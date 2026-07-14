Enfinity Global surpasses 500 MW of operational solar capacity in Italy

MILAN, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Enfinity Global, a leader in renewable energy, has reached 535 MW of operational solar capacity in Italy in just three years, a milestone that confirms the company's ability to rapidly deliver new energy capacity to meet the country's growing electricity demand.

Enfinity Global Solar PV Power Plant in Italy

Enfinity Global's 18 operational solar PV plants in Italy, located in the regions of Lazio and Emilia-Romagna, are expected to generate nearly 1 TWh of renewable energy per year, avoiding the emission of 290,904 tonnes of CO₂e annually. This is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 350,000 households.

"Reaching 535 MW in operation is an important milestone because it demonstrates our ability to deploy energy infrastructure that serves the country, generating value, direct employment and local economic benefits. Every megawatt that enters operation contributes to strengthening Italy's energy security, supporting the competitiveness of its productive system and contributing to decarbonization goals," said Alessandro Ceschiat, General Manager for Italy at Enfinity Global.

"This achievement was made possible thanks to the commitment of our people in Italy and Europe and the collaboration of industrial, financial and institutional partners who share our vision. It is a team effort that continues to turn ambitious projects into operational assets at the service of the Italian energy system," said Maria Diez, General Manager for Operations in Europe at Enfinity Global.

According to Elemens data, Enfinity is currently the second-largest operator in Italy by authorized solar capacity, having exceeded the 1 GW threshold. The company is also strengthening its presence in energy storage, with approximately 600 MW of BESS authorized. These figures are part of an overall 9.1 GW pipeline.

The growth of the Italian portfolio is underpinned by strong expertise in capital structuring and project financing, enabling the company to attract over €1 billion in investment for the portfolio.

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc. is a leading energy company founded in 2019 that provides energy services enabling corporate, industrial, and institutional clients to meet their rapidly growing power demand and 24/7 electricity needs with speed and efficiency. The company owns a 39.6 GW portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects, including 1.2 GW of operating assets and 1.6 GW under construction, as well as development projects across key markets. Headquartered in the U.S., and with offices in Europe, Japan, and India, Enfinity Global employs over 400 people.

SOURCE Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global: J.I. Moreno Communication and Sustainability Director M. +34687909685