assume this role.

The Company expects a seamless transition of responsibilities and does not anticipate any disruption to its operations, financial reporting, or strategic initiatives.

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety, and transportation markets. Enghouse employs an acquisition-oriented strategy and operates globally through a network of international subsidiaries.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information, please contact, Stephen Sadler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]