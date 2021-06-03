Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Hearing Panel Issues Motion Decision in the Matter of Former Montréal Investment Advisor Philippe Bélisle

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held on April 27, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) rejected the motion filed by Philippe Bélisle. The motion sought to stay the enforcement proceedings against him.

The Hearing Panel's decision dated May 17, 2021, is available at http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2021/5f235ff3-5b67-4430-a568-d87eeac896e4_en.pdf

The translated version of this decision will be posted when it becomes available.

The motion concerned an enforcement proceeding against Mr. Bélisle related to allegations that he appropriated a client's funds for his personal use. It is also alleged that Mr. Bélisle executed unauthorized trades in a client's account that were inconsistent with good business practices.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations are available at: https://www.iiroc.ca/Documents/2021/8347e630-1126-4825-9587-1edcb1e87287_en.pdf

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Bélisle's conduct in March 2017. The alleged violations occurred when Mr. Bélisle was a registered representative at the Montréal Branch of National Bank Financial Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Bélisle is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

