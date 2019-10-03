Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Permanently Bans and Fines Former Montréal Investment Advisor Cynthia Nelson

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) has imposed penalties on Cynthia Nelson.

Specifically, Ms. Nelson admitted to the following violation:

In the months of May and June 2018, she failed to cooperate in an investigation conducted by IIROC Staff by failing, on two occasions, to attend the interview to which she had been duly convened, contrary to Section 8104 of the Consolidated Enforcement, Examination and Approval Rules of IIROC (Consolidated Rules).

The Hearing Panel imposed the following penalties on Ms. Nelson:

(a) A fine of $15,000; and



(b) A permanent ban from registration.

Ms. Nelson shall also pay costs in the amount of $5,000 to IIROC.

The Hearing Panel's decision dated August 21, 2019 is available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2019/ceb7f34b-ef33-45d7-a741-434fe696d51f_en.pdf

The translated version of this decision will be posted when it becomes available.

The violation occurred while Ms. Nelson was no longer a Registered Representative with an IIROC Dealer Member. Ms. Nelson is still not a Registered Representative with an IIROC-regulated firm. IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Ms. Nelson's conduct in July 2017.

