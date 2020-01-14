Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Hearing Panel Finds Calgary Investment Advisor Michael Francis O'Brien Liable

CALGARY, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held from October 22-25, 2019, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) found that Michael Francis O'Brien borrowed a significant amount of money from an elderly client without his employer's knowledge or approval, and misled his client's bank and IIROC staff during investigations.

The Hearing Panel's reasons for the decision on liability will be available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/ea4e0cc9-916f-4c16-a57b-7461fa905d28_en.pdf

Specifically, the Hearing Panel found that Mr. O' Brien committed the following violations:

a) Between May and September of 2017, Mr. O'Brien engaged in personal financial dealings with a client, without the knowledge or approval of his firm, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 43; and

b) In September 2017 and April 2018, Mr. O'Brien made misleading representations regarding client dealings, contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400.

A separate hearing will be held to determine the penalty to be imposed on Mr. O'Brien, the date of which will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. O'Brien's conduct in January 2018. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with Calgary branches of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd., both IIROC regulated firms. Mr. O'Brien is currently a Registered Representative at the Calgary branch of Raymond James Ltd.

