Enfinity Global achieves Commercial Operation of First Project Under its 366 MW portfolio of PPAs with Microsoft

MILAN, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Enfinity Global announced today the commercial operation of the first project under its portfolio of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Microsoft in Italy.

The commercial operation of this first solar PV power plant, with a capacity of 33.8 MW AC, marks the beginning of a strategic relationship to support Microsoft's sustainability goals through a reliable renewable energy supply.

An Enfinity Global solar PV plant in Italy

This first PPA is part of a larger collaboration for up to 366 MW AC, which includes additional renewable energy projects already under construction in Italy.

Under the collaboration, Enfinity and Microsoft will also seek to make a positive impact by investing and creating jobs across various communities where our power plants are being built, including Lazio, Emilia-Romagna, and Basilicata.

Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global: "We are delighted to provide solar energy electricity to a global technology leader like Microsoft. At Enfinity Global, our mission is to provide our global and local customers with reliable, value-added renewable energy solutions while we serve as a responsible member of the communities where we operate our power plants."

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a leading U.S.-based renewable energy and sustainability services company founded in 2019. The company owns a 39.3 GW portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational, under-construction, and development assets, with an additional 37 GW under negotiation across the U.S. With offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and India, Enfinity aims to contribute to a low-carbon economy. Enfinity's leadership team is one of the most experienced global teams in renewables and brings over $41 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector with over 26 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets.

Enfinity Global continues to lead the solar PPA market in Italy, having contracted 808 MW in the past two years with major corporate and industrial clients.

