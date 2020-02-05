Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Fines Former Winnipeg Investment Advisor Joseph Marcel Denis (Denis) Rochon

WINNIPEG, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - On January 20, 2020, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Joseph Marcel Denis (Denis) Rochon.

Mr. Rochon admitted that he failed to know four of his clients, who were seniors with limited investment knowledge. He also admits that he failed to use due diligence to ensure that his recommendations were suitable for four clients when he pursed a concentrated growth strategy that was contrary to their true financial circumstances.

Specifically, Mr. Rochon admitted to the following violations:

a) Between November 2011 and May 2017, Mr. Rochon failed to use due diligence to learn and remain informed of the essentials facts relative to the investment objectives and risk tolerance parameters of the clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(a); and

b) Between January 2012 and July 2017, Mr. Rochon failed to use due diligence to ensure that investment recommendations were suitable for the clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q).

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Rochon agreed to the following penalty:

a) A fine in the amount of $25,000; and

b) An 18 month suspension from registration in any capacity with IIROC.

Mr. Rochon also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement will be available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/744d34f5-97d5-4ef7-bcbb-f688c6fa47eb_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's decision will be available at: www.iiroc.ca

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Rochon's conduct in July 2015. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with a Winnipeg branch of Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Rochon is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

* * *

